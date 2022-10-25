JEFFERSON - The Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation recently received a $2,642 donation from the Jefferson Landing Ladies Association to benefit its Women in Touch Fund.
On Oct. 4, the ladies group held its inaugural Swing for the Girls golf tournament to help raise awareness for breast cancer and support the Foundation’s Women in Touch Fund, which provides free mammograms and breast cancer related services to uninsured patients in Ashe County.
Libby Cockerham, who lost both of her parents to cancer, spearheaded the tournament after talking with her good friend Celeste Watson about how they need to not only take care of themselves, but also swing for the girls in their lives who are still fighting breast cancer or who may have lost the fight.
“Cancer touches so many lives,” Cockerham said. “I thought ‘why not hold a fundraiser for our community that would raise awareness and help benefit local women.’ All the ladies in our Jefferson Landing Ladies Association jumped in to help.”
Sixteen ladies participated in the tournament, which featured a Captain’s Choice format followed by lunch at Jefferson Landing’s River Park. Organizers also sold sponsorships as well as pink ribbons to honor or remember friends and family members who have been touched by breast cancer.
“The inaugural Swing for the Girls golf tournament was a huge success,” said Becky Pearson, director for the AMH Foundation. “On behalf of the AMH Foundation, we are so grateful to receive this generous donation that will help provide mammogram screenings for women who otherwise cannot afford this life-saving procedure.”
The ladies are already busy planning for next year’s tournament, which will be held Oct. 3, 2023.
“Watch and see what a year of planning can do,” Cockerham said.
Mammograms are among the most powerful breast cancer detection tools available, and over the past five years, we’ve performed nearly 12,000 mammograms for our residents. For more information and to see if you may qualify for our free mammography program, please contact the Ashe Memorial Hospital scheduling department at 336-846-0820.
About Ashe Memorial Hospital
For the past 80 years, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated team of board certified physicians, nurses and staff members have provided the highest quality medical care available to the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of emergency, elective, rehabilitation and preventative health services.
Founded in 1941, Ashe Memorial Hospital is a fully accredited 25 bed critical hospital located in Jefferson, N.C. For more information, please visit ashememorial.org or call 336-846-7101.
