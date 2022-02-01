RALEIGH — Staff members, corps members, and alumni representing Teach For America North Carolina participated in a Legislative Champions Week from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28. Each day, TFA North Carolina announced one or more of their 2022 Legislative Champions. This year, TFA recognized Senator Deanna Ballard (R-Blowing Rock), Representative Robert Reives (D-Goldston), Senator Michael Lee (R-Wilmington), Senator Dan Blue (D-Raleigh), Representative Ashton Wheeler Clemmons (D-Greensboro), Representative Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett), Speaker Tim Moore (R-Kings Mountain), Senator Phil Berger (R-Eden), and Governor Roy Cooper (D-Raleigh) as their 2022 Legislative Champions. These lawmakers are strong supporters of Teach For America and present unwavering dedication to North Carolina’s public education system.
This was not an exhaustive list of TFA’s supporters and legislative champions. Rather, this week was a chance to provide special recognition to nine lawmakers who stepped up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to support the students, parents, teachers, and communities that TFA serves. TFA is proud of their thirty-year history serving communities in North Carolina and they are grateful to the many lawmakers, including these nine champions, who are valuable partners in this pursuit.
“We are grateful to these lawmakers for their steadfast support of our mission of finding and nurturing leaders who commit to expanding opportunity for students across North Carolina,” said Teach For America North Carolina Executive Director Dr. Monique Perry-Graves. She continued, “our legislative champions know that together we can solve the teacher shortage and deliver a quality education to every student by first placing talented leaders inside the classroom for at least two years and then by continuing to support those leaders as they continue to lead inside and outside of the classroom.”
Teach For America will continue to partner with lawmakers and other external stakeholders from both sides of the aisle and from all across the ideological spectrum to advance its vision that one day all children in this nation will have the opportunity to attain an excellent education.
