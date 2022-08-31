WEST JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 11:44 p.m., a call was made to Ashe County 911 Dispatch concerning a fire at Cobble Creek Lumber in downtown West Jefferson.
Cobble Creek Lumber is a family-owned business with roots stretching back to over 50 years.
A part of the lumber yard, just across the street from Jefferson Station, caught fire and burned throughout the night and into the day on Aug. 31. The fire raged throughout the area, filling the air with a bright red hue and ashy smoke.
According to Emergency Management's Patty Gambill, crews were quick to arrive at the scene and a number of local and nearby organizations gathered together to fight the fire.
Those organizations were West Jefferson VFD, Jefferson VFD, Warrensville VFRD, Pond Mountain VFRD, Laurel Springs VFRD, Deep Gap VFD, Todd VFRD, Glendale VFD, Lansing VFRD, New River VFRD, Creston VFD, Fleetwood VFRD, NC Forestry Service - Ashe Office, Boone Fire Department, Piney Creek Fire Department, Wilbar Fire Department, Meatcamp Fire Department, Rugby Fire Department, Ashe Medics, West Jefferson PD, Ashe County Sheriff's Office, Ashe County Emergency Management to include the Ashe County Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Marshal Ashe County DSS Ashe County Communications, Blue Ridge Energies, Frontier Gas, Ashe County Transportation Authority, American Red Cross volunteers, Town of West Jefferson and the Town of Jefferson.
Gambill also stated that the NC Office of State Fire Marshall's Office was anticipated to be at the scene on Aug. 31.
Community members and owners of the Jefferson Station Jen Byland and Taylor Lonon opened their doors for firefighters and first responders. They handed out water and allowed access to their restroom facilities.
No known cause for the fire has been released.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to update this story as more information is received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.