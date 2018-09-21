WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College awarded Golden LEAF Scholarships to 12 students — eight curriculum and four continuing education — during the summer 2018 semester.
The Golden LEAF Scholarship program, designed to help North Carolinians attend the state’s community colleges, is funded through a $750,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation.
Golden Leaf recipients who were enrolled in curriculum and/or continuing education programs for summer 2018 were Alexus Hamm, Ashe County; Mary Hannewald, Ashe County; Landin Hernandez, Ashe County; Cindy Molina, Ashe County; Hannah Muma, Ashe County; Caroline Wilson, Ashe County; Bailey Witherspoon, Ashe County; Yvette Johnson, Wilkes County; Ashley Kerr, Wilkes County; Elizabeth Kerr, Wilkes County; Lindsey Miller, Wilkes County; and Alfaro Yuliana, Wilkes County.
Curriculum students may apply for up to $750 per semester, including summer term, and occupational education students are eligible for up to $250 per term. Awards may be applied toward tuition, fees, books and supplies at the community college where enrolled; transportation; childcare expenses related to attending classes; and industry-recognized credential testing upon course completion.
Eligible students must demonstrate financial need and reside in rural counties that are tobacco-dependent and/or economically distressed. Scholarships are awarded during the fall, spring and summer semesters.
The deadline for applications for the fall 2018 semester is Oct. 12. Students interested in applying for a Golden LEAF Scholarship should contact the Wilkes Community College Financial Aid Office at (336) 838-6146 or toll free at (866) 222-1548 and ask for financial aid.
