NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced Friday, Dec. 31, that is has updated its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine protocols for the men’s and women’s basketball season. The protocols are effective immediately.
The following isolation protocols are for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, or symptoms have resolved after five days in isolation.
- Isolation begins with the confirmation of a positive test or start of symptoms.
- Resolved symptoms are defined as fever free (nothing greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) for a minimum of 24 hours, absence of runny nose, and improvement of any moderate to severe cough.
- Masks should be KN95, surgical/procedure masks, or multi-layer cloth masks.
- Individuals that test positive for COVID-19, and are vaccinated (two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer; one shot of the J&J; or two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer, or one shot of the J&J plus a booster) are required to isolate for five days. After day five, individuals are required to wear a mask but can begin their institution’s return to play protocols while remaining isolated if their symptoms have resolved. On days six and seven, individuals can practice with the team as long as they are masked while practicing. If they are unable to stay in a mask during team practice, they are permitted to practice without a mask on an individual basis or one on one with a coach or athletics trainer who is masked. After day seven, the individual may compete as long as they have successfully completed all return to play protocols and the institution has cleared them for competition.
- Individuals that test positive for COVID-19, and are unvaccinated, are required to isolate for five days. After day five, if their symptoms have resolved, individuals are required to wear a mask but can begin their institutional return to play protocol on an individual, one-on-one basis only with a coach or athletics trainer who is masked. After day 10, the individual may compete as long as they have successfully completed all return to play protocols and the institution has cleared them for competition.
Individuals who continue to be symptomatic beyond the periods described in this protocol need to be evaluated and cleared on a case-by-case basis by a medical provider before then can return to play.
The following quarantine protocols are for individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Quarantine begins on the last day of exposure.
- Masks should be KN95, surgical/procedure masks, or multi-layer cloth masks.
- Individuals who are unvaccinated, are required to quarantine for five days. After five days, individuals are required to wear a mask for an additional five days, but can begin their institutional return to play protocol on an individual, one-on-one basis with a coach or athletics trainer who is masked. After day 10, the individual may compete as long as the institution has cleared them for competition.
- Individuals who are vaccinated (two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer; one shot of the J&J; or two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer, or one shot of the J&J plus a booster) do not need to quarantine following an exposure but are required to mask for 10 days except when engaging in physical activity (practice, weight lifting, competition). If symptoms occur, individuals are required to quarantine immediately until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.
The protocols above should be considered minimum requirements for individuals in isolation and quarantine. Institutions can add additional components to the above protocols such as a testing component for individuals coming out of isolation and/or quarantine prior to integrating back into team practice and competition.
If the quarantine and testing guidelines above are not consistent with local public health guidelines, then the local public health guidelines should be followed.
