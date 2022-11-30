Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Dec. 6, 2012
A little rivalry goes a long way — at least that’s what Ashe County Middle School’s Thelma Kastl is hoping.
Kastl, a technology teacher at ACMS, heads up the system’s “Project Lead the Way.” The PLTW program is one component of the county’s strategic plan to develop a pipeline of workers for employment in area industry, partners with GE Aviation, Leviton, Gates Corporation, American Emergency Vehicle, United Chemi-Con and Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Now, Kastl is hoping a little rivalry will spur her students efforts on by collaborating with Alleghany School’s Technology Teacher Joey Whisnant and Wilkes Community College’s Lead Computer Engineering Technology Instructor Keith Casey to create a Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) robotics competition — the first of its kind in the area.
Dubbed “King of the Mountain 2013,” the competition will feature student-built and -programmed robots in a game called “Sack Attack.”
Played on a 12 inch x 12 inch foam-mat and surrounded by a sheet-metal and plastic-like perimeter, students score points by using their machines to scoop up cloth sacks and move them to scoring locations.
It’s an inherently offensive game, according to the company that created it, VEX Robotics, and notes that, “incidental tipping, entanglement, and damage may occur as a part of normal game play.”
As a test of students computer programming skills, the competition also includes a 15-second “autonomous period,” in which the robots operate and react only to sensor inputs and to commands pre-programmed by the team into the onboard control system.
Hopefully, the event will prepare students to compete in the regional VEX Robotics Competition held at Appalachian State University on Feb. 22 and, later, the state VEX Competition in Greensboro March 17-19.
The program, according to Kastl, is designed to use science and technology to motivate and challenge students.
Already, her group has constructed three machines and programmed one. None of the machines come programmed from VEX to operate in a specific way. The students have to program specific actions themselves.
If the machine doesn’t function correctly, the students are tasked with figuring out why and what needs to be fixed.
That kind of functionality isn’t cheap, according to Kastl, who said the basic machines cost about $600 without assembly and the specialty programming components.
“The fun is assembling it on their own,” Kastl said.
Kastl said her students are using RobotC to program the machines.
“We discovered when we went down to Wilkes that there’s another version called EasyC, so we’re using that right now,” she said.
And all those struggles are designed to help students figure out the thought process they’ll need to master STEM skills later in life.
“It helps them get used to the idea that if something happens, what do we need to do to understand it and fix it?” said Kastl. “If something isn’t working right, why isn’t it? Once they have that down, they can make repairs and code things better the next time through.”
Kastl said she started the competition with eight students, and said she’s added two more students recently. On Dec. 11, she’ll take those eight students to another training session at Wilkes Community College.
“Our students will get together in the afternoon with students from Alleghany and we’ll have a friendly competition,” Kastl said. “I’m sure as we get closer to January things will get much more competitive, but for right now, it’s all fun.”
WCC students and professors will work with the middle schoolers to make sure their programs are running well enough to compete and then they’ll let the students work it out from there.
“I can’t begin to tell you how excited my kids are,” she said. “Some students are asking to take the machines home and add to them at night. There’s lots of enthusiasm floating around the room.”
ACMS and Alleghany Middle School students will design the competition logo and will send the design to WCC, where it will be programmed and turned into a three-dimensional model and later machined.
That same logo will form the basis for a trophy that Kastl hopes becomes as coveted as the trophy at the center of the Western Carolina University/Appalachian State University football rivalry — The Old Mountain Jug.
Dec. 4, 2014
Ashe County High School English teacher Keana Triplett was named the N.C. Northwest Region 7 2014-15 Teacher of the Year on Monday, Nov. 24.
“It’s quite a distinction that Keana brings to Ashe County High School and the Ashe County school system,” said Ashe County Superintendent Todd Holden in a news release.
The news came after school during a “fake” mandatory meeting in the auditorium. ACHS teachers met for what they thought would be a staff meeting about emergency preparedness.
The fake meeting was called by ACHS Principal Jason Krider. The meeting’s true purpose, however, was to honor Triplett and soon became apparent. Krider turned the microphone over to guest speaker James Ford, the current N.C. Teacher of the Year, who surprised Triplett with the announcement that she has been named North Carolina’s 2014 Northwest Region 7 Teacher of the Year.
Following the announcement, Triplett threw her hands up in shock, and the ACHS staff stood and cheered.
“This is an award we look forward to every year,” said Region 7 NCDPI consultant Monica Shepherd, in a news release. “It is such a pleasure to have our districts and charter schools submit their nominations for the regional award and learn about all the great teachers we have in our region. This year, we are certainly proud to have Mrs. Triplett represent our great region at the state level.”
The curtain on the ACHS auditorium stage opened, revealing Triplett’s family and others on the stage to congratulate her accomplishment.
Ashe County Board of Education members Charles King, Terry Williams and Polly Jones were also in attendance.
Triplett served as Jones’ student teacher, and likewise, Jones served as a mentor when she taught at ACHS. Jones spoke on Triplett’s behalf on Monday.
“She’s almost like my daughter,” Jones said.
The BOE members presented Triplett with a gift, and refreshments were offered for Triplett and her guests. Some parents and students attended and shared remarks, as well.
Triplett will go on to compete for the 2015 North Carolina Teacher of the Year in the spring. Nine teachers have been selected to represent their regions and charter schools as the state’s regional teachers of the year and will compete for the title of 2015-2016 North Carolina Teacher of the Year.
The winner will succeed Ford, the 2014 N.C. Teacher of the Year, from Garinger High School in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools.
Dec. 1, 2016
Christmas Time is here. People bundled up in warm coats and huddled together at Backstreet Park in West Jefferson with cups of hot coco to celebrate the lighting of West Jefferson’s Christmas Tree on the evening of Nov. 25.
“Last year was the first time we ever attended the lighting and it was awesome,” said Jessica Dehart who was with her daughter, Nora. “My father won the goatee competition last year. We just love being with family and getting into the Christmas spirit.”
Taking place after a busy day of shopping on Black Friday, the lighting of the Christmas tree gave friends and family time to catch up with loved ones, while coming together to kick off the holiday season.
“It’s a wonderful time for the community to get together and celebrate,” said Lynn Rees-Jones. “It’s just a great family gathering.”
Hot coco and candy canes were provided by the West Jefferson Community Partnership.
Music and carols were also sung by the Generation Excellent choir, a drama choir made up of home-schooled students from Ashe and Wilkes counties.
“I love the small town feel and the community,” said Pam Miller, director of Generation Excellent. “We also love this time of the year because we get to travel around and promote Christmas programs such as Operation Christmas Child.”
Following shortly after the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., Santa arrived with the West Jefferson Fire Department with his elves, Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman, and children were given a chance to visit him.
Fire truck rides were offered to families by the West Jefferson Fire Department.
While most of the festival-goers were local residents of Ashe County, several families and couples from out-of-state were also enjoying the Christmas festivities.
“I was born in Jefferson and we are looking into building a summer home in the area,” said Randy and Mary-Ellen Osborne. “We have never seen the town so packed before. We were just up here for Thanksgiving and now here we are having a wonderful Christmas time. We went on the horse and buggy ride. It’s been a wonderful night.”
“My uncle has a cabin here in West Jefferson,” said Eric Wilkanson. “This is my second time staying for the tree lighting. I grew up in Jacksonville, Fla. and tonight actually reminds me of the city life but in a country setting. The kids really enjoy it and it’s just fun being around the people. West Jefferson is such a tight-knit family community with people who love Christmas.”
People were also relieved that the wood smoke from the Fleetwood wildfire had dissipated in time for the festivities, parting the way for a beautiful, clear night for the lighting.
“It’s wonderful to see so many people out today,” said Kathleen George, Visitor Center Coordinator with the Chamber of Commerce. “We’re thankful that the weather has been perfect as it is. We wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”
West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price was helping out with the refreshments that evening and he was impressed with the turnout this year.
“We had a great crowd tonight,” said Price. “I think it’s the largest one we’ve ever had. I love seeing everyone coming out to celebrate the holiday. With all the Christmas tree farms in the area, Ashe County has always been a festive holiday town and this event is a pinnacle of that. I’m grateful for all of the community support this year.”
