Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of The Ashe Mountain Times/Mountain Times from 2005 and 2010.
May 19, 2005
Happy Tails Plans Grand Opening
On May 19, 2005 the Ashe Mountain Times reported on the grand opening of the Happy Tails Pet Supplies store. According to the article the grand opening of the new shop was scheduled for Friday, May 20 and Saturday May 21 in backstreet in West Jefferson. Store owner B.J. Pim stated that the grand opening would feature “treats” and encouraged people to come by the shop with their pets.
“We are encouraging people to bring their pets to the store because pets are always welcome. You can also bring in pet photos and we will put them up,” said Pim. The newspaper also stated that a donation box for the Ashe County Humane Society would be located at the store.
May 19, 2005
Hardee’s Holds Customer Fun Day
The May 19, 2005 edition of the Ashe Mountain Times featured an article about the Customer Fun Day event held at the Hardee’s restaurant in Jefferson. The event was to express appreciation and to provide customers with a fun and exciting day according to Alicia Dancy, the stores manager at the time. “This is our second Customer Fun Day and we do it because our customers seem to enjoy it. We are thankful to have a job and we just wanted to show how thankful we are that they come here,” said Dancy in the 2005 article.
May 20, 2010
Log Homes of America Breaks Ground in America
The May, 20 2010 edition of the Ashe Mountain Times featured an article about a groundbreaking ceremony that took place for the new corporate office of Log Homes of America. The ceremony was held at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 221 in West Jefferson. The article stated that the new headquarters would include a state-of-the-art log and timber milling facility, which would include planers, band saws, and other equipment in addition to the company’s log and timber inventory.
According to the Ashe Mountain Times, Joel Robinson, president of Log Homes of American, credited the hard work of county and state officials for making the transition for the company and its employees a smooth one.
May 20, 2010
Good Ole Days Ice Cream Shop Changes Product Line
On May 20, 2010 the Ashe Mountain Times reported that the Good Ole Days Ice Cream Shop changed its product line. According to the newspaper the business added Nathan’s Hotdogs, chicken nuggets and french fries to their menu. The ice cream shop also made a complete change in their dairy product line by announcing it would switch to Blue Bell ice cream. Present during the announcement was Blue Bell Creameries Territory Manager Sonny Killebrew. “We say about Blue Bell, ‘it was grass yesterday and its ice cream today,’ which is to say that it’s the freshest ice cream available,” said Killebrew in the 2010 article.
