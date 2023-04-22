JEFFERSON - Now in its third iteration, the Coolest Corner Ashe Bash returns! On Saturday, May 6, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce will again sponsor a free and family-friendly musical celebration for High Country residents and visitors to the region.
This year’s event will feature Virginia-based Americana band The Steel Wheels as the headliner. Combining insightful lyrics with deeply-rooted folk-rock sounds, this band has developed a knack for connecting with listeners. Their music rests between tradition and innovation, incorporating a familiar Appalachian musical heritage with thoughtful storytelling, roots music instrumentation, and four-part harmonies. Whether you are a longtime fan or hearing The Steel Wheels for the first time, you will surely enjoy the band’s incredible talent.
The Steel Wheels will be supported by opening act Presley Barker, an immensely gifted local favorite who has forged an impressive reputation as a guitarist and singer/songwriter. Since he began playing at age 7, he has won both the Wayne C. Henderson Guitar Championship and the Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention guitar competition, and he continues to impress audiences nationwide.
As in past years, the event will be held at the Ashe County Government Complex, located above Bojangles in Jefferson. Food vendors, including The Baker’s Addict, The Dough Shed Pizzeria, Hole Lotta Doughnuts, Kalman’s Bon Appetit, and Poppies, will be onsite to provide tasty treats. Additionally, shuttles will provide convenient transportation from parking lots at the Ashe County Civic Center, Ashe Memorial Hospital, and the Ashe Campus of Wilkes Community College. Attendees are welcome to bring a chair; however, no alcohol or pets will be allowed.
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to host this free and family-friendly community celebration again. Chamber Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt credits the support of many generous sponsors for making this event a continuing Coolest Corner tradition.
“I want to say ‘Thank you!’ to the County of Ashe and our other gracious sponsors for their help in making this event happen. Not only is it a wonderful party for our local community, but it is a rare treat for visitors to our area and gives the artists’ existing fans a great reason to explore Ashe County,” Honeycutt said.
Food vendors and shuttles will begin at 5:30 pm, with Presley Barker kicking off the music at 7 p.m. and The Steel Wheels taking the stage at 8 p.m. Honeycutt added, “I can’t wait! It will be another great night full of fun and fantastic music. We hope to see you there!”
