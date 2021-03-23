Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of The Ashe Mountain Times and The Mountain Times from 2006 and 2016.
March 24, 2016
WCC announces first step to expand Ashe campus
Wilkes Community College has formed a planning committee to discuss the best programs to offer in Ashe County, which is the first step to expand its Ashe campus.
WCC Vice President of Continuing Education Chris Robinson announced this news during an Ashe County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The Ashe BOC earlier had unanimously approved a tentative agreement with Wilkes Community College to provide up to $6 million to expand the Ashe campus of WCC.
Boondocks wins 2016 Small Business of the Year
Gary Brown, the owner of Boondocks Brewing in West Jefferson, was presented with the Ashe County Chamber’s 2016 Small Business of the Year Award during a luncheon at Hensley Hall on Tuesday, March 22.
“It is an honor, it’s humbling, and it really validates a lot of the hard work, not only that my wife and I put in, but also the hard work put in by my staff on a day-to-day basis. They’re the ones that make it work,” Brown said in an interview with the Ashe Mountain Times.
Brown was awarded the 2016 Small Business of the Year Award on behalf of both Boondocks Brewing Tap Room & Restaurant and Boondocks Brewing’s Brew Haus.
March 23, 2006
Ashe School System’s Drop Out Rate Lower Than State Average
In the 2004-05 school year, approximately one out of every 20 North Carolina high school students dropped out of school jeopardizing their opportunities for future success, according to the Annual Dropout Event Report presented to the State Board of Education recently. This equates to an annual high school dropout rate of 4.7 percent.
Ashe County School System’s drop out rate has decreased by almost half over the past six years from 1999-00 when 84 students dropped out to this year when 44 students dropped out of school.
“We’re real pleased and we are below the state average. We are just working hard to keep the students in school. Selina Parsons and Nancy Shannon as well as the administration and guidance are working very hard to be creative and find ways to keep the students in school. We are doing a better job and we are trying to revamp at Ashe Academy,” Superintendent Donnie Johnson of Ashe County Schools explained.
Ashe History Museum Moving Ahead
The temporary Museum of Ashe County History across from the 1904 Courthouse building in Jefferson is open only by appointment until April, but there are things definitely happening there now.
Don Long hit the ground running, says Lonnie Jones, President of the Museum of Ashe County History. When Long was elected in January, he had already been working with Warren Pitts, the museum Curator and artist who has created the impressive display of donated and loaned items that can be seen in the temporary museum. Long also had some background in museum craft. He had worked as a contractor to museums in his former business, Ashe Ordnance Works, Inc., an Ashe County shop that restored and reproduced gun carriages for antique cannons.
Renovation of the old 1904 courthouse building is in progress, and Lonnie Jones says he hopes it will be open later this year. When the building is ready for public use, exhibits in the temporary museum will be moved into permanent museum spaces.
High Country Scrap & Stamp Opens at Jefferson Station
People in the area who love scrapbooking and stamping now have a new place to go to find all of their supplies located in Jefferson Station in downtown West Jefferson. High Country Scrap & Stamp has all kinds of supplies and tools as well as classes for all skill levels.
Alberta Swaim, store manager, has long dreamed of having a scrapbooking and stamping store, according to the store newsletter. She introduced the idea to her parents, Alta and David Hook, and now the dream is a reality.
“We carry a wide variety of the latest scrapbooking supplies and offer regular class and crop opportunities for all skill levels. Our rubber stamp merchandise is growing in the coming weeks also,” Alta Hook explained.
