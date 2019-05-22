WEST JEFFERSON — As per the norm on the third Thursday of each month, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce hosted the May Member Blast at The Hotel Tavern Thursday, May 16.
The event helped raise $132 for the Ashe Advantage Project Scholarship Fund, while allowing members of local businesses to socialize and network with one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.