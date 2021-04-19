WEST JEFFERSON — The Strategic Planning Committee formed by ACS staff, teachers and parents held its second meeting in the library of Ashe County High School on April 13 to formulate mission statements for the school system.
The committee welcomed Chris Robinson, vice president at Wilkes Community College, Brian Yates, CEO of Ashe Memorial Hospital, and sophomore at ACHS Aubre Lovell.
Larry Coble, a former superintendent for Forsyth county schools and a current executive director and managing associate for Piedmont Triad Education Consortium/School Leadership Services, led the group of around 25 in a presentation on mission statements and what the mission will mean for Ashe County Schools.
“The process of strategic planning is just as important as the product, if not more,” said Coble. “These missions will express the reality and keystone on which the rest of the plan is actually built.”
According to Coble, mission differs from vision as it can be considered another way of telling the purpose of an establishment. The mission for ACS will express the reason for its being.
Coble told the group that belief systems will be the foundation of the mission.
“We form belief systems based on life experience and those beliefs then turn into values,” said Coble. “They will be centered around what you value and what you’re committed to. The consistency of these purposes will be achieved when everyone is focused on the same purpose.”
The committee then split into small groups to form a mission statement for ACS.
Beginning with group five, led by Jerry Baker, along with Kim Barnes, Paige Sturgill, Lindsey Williams and Chris Robinson, the presentation of their statement held foundations of wanting to empower students and equip them with what they need to become successful. Their wish was to make students feel safe and secure within their respectful schools.
Sturgill said being in a small town contributes greatly to their mission statement for ACS as in her experience, coming from a small place going into college can be culturally shocking to those who have not been exposed to larger, more diverse and higher populated areas.
“Our goal is empowering and nurturing students to be successful citizens in a diverse and ever changing world,” said Sturgill as she presented her group’s mission statement.
Group four consisted of Tasha Rountree, Dustin Farmer, Brian Yates and Carmen Wilson, led by Earl Pennington. Their statement was built around something that is common, understandable and reflective of what we do today to prepare for tomorrow.
“Our statement is ‘preparing young minds today for opportunities to soar tomorrow,” said Pennignton.
Moving onto group three, leader Amy Walker and group members Suzanne Weaver, David Blackburn and Danny Eldreth, discussed how posing the question “what do you want out of your school” helped them in creating their statement. Walker said that effective communication and collaboration is key to a successful school system with successful students.
“The mission of Ashe County Schools is to work collaboratively with the community and parents to create opportunities, improve lives and provide all students with a safe, equitable and enriching learning experience every day without exception,” said Eldreth in their presentation.
Jamie Little then led group two, Amanda Hipp, Sara Kesterson and sophomore Aubre Lovell in their mission statement presentation, focusing on words that are easy to comprehend. They wished for students, staff, teachers and parents to see the school community as a team, aiding one another in discovering their purpose. Lovell explained that living within a small and close-knit community, school has become a family for her and her fellow students. She compared her experience to her peers from larger areas, saying that many have teachers and fellow students who don’t know their names due to the high population.
“Ashe County Schools will collaborate as a team to invest in our students’ journeys and aid in the discovery of their potential and purpose for their futures,” Kesterson presented.
To end the meeting, group one, which was led by Julie Taylor, presented the final mission statement. Members Kim Simmons, Kitty Honeycutt and Julie Little said they centered on what makes up Ashe County. The community is connected and values its culture, ultimately impacting core values and beliefs.
“Ashe County Schools will value our culture and tradition of excellence to promote pride in ourselves, our schools and our community,” said Honeycutt.
Coble expressed his impression of the group, saying that they have been and will continue to produce high quality work in a very short period of time.
Superintendent Eisa Cox closed the meeting with words of encouragement for members, saying that she believes impressive work will continue to be grown as meetings progress.
