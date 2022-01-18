ASHE COUNTY — On Sunday, Jan. 16, Ashe County woke up to more than a foot of snow in some places along with crisp, cold weather and outages in some parts of the county.
Reports flooded in from all across the county, with many seeing more than a foot of snow in their area.
Blue Ridge Energy was quick to respond to multiple outages throughout the day, and recovered power to those who lost it by 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Ashe Post & Times received many photos of the weekend snow.
