WARRENSVILLE — The North Carolina State Teacher of the Year Eugenia Floyd teamed up with Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox to pay a visit to Ashe County Schools including ACMS and Blue Ridge Elementary.
Floyd headed to Ashe County on Sept. 10 and firstly visited the District Teacher of the Year Holly McClure at Ashe County Middle School.
“We are so honored to have the State Teacher of the Year visit our classroom,” said McClure. “We’re so pleased.”
Floyd said she was very appreciative for the opportunity. Floyd teaches fourth grade in Chapel Hill and said her work style is similar to McClure’s in teaching her language arts students the “Where I’m From” poem.
The students at ACMS were experiencing their very first “maker day” in which they take part in creating something in each class. This day aligns with the current curriculum and the team at the school hopes to do this once a month.
Principal Dustin Farmer led Floyd on a tour of the school, visiting different class rooms throughout including McClure’s, Anna Thomas’, Mitchell Mash’s and Beginning Teacher of the Year Charlene Horton’s.
Floyd gave praise to each of the teachers for their outstanding work in educating the young people of the state as well as ASU student and Ashe County Native Dante Shuler for choosing to student teach in Mash’s PE class as well as stay local in his education journey.
When visiting Horton, the newly established science teacher asked Floyd what she could do to expand her career and to further impact her students lives.
“Just remember why you were chosen to be here,” said Floyd. “You’re here for a reason and our number one priority is always our students. We work for them. Just go in there and do your thing. You’re the expert on what they need so as long as you’re putting them at the forefront of your mind, you’re doing great.”
They then reflected on Horton’s accomplishment in getting Space X to zoom with her students, giving them an opportunity unlike any other. Horton herself is currently in Florida watching the Space X launch.
Floyd said she always loves visiting schools outside of her own and was very thankful for the chance to come to Ashe County.
