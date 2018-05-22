WEST JEFFERSON — Words, we hear, see and speak them everyday, but it takes a special person of talent to combine words in such a way that they inspire us, encourage us, and make us think.
On Saturday, May 26, the Ashe County Arts Council will host an evening for writers to have that rare opportunity to speak their written words out loud. The Night of the Spoken Word will take place at the Ashe Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.
The writers include: Kimberly Becker, Melissa Edmondson, Naomi Faw, Evalynn Halsey, Sandy Lassen, Peter Leslie, Janet Pittard, Scot Pope, Becky Stragand, Julie E. Townsend and Nan Zoppi.
These writers will be sharing their favorite selections of original poetry and prose with the audience. The subject of the readings will be everything from exploring human relationships to the glory of nature. Refreshments will be available and admission is free. For more information, call the Arts Council at (336) 246-2787.
