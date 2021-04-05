Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of The Ashe Mountain Times and The Mountain Times from 2006 and 2016.
April 7, 2016
Finding 'Yonkers' in Ashe County
The Ashe County Little Theatre will be presenting a Neil Simon production at the Ashe County Civic Center April 8 through 10.
The acting troupe will perform Simon's Pulitzer Prize-winning production of "Lost in Yonkers."
"It's Neil Simon and you can't go wrong with Neil Simon," said theater director Jim Williams. "What I like about this show there's some serious thought behind it. This is a dramedy. This show has serous topics that have that wonderful Neil Simon comedic touch to make sure we don't get too heavy. That's what makes this show particularly special."
Mount Jefferson skateboard race returning
The Mount Jefferson State Natural Area will once again play host to dozens of elite skateboarders from across the country during the second annual Downhill Skateboard Race.
The race will allow skateboarders to fly down Mount Jefferson in four-man heats, until a champion is crowned.
The inaugural race attracted 66 registered riders from all around the world to Ashe County, including the race's winner and three time world champion Kevin Reimer, as well as 400 spectators, despite 5 inches of rain on race day.
April 6, 2006
Public Library Expansion Project Continues
The Ashe County Public Library is getting one step closer to the expansion project that will more than double the current size of the library. The project has been underway for several years, but the architect is now working on the schematic drawings for the expansion plan. Since almost one-half of Ashe County's population has a library card, this will probably be making a lot of people here happy.
The current size of the library is 11,500 square feet and a space needs study completed in 2002 showed that the library needed approximately 26,000 square feet to adequately accommodate the library's projected growth over the next 20 years. The expansion being looked at will involve making the library two-stories.
County Librarian Jim McQueen said the space needs study showed that the library is in a zero-growth state. "Our shelf capacity is exceeded by our collection and if all of our collection came back at one time, we would have absolutely no room for it. basically for every new item we get, we have to get rid of something and it has been that way here since the 90s. We are at zero-growth so we have to be looking at expansion. We cannot expand anymore without taking something else away from the library."
The Ashe County Public Library was built in 1977 and then had a total of 6,500 square feet. An addition in 1987 added another 5,000 square feet and a renovation project in 2001 made more efficient use of space so that no space was wasted. The Ashe County Friends of the Library has donated $20,000 to the new expansion project.
Westwood Second Grades Raise Money for Animal Control
Westwood Elementary School second graders and Ashe Animal Control officers made each other's day last week following a month long fundraiser held by the students to help the animals.
The class who raised the most money was to receive a Happy Meal party at McDonalds and the class that came in second place was to be treated to a Zoo Party at the New River Zoo. Third, fourth and fifth place winners were to receive an ice cream party to be held at the school.
After learning that the second graders raised $953.93, Director Jeff Jones of Ashe Animal Control said he talked with Owner Keith Stroud of New River Zoo. Stroud said all of the classes could come out to the Zoo. Jones also talked to Don and MaryAnne Moore who own the local McDonalds and received a discount so that Windancer Kennels (owned by Jeff and Lisa Jones) could sponsor the Happy Meal party for the entire second grade. The students cheered loudly when Jones told them everyone would be treated to the rewards.
"I am so proud of everybody. Every class did such a great job and everybody did so well. All of the animals you sponsored have already found new homes and they are just as happy as they can be. Thank you so much for all of your hard work and for helping a lot of animals," Jones told the second graders Friday.
