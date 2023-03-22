Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
March 22, 2012
Chamber recognizes Scott Brothers with annual award
Becoming the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce’s 2012 winner as the Small Business of the Year was not planned by Scott Brothers Heating & Air, Inc.
But co-owners and brothers Randall and Chad Scott are the recipients because everything else about their work was planned. Even as early as before Day One.
“It’s a great, great honor,” Randall said as the brothers accepted their award Tuesday afternoon at the West Jefferson United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
It’s also another testament to their efforts.
The chamber makes its annual selection based on provision of a quality product or service, excellence in customer service and a strong commitment to the community.
In making the presentation, 2011 winner Gayle Winston noted Scott Brothers has been in business since October of 1991, holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and was the first heating and air contractors in Ashe County to go green with geothermal systems.
“As mild a winter as we’ve had, it’s been slow for us,” Chad said. “But I’m am optimist. It hurt us, but it has helped everybody else around here that might have been struggling some. Eventually, it’ll come back to us.”
Things have a way of doing that with the two brothers. They not only are business partners and brothers, but also recognize each other as a best friend, neighbor, and buddy for hunting, golfing and fishing. Their wives and children are also close-knit.
Growing up in the Baldwin community, the sons of Dean and Jeannie Scott began to formulate their plan for a business together about the time Chad was graduating from high school.
Because there was only one heating and air company in the county, they figured they knew their calling.
“After I graduated, I was off to technical school,” Chad said.
Randall, 47, and Chad, 40, each went to work for Chris Rider at Rider Mechanical Company in Boone.
“We told him up front what we planned to do, there was no going behind his back, it was all up front and in the open,” Randall said.
It wasn’t long before they were completing not only work in the field, but administrative work as well. And then the time came for them to begin their business.
Each of the brothers was appreciative then and is now to Rider for helping them prepare.
“It worked out great,” Randall said.
They were in front of the housing bubble burst with plans for sustainability in their business.
“We knew construction couldn’t stay where it was in 2006 and 2007,” Randall said. “We tried to leverage and market to homes that were already here. And then with the new stuff, with geothermal and the credits that come with it, we’ve been involved with that. It’s expensive on the front end, but the government pays for 65 percent of it.”
Scott Brothers employs 10 and serves primarily Ashe but also some surrounding counties in the High Country.
“We’re committed to excellence and customer service,” Randall told a gathering of about 100. “Have we made mistakes? Sure. But the key is to make it right.
“You surround yourself with good people, good things will happen.”
March 21, 2013
Barn quilt girls fuse tradition with modern art
Syndi and Renee Brooks, of Jefferson, are quilters — but not in the traditional sense.
Such as a quilter or seamstress, they take ordinary geometric shapes and a palette of awe-inspiring colors and combine them into visual masterpieces that express the uniqueness of the individual it represents.
While their process and end result bucks against the traditional definition of what a quilter does, these Jefferson ladies are playing their part in transforming traditional rustic settings across the county.
They make barn quilts.
When you think of barn quilts, Syndi and Renee admit that the image that comes to mind for most people are not entirely accurate. These are not fabricated cloth quilts that you can hang from a barn, they both said.
A barn quilt, which varies in definition by the artists that assigns it, is a medium-size painted square that contains an array of geometric shapes and designs.
Essentially, a barn quilt does resemble its namesake — at least visually.
Instead of sewing the pieces together, Syndi and Reene design and paint them from the basement of their Jefferson home.
If a customer wants to incorporate a personalized message or symbol in the barn quilt, they can do that, too.
“You can take a classic pattern and make it unique to the individual,” said Syndi as Renee posed with a barn quilt that incorporated a symbol of a popular motorcycle company. “We also had one lady whose brother passed away and she wanted a way to celebrate him. She said he like border collies, so we painted a border collie in the picture.”
“We get a lot of unique requests,” said Renee. “But it’s a lot of fun,” added Syndi.
They then coat the barn quilts in polyurethane as a protective measure.
“If you are going to pay $80 for one of these, you want them to last,” said Syndi.
Operating under the name of “Quilt Square Girls,” this artistic duo is trying to make a name for themselves in the local art community that they say has been “very supportive.”
Their road to becoming established artists has as many turns and angles as the patterns on their canvases indicate.
Syndi was born and raised in Ashe County. She graduated from Northwest Ashe High School. When she reached age 30 and realized the scarcity of jobs locally, she and Renee looked to Winston-Salem for employment.
“We both had good jobs in Winston, but then my grandma, who lives across the street from our house now, got sick,” said Syndi. “When your family needs you, well, you drop everything your doing and you come home.”
After finding themselves back in Ashe County, they were able to get on at Tigra, but that, too, wouldn’t last.
Unemployed by the factory’s closing, Syndi and Renee took advantage of the Trade Act and went back to school at Wilkes Community College.
They also found part-time jobs at the Wilkesboro campus, but the wear and tear of travel up and down the mountain forced them again to re-evaluate their source of income.
All the while, Syndi and Renee, both of who share a deep interest in the arts, fell in love with the barn quilts that began to appear on the sides of agriculture buildings and homes throughout the community.
They began experimenting with making the quilts and in 2011 decided to make a full time commitment of making the works of art themselves from the comfort of their Jefferson studio.
Two years later, the duo have made and shipped more than 600 original pieces from their home to customers across not only Ashe County, but also the United States.
And no, these works of arts are not tailored made for just the ladies. Men love them too, Syndi said.
“It has become unique to us that men are just as passionate about the quilts as women are because this is public art and public art has become known as what is called safe art,” said Syndi.
She then pointed to a picture of man holding a barn quilt with a Pittsburgh Steelers football helmet in the center.
“The customers love to have their pictures taken with their barn quilts,” said Renee. “They are very personal to them.”
“Some of our customers will actually come in personally, sit down, and go over with us what they want their quilt to look with,” said Syndi.
The barn quilts also harking back to a simpler time while changing the focus of the art and where it is going, said Syndi.
“Quilt patterns are Civil War age,” said Syndi. “Most are classic patterns. Quilts have always celebrated the work of women, but this is a display of public art that celebrates our history.”
Working as a small, independent business has also allowed them the opportunity to become closely connected with its clientele.
“These people who started out as our customers have become our friends,” said Syndi. “It’s wonderful in that regard.”
As for their future plans, Cyndi and Renee say they are humble, yet realistic in what they envision.
“We want to operate small and be fiscally responsible,” said Syndi. “Our goal, one day, is to have a retail spot and have someone to work with us, but we have to be smart.”
Aside from the Ashe County Arts Council, the ladies said they have received a great deal of support from the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce and its small business consulting services.
“Everyone has been just a great help to us,” said Syndi. “We’ve been incredibly blessed. Ashe County is a great community as far as the arts.”
For more information on the Quilt Square Girls, search for their name on Facebook or click to www.ilovebarnquilts.com.
March 20, 2019
Flapjack Fundraiser raises over $2,000
An aroma of sausage and flapjacks floated around Florence Thomas Art School Saturday, March 16, as the fifth annual Flapjack Fundraiser featured pancakes, locally made syrup, locally grown blueberry syrup, grips and locally raised and produced sausage.
For the second year, the event was sponsored by Ashe High Country Realty, located across the street from the downtown West Jefferson art school.
Kathleen Janowiak, executive director of Florence Thomas Art School, said the event saw more people show up than were anticipated.
“It’s much more than what we had expected, anticipated or planned for,” Janowiak said. “We were hoping to go up, because its grown every year but we had no idea. It’s hard to say why. It looks like we served about 220 meals. Last year, we had 120.”
The event raised about $2,300 for the art school, according to Janowiak.
“As a nonprofit, we always need to be looking for fundraising,” Janowiak said. “We also do it, because it’s a good way to get people in the door. A lot of people are somewhat apprehensive to what we are and what we do. It’s a good community introduction to the Florence Art School.”
Not only did the event benefit the school, but it was important to Janowiak to promote local businesses and farmers.
“It’s all local food,” Janowiak said. “It’s helping support Ashe County and farmers. That’s a big thing for us — working collaboratively with the people of Ashe County.”
Janowiak said the event will continue, with the organizers streamlining some other issues that were discovered with a larger crowd.
“It is our hope that we don’t get too big that we can’t bring people in to have the fundraiser here,” Janowiak said. “That’s part of what this event about — introducing people to the school and leaving with a little of what this place is about.”
