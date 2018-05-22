WEST JEFFERSON — Thanks to sold out ticket sales for its first annual event, the executive committee for Stomp & Brew Events presented a $5,000 donation check to Shoes for Kids.
Stomp & Brew 2018 was a craft beer and wine festival held in downtown West Jefferson on May 5, 2018.
Approximately 350 people were in attendance for the inaugural event. Aside from the education and entertainment provided by matching beer and wine consumers with brewers and vintners for conversations about the craft, the primary purpose of Stomp & Brew 2018 was to raise money for the local charity Shoes for Kids.
Founded by Melody Rector and Martin Little, Shoes for Kids is a local charity whose mission is to provide no cost, properly fitting, season appropriate footwear for Ashe County kids in need.
Stomp & Brew 2018 was organized by Stomp & Brew events, a non-profit organization, comprised of executive committee members Harry Galer, Patrick Horwitz, Rebecca Lane and Travis Senter. Additional event committee members include Keith Blank, Grady Eastridge and Ben Erlandson.
