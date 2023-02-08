Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Feb. 7, 2013
In the three years that the Ashe County Wildlife Club has been sponsoring the North Carolina Hunters for the Hungry program in Ashe County, more than 130 deer have been donated to local organizations to feed local families.
ACWC has been working to implement the program in Ashe County for more than 10 years, and all their hard work has paid off as they saw 12,000 venison meals given to needy families in Ashe County during the recent season.
“We started trying to get it set up, but there have been lots of obstacles,” said ACWC President Truett Weaver. “We began urging the state to relax laws restricting that only hunters who had taken the deer could consume the harvest meat. Then, we had to help our local processor, Joe Gentry of Joe’s Place on Friendship Church Road, upgrade his facilities to meet state standards. The program has been working well for the past three years.”
NCHFTH offers deer hunters the opportunity to reach out to the hungry in the area by “bringing legally harvested deer to Joe’s Place, either field dressed or freshly killed, and tell Joe he wants to donate it to Hunters for the Hungry,” Weaver explained.
Four organizations in the county receive the venison meals, including Ashe Really Cares, Freedom Farms, Camp New Hope and Ashe Outreach Ministries.
Weaver said he would like to see more organizations on the list of recipients this year as he expects the 2013 hunting season to produce more deer for NCHFTH as more hunters become aware that they can donate their harvests when they have full freezers at home.
It costs $40 to process a fi eld-dressed deer and $50 for the whole deer, but the hunters do not incur any costs by making this donation, said Weaver.
ACWC uses their own funds in addition to financial donations made to them on behalf of the NCHFTH program to pay the processing costs.
Weaver said that all the money raised in Ashe County to process the deer, stays in the county.
“Right now, Ashe County has the only approved North Carolina Hunters for the Hungry processing facility in Northwest North Carolina,” Weaver said. “What we would like in 2013 would be hunters from Wilkes and Watauga counties to drive just over the county line into Ashe to bring their harvested deer to Joe’s Place.”
During the course of the program, ACWC has paid $5,000 for the deer processing. In the past season alone, they contributed $2,000 toward processing and used $1,500 in other donations from outside sources to assist.
In the most recent season, the ACWC paid for over 67 deer to be processed and still have credit in the bank for the next season to arrive.
“We wanted to help our communities and that’s why we are involved with this program,” Weaver said.
ACWC sponsors the 4-H Hunter Safety Program, the Boy Scouts and raised $1,710 for the Ashe Senior Center’s fuel assistance program.
The group’s wildlife facility, located at 3260 Big Peak Creek Road in Laurel Springs, is used by area police officers and highway patrol officers to qualify with their fire arms.
The facility also offers recreational shooting as well as classes on fi rearm safety and responsibility and wildlife conservation.
ACWC also has a trout pond, stocked by the Wildlife Resources Commission, which is accessible to handicap people and to young children. Trout Lake, as it is known, is governed by the N.C. Fisheries Law and is open to the public.
Feb. 5, 2015
The Underground Railroad was a system of hidden routes and safe houses used by African descendant slaves in the 19th century escaping north toward free states and Canada.
It has been rumored for many years that Mount Jefferson was a stop along the Underground Railroad. The stories have been passed along through the generations, old yarns spun round the campfire, as it were.
But the question stands after all these years. Is there any relevance to the rumors?
Don Long, curator for the Museum of Ashe County History, offered some light on the subject.
“There is a persistent story that Mount Jefferson was a stop on the Underground Railroad,” Long said. “I have not found any official or unofficial documentation supporting that. I am longing for someone to come along tell me, ‘My grandmother took food to people who were staying in caves on Mount Jefferson,’ or ‘My grandfather or great-grandfather took a blanket up there for someone,’ or ‘My grandfather guided people.’ Nobody has come up with anything substantial like that.”
So, if there is no official documentation or witnesses, just where did the stories come from? Long suggested these stories may have come about because of what Mount Jefferson used to be called. The former name of the mountain dates back to the 1800s and as early as the 1700s.
“The fact that it was so named long before there was an Underground Railroad, leads me to suspect that the Underground Railroad story just developed out of the fact that the mountain was named so,” Long said.
Long did tell a story that might have some bearing or lend credence to the legend.
“The closest I’ve ever come to finding a connection was with the Worth family, whose paternal founder of the family in this area was a fellow by the name of Joseph Worth,” Long said. “Joe was a Quaker. The Quakers were associated with abolitionists thinking, and he might have been influenced by that.
“However, he was married to a lady who owned slaves,” Long said. “His wife owned a textile mill run with slave labor. So, if he had abolitionist leanings, he must have decided to keep a very low profile if he wanted to keep peace in the family. I doubt that he, himself, would have been involved in any Underground Railroad activity.”
There is an old haunted story, which revolves around Moonshiner’s Cave, located at Mount Jefferson.
The story tells a tale of 60 runaway slaves who decided to hide in Moonshiner’s Cave while escaping to anti-slave states in the North. Apparently, pro-slavery forces found them and, rather than confront 60 slaves willing to fight for their freedom, they decided to seal them in the cave by setting off explosives around the cave’s entrance.
Legend says their cries for freedom can still be heard today.
Feb. 2, 2017
On Sunday, Feb. 5, Kristin Howell and When Pigs Fly Barbecue & Wings will be selling their wings from the back door of Mountain Aire Seafood & Steaks at 9930 NC-16, West Jefferson.
The popular restaurant was forced to close its doors on Jan. 20 following impending danger from a landslide three days before. Howell said the aftermath of the landslide has been detrimental to herself and her staff, who are all currently out of work.
Brenda Barker, a former employer of Howell’s and owner of Mountain Aire Seafood & Steaks, said she couldn’t imagine what Howell was going through.
“I don’t know what I would do if my business was closed,” Barker said. “We are in the service business; we are used to serving people and making them as happy as they can be. If we don’t have any place to serve, it’s just like something died in us. It’s in our blood.”
Barker said, without the means to donate money, she immediately started thinking of ways to help out.
“What happened to her could’ve happened to any of us restaurant owners,” Barker said. “Super Bowl Sunday is a big wing day for her and I read her post on Facebook where she said, ‘I can’t believe nobody’s going to have my wings for the Super Bowl.’ On Super Bowl Sunday not many people want seafood and I always close at 4, because Sunday evenings aren’t really busy for me. I said, ‘I can do this; we can share the kitchen this Sunday.’”
Barker said she got the idea from a friend, who during a recent trip to the beach, ate at a restaurant with a unique idea.
The restaurant, which was by reservation only, was always booked up according to Barker. The restaurant owners, however, had started a buffet in the back of the restaurant where customers could come order takeout only.
When Barker called Howell to tell her the plan, Howell said she was simply amazed.
“When she offered her kitchen to me for Sunday, I cried all night,” Howell said. “Brenda (Barker) just knows that it’s really getting rough and she just wanted to help and it’s amazing, it really is, because there are a lot of people who have a lot of stuff in this county and there’s people that don’t have anything ... . She can’t just make a donation, she struggles like the rest of us, but for her to open her kitchen, it’s just amazing, it really is. “
The relationship between Barker and Howell extends many years when Howell worked at Barker’s restaurant as a teenager and the admiration for each other is mutual.
“She’s always been a hard worker and I love her drive and motivation,” Barker said.
According to Howell, Barker has always been there for her, even when she was a teenager ... . Barker even showed Howell some tough love when she fired her as a teenager for continual disagreements with another coworker.
This instance is one that Howell laughs at in retrospect and says Barker has been a constant supporter of hers throughout the years since then.
“Brenda (Barker) has always been that person that no matter what happens in my life she always checks in and wants to make sure me and Whitley are doing OK,” Howell said.
Several employees and friends have volunteered to help on Sunday when When Pigs Fly Barbecue & Wings will set up in the back half of the Mountain Aire Seafood & Steak kitchen. They will have access to a deep fryer, an oven and a workstation.
In around 10 hours, Howell said they had already had 1,500 wings preordered for Sunday.
There will be a sign set up out front to let patrons know to walk around the side of the building to pick up their wing order. All orders will be cash only.
Bone-in wings will be offered in multiples of six starting at $7.99 and orders of hot chips for $6.99. Wings come in multiple sauces: messed up, honey barbecue, garlic Parmesan and mild.
“We’re just hoping that it works,” Howell said. “If her people come through the front and mine go around to the back then we wont be hurting her business, because I don’t want Brenda (Barker) to lose business because of it.”
Howell said a group was getting together and planning a night to go eat at Mountain Aire Seafood & Steaks to give back to Barker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.