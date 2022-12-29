Grandfather mtn.jpg

Grandfather Mountain is home to a world of unique biodiversity, much of which is not found anywhere else on Earth. This distinctive world of flora and fauna can be encountered throughout Grandfather Mountain’s 16 different natural communities. Even on the drive from the Entrance Gate to the Top Shop, visitors pass through at least four different ecological communities, including Northern Hardwood Forests and Acidic Cove Forests. On the walk from the Top Shop parking lot to the Mile High Swinging Bridge, visitors pass four federally listed endangered species in the High-Elevation Rocky Summit “community.” To encounter the same breadth of biodiversity that exists on Grandfather Mountain, one would have to travel the length of the East Coast from Georgia to Maine!

 Photo courtesy Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

