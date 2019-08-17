The 14th annual School Supply Drive has finished and totals were outstanding this year. A total of 2,108 items (4,763 individual items) and $407 were donated.
These items were divided and taken to the county's six area school counselors to be handed out to the children in the most need. Monetary donations will be divided and sent to the guidance counselors to use on items that they need to purchase. The Volunteer Initiative Advisory Board partnered with Communities in Schools of Northwest North Carolina and WSOC Channel 9 to make this a great success.
The drive began June 17 and included the following drop off locations: All LifeStore banks in the Jefferson and West Jefferson area, Fifth Third Bank, Ashe County Public Library, First Citizens Bank, Ashe Services for Aging/Senior Center, Jefferson Drug, Walmart, Skyline National Bank, Medi-Home Health & Hospice, Ingles, Ashe Memorial Hospital, First National Bank and United Chemi-Con. Many local churches helped by collecting items and bringing by the Senior Center as well.
Along with the Stuff the Bus campaign that First National Bank & Walmart was using, we hoped to make this one of most successful supply drives yet. Fletcher Memorial Youth Group helped in the collection, sorting, counting and delivery of all supplies to the schools.
The Volunteer Initiative Board would like to give a big "thank you" to all of the local businesses, churches and individuals that helped with the school supply drive and a great big thank you to Fletcher Youth Group for picking up, sorting, counting and delivering all of the supplies.
