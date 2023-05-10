Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
May 12, 2011
Blue Ridge Elementary School hosts surprise welcome home for U.S. Marine’s children
Seven-year-old Lane and five-year-old Hazel Eggers had not seen their father in seven months and it wasn’t until he greeted them on stage at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Friday, a surprise visit, did the gravity of the homecoming sink in.
Their father, Gunnery Sgt. Marion Eggers of the United States Marine Corps, arrived home last week after a recent deployment to Afghanistan.
”I knew I was coming to the school to meet the kids but I had no idea how big it was going to be until the day of,” said Eggers, who was greeted with a full audience of children enthusiastically waving American flags while eagerly clamoring for a chance to shake hands with him.
”They were totally surprised,” the children’s mother, Holly Eggers said.
As the students sung along patriotic selections with Eggers on stage, he was greeted by Lane and Hazel in a family hug as the parents and children stood with tears streaming down their faces.
”There aren’t words for it,” Holly said. “It was really overwhelming and we were just so happy to be together and thankful that he is home.”
Although he was looking forward to the family reunion that awaited him at the school, Marion had no idea how big the event was or the amount of community support that went into it until he approached the building.
As he pulled into the parking lot, Eggers said he was “overwhelmed” when he saw the ribbons and “Welcome Home” banner that greeted him outside the school.
”You can’t put it into words,” he said. “It was the best homecoming I’ve ever had.”
As he stood on stage Friday morning following the dramatic reunion, Eggers thanked the school and the community for “taking care of his family” while he was serving overseas.
”To see the support kind of reminds me why I started this job and why I continue,” said Eggers. “When I came back to Blue Ridge and saw the kids waving the flags, it reminds me of the freedoms we have.
”From the smallest child shaking my hand to the elderly man with the cane saying how much he appreciated what we were doing means a lot.”
Eggers will be home in Ashe County for three weeks before he is due back in Okinawa, Japan — his original station point before he was deployed. The rest of the Eggers family will join him at the end of June to allow Lane and Hazel finish up the school year and enjoy a taste of a summer vacation in the mountains before leaving.
Marion Eggers said the family will probably stay in Japan for another year and a half before he receives further orders.
While stateside, the family will enjoy some quality time together along with a trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. and a trip to Dollywood.
”We promised them we would do that,” he said.
A 13-year veteran of the USMC, Marion has called Ashe County home since he moved here from Boone in elementary school.
He said he joined the armed forces because it “comes down to serving my country and community.”
May 12, 2016
National Day of Prayer celebrated at courthouse
Cold and rainy conditions couldn’t stop the National Day of Prayer ceremony at the Ashe County Courthouse on Thursday, May 5.
“I get asked about the weather sometimes, if it’s bad,” said the Rev. Will Heyward, pastor of Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church, during the ceremony. “All I can say is, I work in sales, not management.”
About 150 individuals attended the National Day of Prayer ceremony, despite the dreary weather.
Heyward and the Rev. Wade Huntsinger, pastor of Warrensville Baptist Church, led the attendees in prayer, both to honor God and to protect active duty military members.
Also, Marine Corps League Senior Vice Commandant Buddy Greer asked veterans in attendance from all branches of the military and police to stand and be recognized, drawing applause from the crowd.
Patriotic music was provided by the Ashe County High School Marching Band, and the JROTC participated in the presentation of colors and a three-volley salute.
The Rev. David Blackburn, director of missions at the Ashe Baptist Association, thanked the students for their attendance.
“They say we can’t have prayer in schools, but I can guarantee you that whenever there’s a test going on, there’s going to be some prayer going on in schools,” Blackburn said during the ceremony.
History
The Rev. Lonnie Jones, pastor of Welcome Home Baptist Church, gave the history of the National Day of Prayer. He shared the following:
“Days of prayer or fasting have been called for periodically throughout the history of the United States. One of the most well-known calls for prayer in the nation’s history was made by Benjamin Franklin during the Constitutional Convention.
“The convention took place from May 25, 1787, to Sept. 17, 1787, in Philadelphia, Pa., with the intention of revising the Articles of Confederation. The convention resulted in the creation of the United States Constitution.
“The first five weeks of the convention were contentious, with larger and smaller states butting heads. According to notes taken by James Madison, Franklin called for prayers to be held before business began each morning on July 28, 1787, and progress was eventually made on the Constitution.”
During the ceremony, Jones read the following quote attributed to Franklin:
“The longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth, that God governs in the affairs of men. And, if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid?”
Although other famous American leaders such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln called for prayers in trying times, the National Day of Prayer was officially established by a joint resolution of the United States Congress in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
May 9, 2018
Ashe County ranger retires after 30 years
As a child in Creston, Tim Lewis would occasionally travel with his father, a member of the local volunteer fire department, to fires across the county.
One one specific occasion, Lewis’ father was called out to a brush fire in Creston. At the site of the fire, Lewis met an Ashe County Ranger that would make a lasting impact on the young boy.
“The ranger said hop in the truck,” Lewis said. “I just thought it was fascinating. From then on, that’s what I wanted to do.”
Lewis would go on to become a ranger for the North Carolina Forest Service for 30 years before retiring Monday, April 30. All but one of his years was spent as an Ashe County ranger. Lewis said it doesn’t happen very often that a ranger gets to work in his home county.
After attending Haywood Technical College, Lewis’ first job was as a Montgomery County ranger in 1988. However, just a year later on Sept. 1, 1989, Lewis would move back to Ashe County.
“This position came up, and I was fortunate enough to get it,” Lewis said. “Back then you never got your local county.”
For nearly three decades, Lewis has valued his time in Ashe County, especially working with the volunteer fire departments. He said there is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer.
Throughout his time in the North Carolina Forest Service, Lewis worked to prevent wildfires and other harm, while attempting to be as fair to his county as possible.
“I tried my best to protect Ashe County from wildfires,” Lewis said. “I feel like I was always fair with law enforcement. I never wrote a citation unless they deserved it. I was always fair, because it was tough when you know everybody.”
Now that he is retired, Lewis plans to follow his passions. He said he has a love for aviation and will participate in some flying. In addition, Lewis will continue to participate in forestry work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.