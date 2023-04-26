Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
April 28, 2011
Ashe man charged in Tennessee shooting
A Jefferson man who allegedly broke-in to the home of a Johnson County, Tenn. couple before making a return trip to their home nearly a year later to fire more than 20 rounds into their bedroom may be responsible for a string of other break-ins.
Ashe County authorities arrested 34-year-old Larry Thomas Greer on Wednesday, April 20 and charged him with the shooting of former local residents, Arvil and Margaret Clark.
According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD), authorities in Tennessee, Ashe and Wilkes counties have been investigating several home invasions where the perpetrators impersonated police officers to gain entrance into the victims’ homes. They now believe Greer may have a connection to those home invasions.
The Clarks came face-to-face with two men dressed as police officers on March 7, 2010 at 680 Sugarcreek Road in the Laurel Bloomery community of Johnson County. The men wore police badges, were equipped with firearms, and indicated they had search warrants, the press release said.
After drawing their weapons, the two men bound the Clarks with zip ties before they commenced to ransack the house for more than three hours, looking for drugs and money. Once they located the medication and money, the men left the residence while the Clarks remained detained.
A week later, the man who Arvil Clark identified as the same assailant from the previous week paid the Clarks another visit, the JCSD said. As Arvil Clark looked at the man from the living room window he noticed he was once again dressed as a police officer.
Clark then discharged a round at the individual before exchanging fire with him as his attacker fell off the porch.
As the investigation continued, the Clarks had a more dangerous encounter the following winter on Tuesday, Feb. 22. As the Clarks slept in the home, the attackers fired 22 shots through the couple’s bedroom wall wounding Arvil Clark with six gunshots and Margaret Clark with four. They were transported to Johnson City Medical Center with non life threatening injuries, investigating officer Joe Woodard said.
North Carolina and Tennessee authorities continued their investigation into the shooting interviewing several suspects and witnesses. From the onset of case, they called the attack, a targeted shooting, noting the distance from the Clark’s residence and the road.
A break in the case came on Wednesday, April 20 when Ashe County authorities arrested Greer of 586 Big Peek Road in Jefferson.
He was charged with aggravated burglary, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping; two counts of criminal impersonation and theft over $1,000.
In addition, Greer was charged as a North Carolina Fugitive from Justice from the State of Tennessee, possession of Schedule VI and Schedule II controlled substances as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 26, 2012
Frescoes painter Ben Long returns to Ashe
During the mid 1970s, internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Ben Long brought his Fresco style of painting to two Ashe County churches to create inspirational masterpieces that continue to draw fans of the art near and far.
On Monday, Long returned to the churches for needed touchup work, and to see how the divine illustrious works have faired in the decades passing his first brushstroke to the holy walls of St. Mary’s, of West Jefferson, and Glendale Springs’ Holy Trinity Episcopalian churches.
Ashe County Frescoes Foundation President Barbara Sears said that Long, who was unavailable for comment for this story, came to Ashe at the request of foundation members to assess minor damages.
“He was very pleased with the condition of the them,” said Sears. “These are the first Frescoes he did after he came back from (studying) in Italy, and he has a soft place in his heart for Holy Trinity and St. Mary’s, and the town.”
Foundation Vice President Gene Hafer, who met Long for the first time Monday, was pleased by not only Long’s skill as an artist, but also by his candor while completing the touchup work.
“I think everyone involved with the touching up was very pleased with his willingness to do what he did,” said Hafer. “He was friendly, gracious, and very tolerant of people’s interruptions…It made the event that much more enjoyable.”
Long time acquaintance and foundation member Pete Brandt, said it was a treat to catch up with Long by serving as his assistant during touchup duties.
“I enjoyed every moment of it,” said Brandt. “First off, being with a friend from years past and watching his magic of the repair was (special).”
Long, who’s praised by many as a master of the ancient art of Fresco painting, grew up in Statesville and studied at UNC Chapel Hill. According to the foundation’s website, after serving the U.S Marine Corps, he later traveled to Italy to study as an apprentice under Pietro Annigoni, who taught him the Fresco art form.
Sears said after returning to the states, he approached Father Faulton Hodge, the Episcopalian priest of the two churches, in 1974 during a cocktail party in Blowing Rock about painting a fresco at the places of worship.
Through a painstaking process of applying of grounded up elements from the earth to concoct the desired shades and hues of color, Long created depictions of pivotal events in the Holy Bible onto plastered walls.
At St. Mary’s, Long completed the portrait of a pregnant virgin Mary, John the Baptist, and his centerpiece, the Miracle of Faith, depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
In 1977, Long returned to Ashe County once again to see about completing a new set of Fresco paintings at St. Mary’s sister church, Holy Trinity, which Sears said had at the time been “boarded up” since near the turn of the century because the priest during that time questioned the practicality and sustainability of operating both churches.
In the years following the completion of Long’s “The Last Supper” rendering, Holy Trinity has reopened its doors for worship service on alternating months it shares with St. Mary’s. Together, Sears said the two churches complete the Parish of the Holy Communion and share a common congregation.
The impact of the frescoes has had a profound impact not only on the Holy Communion, but the county’s tourism industry, as the foundation estimates that 30,000 tourists visit the churches annually.
Sears believes the frescoes also bring revenue to local restaurants and downtown businesses, as tourists complete their full sample of small mountain town life.
“They (the frescoes) have had a tremendous impact,” said Sears. “That is why the foundation was started three or four years ago… we thought we needed to do something to preserve them for the future.”
April 24, 2014
Ashe Wildlife Club hosts International Benchrest Shooting Tourney at new rifle range
More than two dozen shooters from five states attended the International Benchrest Shooting tournament held at the Ashe County Wildlife Club on Saturday, April 12.
The club held the event at its new rifle range and clubhouse on Little Peak Creek Road in eastern Ashe County.
Shooters hailed from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. The ranges were 100 yards and 200 yards.
According to Clint Johnson of the ACWC, they were pleased with the turnout, which was large enough to let them know that the IBS community was aware of the new range, yet small enough that the club could handle anything that might arise, “since everything from the clubhouse to the targets were brand new.”
“The shoot went great,” said E.T. Weaver, club president, who is also a benchrest shooter. “We worked out a few kinks, so we will know what we need to do for our next shoot in May.”
Benchrest rifles are custom-made rifles with telescopic sights sitting on rests that can be minutely adjusted to what is seen in the scopes. Johnson said the shooters must judge wind variations in order to consistently shot out the bull’s-eye in five different paper targets in the course of 10 minutes.
Club members have worked on renovations and expansions and were excited to host the event, according to Weaver.
The club’s location now features an expanded rifle range from a 200-yard range with 12 benches under a shelter to 30 benches under an overhang attached to a large clubhouse. The range is now 300 yards long.
“One shooter from out of state told me, ‘If you never do another thing to this clubhouse and range, it will still be the best range at which I have shot,’” said Steve Eller, club member and benchrest shooter. “You can’t get better testimony than that for our efforts to make this a first-class facility.”
The septic field and the well for the clubhouse were just recently finished. The club still has plans to run the well line to the clubhouse, build bathrooms and hook them to the septic field and hang sheet rock over the scoring rooms.
Johnson said they plan to hold an open house once the renovations are complete to allow area residents and visitors to see what is available.
The club features a fishing pond on the property, a pistol range, trap, skeet and sporting clays shotgun sports ranges.
Memberships are $125 for new members and $100 for subsequent years. Lifetime membership plans are available depending on the member’s age. ACWC has nearly 200 members.
Johnson said this first shoot was not only beneficial to the club, but also made an impact on the local economy.
Several shooters traveled to the area the night before, from as far away as Jacksonville, Fla., and Dunnellon, Fla., he said, adding, “They stayed in local hotels and ate in local restaurants.
“The tourist effect should jump in May as the club will host the North Carolina 200- and 300-yard State Championship, which is a major shoot,” Johnson said. “The club will be sponsoring more IBS shoots in June, July and the IBS 100- and 200-yard National Championship in September, which is expected to attract some shooters from outside the country.”
The winners during Saturday’s shoot at 100 yards were Henry Rivers of Prosperity, S.C., James Parham of Leicester and Ashe County’s own Rick Roe.
The 200-yard winners were Chuck Ederle of Summerville, Fla., David Richardson of Ocala, Fla., and another Ashe Countian, Swader Miller.
The aggregate or combined yardage winners were Chuck Ederle, David Richardson and Swader Miller.
The club is set to host the 200- and 300-yard N.C. State Championship on May 17.
