WEST JEFFERSON — Jefferson Avenue was shut down for two days Sept. 20 and 21, but it was not quiet as hundreds of people roamed the road alongside dozens of antiques vendors as part of the 8th Annual Olde Time Antiques Fair.
In the build up to the event, weather was on organizer Keith Woodie's mind. 2018's fair was pushed back due to Hurricane Florence, which Woodie said diminished the overall results and hype they had worked to generate.
The weather stayed mild as the the fair rolled in, with no rain on this year's festival.
Vendors brought many old and interesting items including signs, crafts, tools for every use, baseball gloves, model trains, antique toys, barrels, blown glass, furniture of all shapes and sizes, medals, cookware, utensils, appliances, sewing machines, decorations, license plates, crystals, gemstones and oil pumps.
Also available for guests was live music from "Elvis" and the Lucky Strikes among others, food from truck vendors and Whole Lotta Donuts and the numerous businesses who were open on the street during the event.
Walking around and enjoying the fruits of his labor Friday, Sept. 20, organizer Keith Woodie said this year's fair was a big success.
"To see how much this has grown from a small event on Backstreet is great, we shut down the whole street," Woodie said. In total, Woodie said there were 80 vendors in the 96 total spaces, a far cry from the single block of space they received those years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.