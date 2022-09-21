Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Sept. 20, 2012
After more than three years of preparation, Ashe County native Brittany Shepherd captured the title of America’s Perfect Miss earlier this August. The honor caps off a rewarding, yet challenging, chapter of her life, her family said.
Shepherd, the 23-year-old daughter of Joey and Karrah Shepherd, competed and bested 39 girls who were representative from across North America and Europe.
Shepherd’s ascension into the national pageant scene began with an online modeling contest she won in 2009 that directly led to an invitation to a statewide contest.
“She had no clue what the ‘perfect’ pageant system was like, but decided to give it a shot,” said Karrah.
To the delight of her parents and supporters, Brittany won North Carolina and began readying herself for the America’s Perfect Miss contest in Orlando.
Out of a total 64 participants, Shepherd finished fourth.
“It was quite an experience, because it was like no other pageant that she had competed in before,” said Karrah. “She loved it so much, she wanted to go back the next year to try to bump her chances of winning.”
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Brittany recalled from the experience. “I really enjoyed it. … It was different from any other pageant.”
Shepherd said the pageant setup more closely resembled a “Victoria Secret-style runway.
“This wasn’t like your typical pageant. They don’t try to tell you how to sit, how to talk or even what to wear,” said Brittany. “They want someone who is confident in being themselves.”
The following year, Brittany returned to Orlando, this time donning the South Carolina sash, as the Perfect system allows entrees to “state hop” the system on that level.
She again landed in the Top-15 in the preliminary round and eighth overall, taking the Best Physique in the swimsuit category and won the Overall Most Beautiful Perfect miss honor.
Despite the high marks, Brittany was not happy with the results and vowed a better showing the following year.
“I wasn’t really prepared like I should’ve been,” said Brittany.
With the 2012 pageant approached, Brittany decided to give the contest one final try.
“This would be the last time she walked the runway, and she went in with the mindset that it has do or die and that if she was to win, she had to outshine all others in every competition,” said Karrah.
“It was all or nothing,” added Brittany.
With the contest now accepting international participants, Brittany said he knew the pressure had increased.
One phase of the contest consisted of an interview that felt more like a press conference. Each contestant went before a panel of five judges and an audience.
“It is like a red carpet affair with celebrities,” said Karrah.
Next was the swimsuit and evening gown portion of the competition.
Brittany won the title, along with the “Best Interview Award,” “Best Physique,” and the “Best Fashionista” award.
Her prize package consisted of a scholarship to the Connecticut School of Broadcasting, a scholarship for Floral Design with the New York School of Flower Design and a scholarship to Premiere Modeling School in Minneapolis, Minn.
She will also appear on digital billboards in Florida and in the Citrus Bowl Parade.
Brittany will also be working closely with SantaCroce Model Group to give her additional opportunities to further her career.
Karrah said they are lining Brittany up for a modeling contest in Cancun, Mexico in October.
“They are looking for a girl who exhibits entrepreneurial spirit, passion for personal self-improvement and an interest in the beauty and wellness industry and is the “it” girl,” said Karrah. “They think Brittany is the ‘it’ girl!”
If selected as a finalist in Cancun, Brittany will travel to Las Vegas in January.
Brittany, who currently resides in Winston-Salem and works at Intuitive Touch Massage, said she first began doing pageants as a teenager as a starting point for even bigger dreams.
“I really didn’t want to do them forever,” said Brittany. “What I really want to do is go into modeling and acting.”
Sept. 18, 2014
Sept. 11, 2001, has been called “the day that changed America,” and 13 years later, area residents still gather to remember those who tragically lost their lives, and honor local heroes, as well.
To honor these heroic individuals, a special banquet for Ashe County’s first responders, firefighters and police officers was held at Faith Fellowship Baptist Church on Sept. 11, 2014.
“It’s been 13 years since the blanket of security was blown off the back of America,” pastor Elliott Osowitt said. “Nearly 3,000 innocent Americans were killed; over 400 people killed in the attacks were emergency workers. So tonight, we pray for their families, for those who lost loved ones.”
According to Osowitt, the emergency workers who died included 331 New York firefighters, 37 officers from New York Port Authority, two medical personnel, 23 police officers from New York Police Department, eight EMTs and three New York court officers.
During the banquet, Osowitt also spoke about Ashe County’s emergency workers and asked those in attendance to remember local responders. He also said he’s sure Ashe County’s emergency workers would have responded similarly to a terror attack if one had occurred in the county.
“Thank God no one in Ashe County lost their lives that day, and a plane didn’t crash into the Ashe County Courthouse,” Osowitt said. “But if it had, each one of you wouldn’t have looked the other way. You would have been there. How do I know that? Because you do it every day.”
To end his presentation, Osowitt said Ashe County’s citizens are fortunate to have such wonderful responders.
Hero
The banquet also was the time for crowning the inaugural Hero of the Year. The 2014 Hero of the Year award was given to Tim Winters.
Winters is Ashe County’s current code enforcement officer, and is the commander of the Ashe County Honor Guard. Winters also has experience working in law enforcement and was a member of the Ashe County Rescue Squad.
The event was coordinated by area residents David Higgins and Mary Desautels.
“We need to recognize our own local heroes,” said Higgins, who is a member of the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department. “We’re put into situations, and we don’t know how things are going to turn out.”
Following the presentation, local volunteer fire departments drove their fire trucks through West Jefferson in a parade to commemorate the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Sept. 22, 2016
The fifth annual Olde Time Antiques and Collectibles Fair brought thousands to downtown West Jefferson on Sept. 16-17.
“I feel like it’s as big, if not bigger, than last year,” said event organizer Keith Woodie. “I’d say we have 5,000 to 6,000 here right now (on Saturday afternoon), so I don’t have any idea how many we’ve had total.”
According to Woodie, 57 vendors participated in the 2016 Olde Time Antiques and Collectibles Fair; 67 vendors were scheduled to participate, but 10 dropped out at the last minute, mostly due to health reasons.
The cancellations meant that booths didn’t extend to Boondocks Brewing Tap Room & Restaurant, as originally planned, but that didn’t mean visitors didn’t still enjoy the festival.
“I’ve been sitting here since 8 a.m. today (on Saturday) and everybody that’s walked by has had their arms full — that’s a good sign that people are buying,” Woodie said. “We had the biggest Friday since we’ve started the festival. I think it might be because buyers wanted to get in early.”
One such visitor was Don Deets, who came to West Jefferson from Statesville in a group of six.
“It’s been great both years we’ve been,” Deets said. “We made sure to go eat at Shatley Springs for the first time, and we’ll be visiting every antique store and yard sale when we leave.”
The Olde Time Antiques Fair is couched between two big antiques festivals — one in Hillsville, Va., on Labor Day, and this coming weekend’s antique festival in Liberty.
However, according to Woodie, it’s important to keep the West Jefferson festival in September.
“September is a slow month for a lot of businesses, and that’s one of the reasons we chose September for the festival,” Woodie said. “It’s a nice boost for businesses in town during a slow month.”
To participate in the antiques fair, vendors purchase spaces at $125 per lot, a low rate compared to some other festivals.
This and sponsorship money, averaging $4,000 to $5,000, is used to grow the festival. Woodie said he would like to see the festival grow to 70 spaces in 2017.
“What’s really helped the fair is the locals who have had faith in it,” Woodie said. “They’re the ones who have built this up over the past five years.”
According to Woodie, he plans to launch an advertising campaign next spring to drive even more visitors to the 2017 Olde Time Antiques and Collectibles Fair.
Woodie is also planning on allowing newer, handcrafted items as a way to grow the festival.
