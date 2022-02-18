ASHE COUNTY — Join in for the first meeting of the Friends of the Library of 2022.
They will meet Wednesday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m., in the library’s downstairs community room.
The meeting will include Board updates and reports, meeting the new county librarian, a special mystery guest and door prizes will round out the hour of the “Welcome Back!” party.
For more information, contact Karen Moll at (336) 384-4255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.