ASHE COUNTY — Teresa Roark-Laws has been in the newspaper business for more than 25 years. Her work in sales and management has been recognized during those years, but more recently, she was awarded two honors of being the Top Performing Multimedia Account Executive for Adams Publishing Group in its East division and the region.
The award comes as Roark-Laws has spent her time in the business selling ads, getting to know her community and being the welcoming face of the Ashe Post & Times.
“I owe my success to the values and morals my parents taught me — work hard, be honest and treat everyone like you would want to be treated,” said Roark-Laws. “My advertisers and co-workers are like my family.”
The award came as a surprise to Roark-Laws, as APG had been keeping it under wraps as they made their final decisions. She was given two framed awards along with flowers and balloons. The awards were given by APG Regional President Paul Mauney and Mountain Times Publications Publisher Gene Fowler.
Roark-Laws is the daughter of Russell Roark and the late Brenda Roark. She is married to Gary Laws and the mother of Alex Laws.
