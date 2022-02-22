The Ashe County Beekeepers Association is excited about 2022. Though their hives have been covered with rain and snow, their queens are already hard at work getting ready for spring nectar flows.
Beekeeping is a part of the Ashe County heritage and most of us remember our grandparents tending bees and harvesting honey. ACBA is especially pleased to announce three winners of the Jim Rash Beekeeper Scholarship.
The scholarship was created to honor Jim Rash and his accomplishments as a beekeeper. A lifelong Ashe County resident, Dr. Rash is a Master Beekeeper, certified through the North Carolina Master Beekeeper Program. His beekeeping journey began in 2014 and since then, he has inspired and trained many others to become qualified bee stewards. His gentle, evidenced-based approach is built upon a persistent commitment to continuous learning about honeybees. The Scholarship is intended to recruit and train aspiring Ashe County beekeepers. The scholarship fund provides tuition to support three students to enroll in the Beginning Beekeeping course at Wilkes Community College, Ashe Campus.
The ACBA scholarship committee conducted an anonymous review and three women were awarded the Jim Rash Beekeeper Scholarship in 2022: Amber Dillingham, Ruth Roark and Nicole Solomon.
Amber Dillingham has been active in promoting outdoor spaces for honeybees and other pollinators and looks forward to producing honeybee products for her own use. Ruth Roark has been beekeeping for three years and aspires to mentor other beekeepers. Nicole Solomon is a homesteader who has all the equipment to get started and is now planning on installing her first hive. Congratulations to these winners. The scholarship covers the cost of tuition for the WCC Beginning Beekeeping course and 2022 membership dues to the ACBA.
The ACBA’s primary mission is to promote healthy and sustainable beekeeping practices in Ashe County. Check out our website www.ashebeekeepers.org/ to learn more. Anyone with an interest in the fascinating world of bees and beekeeping can join our association. You don’t need to have your own hives. They offer lots of opportunities to ask questions, to visit established apiaries and to have fun learning about honeybees. The ACBA meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month from March through November at the North Carolina County Extension Office, Ashe County Center, 134 Government Circle, Jefferson, NC 28640 (near the courthouse). Their first regular meeting of 2022 will be March 10.
The WCC Beginning Beekeeping curriculum introduces all the basic information you need to set up your own hive, including how to install and care for bees, how to manage pests, and how to start harvesting your own honey, wax and pollen. The continuing education course is offered through the WCC Workforce Development & Community Education program and online registration is available at www.wilkescc.edu/wdce/. Classes meet Monday nights from 6-9 p.m. beginning Feb. 28 to April 18, 2022, at the WCC Ashe Campus, Room 305. Contact Becky Greer by email rcgreer213@wilkescc.edu or call for pre-registration/questions call (336) 903-3117.
