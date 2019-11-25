The public library is an example of society’s best. Libraries provide the energy that fuels imaginations, opens windows to the world and inspires us to explore, achieve and contribute to improving our quality of life. Volunteerism, philanthropy and generosity are all at the heart of what libraries do. Libraries are here to share books and ideas, as well as answers to questions. And we are able to continue all of our programs and services because people donate their time, talents and money in so many ways.
We have volunteers of all ages who give their time to help keep our shelves organized, neat and tidy, or help in prepping materials and crafts for children’s programs. We have volunteers who visit our “library twigs” each month to freshen the inventory and leave library event calendars. Others assist with changing the stories at our county park’s Story Walk when needed.
Our entire programming budget is supported through our Friends and their fundraising efforts. With an ongoing used-book sale and other events through the year, they support our services to the community in ways beyond measure. They are always happy to welcome new “Friends” to our community.
We also have those who donate to our library endowment according to their means. Distributions from the library’s endowment fund help keep our technology and digital resources up-to-date in order to meet the needs of our community.
Our board of trustees all donate their time and expertise to ensure that our policies are current and our budget is sound. They set our mission. They ensure that our library is meeting the needs of the whole community. The Ashe County Public Library continues to rely on their strength and persistence.
Ashe County government and the Town of West Jefferson are supportive and ready partners. We appreciate our county commissioners for funding the library’s operational budget needs. Thank you again, from staff and patrons, for collaborative efforts of the county and town for our parking expansion. Also, without the donation of time and talents of John Maddox for creating the design and Kevin Nichols for drafting the engineer’s plan, this project would not have been possible.
We have many community partners who share resources, offer outreach opportunities and play a big part in our success. Your advocacy is so appreciated. And of course, we love our library patrons who check out books, use our digital resources and other databases, participate in book discussion groups, and attend programs and workshops. This community is the heart of our library.
We at Ashe County Public Library would like to express heartfelt gratitude and thanks to everyone for their generous support.
Ashe Library Dates to Remember in December:
The library will be closed early, at noon, Dec. 13 for staff training and also early at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The library will be closed from December 24–26 for Christmas and on Jan. 1, 2020 for New Year’s Day.
Food For Fines Week will be held from Dec. 2–7. This week allows a chance to pay off late fees by donating non-perishable food. Each item of undamaged, in-date, non-perishable food is equal to $1. Items donated do not count toward damaged or lost items. All items collected will go to our county’s Meals on Wheels program. Food can also be donated even if you don’t owe any late fees.
For All Ages:
• Join us for Ornamentality between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 7. Yes, adults can also make crafts, enjoy holiday music and have a cup of hot chocolate. The adult version of this event takes place on the Upper Level of the library.
• Take a break from the holiday hustle, and join us for a cuppa, a little something sweet, a lovely chat, holiday music and more at the library’s Holiday Tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14.
• Stop in for a Holiday Singalong from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 21. Join our in-house act, The Molasses Jam Band, as they play and sing holiday favorites.
• The Annual Reading Challenge Wrap-up/Kick-off takes place at 5 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020. If you participated in our 2019 Reading Challenge, or if you want to learn about what we have planned for the 2020 Challenge, please join us. Play games for the literary minded, check out recommendations from this year’s challenge, and get a guided virtual tour of the new challenge. Participants in the 2019 Reading Challenge are eligible to win prizes.
• Get Crafty meets at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 for crocheting and knitting. Instruction available for beginners and project materials are provided.
• The Community Drum Circle meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Join the celebration of drums, while exploring the soul and spirit of music.
• Mountain Music Slow Jam meets from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 7 in the downstairs meeting room. Songs are explained as to timing, breaks, etc. and played in slow time. Designed for beginners, all skill levels are welcome.
For Children:
• Story Time for ages 3-and-up is at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.
• Tot Time for 2-3-year-olds is at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. Come out and have fun learning the alphabet with stories and songs.
• “Baby Bounce” is at 10:30 a.m. every Friday. This is short program for infants and babies will includes finger plays, songs, rhymes and a book or two.
• The Alternate Ending Book Club is for ages 7–12 and takes place at 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
• Dr. Suess’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 17. Sigmon Theatrical presents a live show where you can meet and greet the Grinch, Max and Cindy Lou Who. We promise your heart will grow three sizes.
• Journey on the Express Train to the North Pole will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 21. This holiday event will feature an interactive movie viewing, games and a hot chocolate bar.
• Read for 20 minutes a day during winter break for the Kids Winter Break Reading Challenge. You’ll earn a book and a prize from the library. Miss a day? That’s Ok. Just read five hours total. Read more than five hours to get a special prize.
Teen Club:
• T for Teen – Gamers Unite! Meet-up at 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Xbox360 and laptops available for teen gaming.
• Board Game Café is open at 4 p.m. Dec. 10. Come and make some friends. Play a variety of board games and enjoy coffee and sweet treats.
• Open Studio meets at 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Join us for a wide range of creative crafts and projects.
• Teen New Year’s Party is scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
For Adults:
• Talking Service Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Dec. 13. The meeting begins with a discussion of one or more readings from “Standing Down: From Warrior to Civilian,” a collection of works ranging from Homer’s “Iliad” to recent memoirs by veterans of conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan.
• Brouhaha Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at Boondocks.
• For all your tech troubles, book and appointment with our friendly reference librarians. Call (336) 846-2041 x111.
• Yoga Club meets in the library’s downstairs meeting room at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays.
• Life with Children meets at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 10. This program welcomes parents and caregivers of young children for practical parenting tips and discussion, light refreshments and time to enjoy the companionship of other who are raising the next generation. Registration is required. Call the library to sign-up: (336) 846-2041 ext.111.
