JEFFERSON — Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of 30-year-old Ethan Clawson and 24-year-old Taylor Jordan, both of Mountain City, Tenn. Both individuals fled Tennessee authorities in what lasted over an hour-long chase that ended in the Ore Knob area of Ashe County.
On Sept. 2, Ashe County 911 Dispatch was notified by Johnson County that Deputies were chasing a motorcycle they believed was heading towards N.C. K9 Deputy Andy Toliver and Deputy Scott Milam took over the chase after intercepting the pursuit on Hwy 88 West in Creston. The pursuit led to a chase through Creston, Warrensville, downtown West Jefferson, Glendale Springs into Laurel Springs. Sgt. Chris Green was able to get ahead of the vehicle in the Ore Knob area, where they apprehended both Clawson and Jordan.
“Clawson exceeded speed limits of more than 30 mph during the chase and endangered many individuals," said Sheriff Howell. "They drove through downtown W.J. at extreme speeds and passed multiple vehicles in dangerous double yellow line situations throughout the county. K9 Deputy Toliver and Deputy Milam also did an excellent job on our radios, staying calm during the pursuit and safely following the vehicle.”
Clawson was placed under arrest at the scene and transported to the Ashe County Detention Center by Sgt. Greene, where Clawson was booked under a $10,000 bond and remains in jail. Clawson was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor fail to heed light and siren. Clawson did have active warrants out of Tennessee at the time.
Jordan was placed under arrest at the scene and transported to the Ashe County Detention Center, where Jordan was booked under a $500 bond. Jordan was charged with having an open container after consuming alcohol.
