Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Jan. 17, 2013
Edward Ralph Bard rarely talked about his experiences serving in World War II, especially his time on the tiny Japanese island of Okinawa, where allied forces suffered 84,000 casualties.
So, when the patriarch finally began to divulge details of his days as a Marine island hopper at age 70, his family listened.
Then, a couple of years ago, Bard started talking about something that shocked his family.
Bard had earned a Purple Heart for combat wounds he sustained while on Okinawa, which was a last stand for Japanese forces in the closing days of the war.
“I didn’t realize all of these years that he had won a Purple Heart,” said Bard’s daughter, Evelyn Reeves. “When he told me about this, I said, ‘Daddy, at your age, you need to receive this before you pass on.’ ”
Reeves immediately set out to go through the proper channels to make sure her father received the prestigious award that he deserved.
She contacted the local veterans’ office to fill out the appropriate paperwork and even asked Rep. Virginia Foxx for a little help in setting up the proper contacts.
“She really got the ball rolling on this,” Reeves said.
Friday was the culmination of Reeves’ persistency in ensuring Bard received his medal.
Four Marines from the service branch’s inspector instructor division in Greensboro visited Bard at his home on Lower Nettle Knob Road, on the outskirts of West Jefferson, to finally present him with the Purple Heart after suffering injuries almost 68 years ago.
Bard appeared visibly moved by the presentation, as his eyes lit up once he saw the medal’s unmistakable purple and gold signage.
At age 91, Bard is sharp, blunt and unabashed about his time in the service.
“I didn’t join them (the Marines Corps), but I didn’t quit them either,” said Bard on his service to his country. “They just grab your name and you’re in there.”
Bard can still vividly recalled the day the corps hand-picked him.
“I was standing in line at boot camp and someone came along and said, ‘We need a few good men,’” Bard said.
“Since daddy was a Bard, he was at the front of the line,” Reeves added. “Bard is only a good name if they take it alphabetically,” Bard said, laughing.
After the war, Bard returned to Ashe County before a series of new opportunities shuffled him across the state.
Before retiring at age 80, Bard had served with G.E. in Winston-Salem, Douglas Aircraft in Charlotte, as well as Sanvik and C and C Tools.
He has three children: Reeves, Janet Hicks, and Edward Bard Jr. Bard also has two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
As Bard sat in his favorite recliner from the living room of his home Friday morning, he summed up his time in the service and if he would ever entertain the idea or re enlisting.
“I’m 91,” said Bard. “I hope I’m too old for all of them: the Army, Navy and Marines. I don’t believe I could sleep on the ground or in the mud at my age.”
Jan. 15, 2015
Mitch Black, owner of Black’s Taxidermy and Game Calls in Big Horse Creek, Lansing, represented Ashe County at the 2015 North American Taxidermy Championships in Raleigh Jan. 15 through 18.
For Black, who has been doing taxidermy since 1998, this was his first-ever national championship and he took home third place.
“We all went in the room at the same time,” Black said. “All the awards were out there. Seeing the other mounts, I knew the quality of work was high, so my expectations weren’t very high knowing how good everyone else’s work was. Once we were led in and I found out I won third place, I was very excited and very satisfied. I was happy to see the judge awarded me third place, especially since the judge used to do taxidermy for museums.”
It took Black approximately 40 hours to complete his award-winning piece, which was inspired by the old phrase “sly as a fox.”
“It was a piebald red fox lying in a crate in the snow with an antique leg trap, as well as broken turkey eggs,” Black said. “The fox is just so rare. Just imagine it on the farm raiding the turkey eggs and the farmer had the trap there waiting for him. The fox outsmarting the farmer, that was my vision for this piece.”
Black has competed in two other competitions, both on a state level. He won four awards in the previous two contests, including one for “Best in Category.”
“I’m pretty excited about this,” he said. “To compete and win at that level and be recognized is quite special, especially against other taxidermists who have more experience than me. Seeing their work was pretty cool.”
Jan. 19, 2017
There’s an app for winning: That’s what a group of students from Ashe County High School found out during the fifth annual Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge. The team of five students were named best in the state of North Carolina and are now eligible for both regional and national awards and a chance to bring their app idea to life.
The is the first time ACHS students have participated in the challenge.
The team was nominated best in the state for their mobile app concept Fiscal Empire. The team will receive a $5,000 award from the Verizon Foundation for their school to enhance science, technology, engineering and mathematical education and non-profit groups/clubs. In addition, each student will receive a free tablet.
The team includes senior Monica Uribe-Francisco, senior Madelyn Goodman, junior Juan Jaramillo, junior Jacob Key and junior Lucas Pruitt.
“We were pretty shocked,” said Key. “We were not expecting to do so well in this challenge I think we’re all excited.”
According to high school teacher and team sponsor Carmen Wilson, the students’ winning app idea was selected from more than 1,800 submissions nationwide.
The team is now eligible to win one of eight Best in Nation Awards, selected by a panel of education and industry experts, and the Fan Favorite Award, determined by public voting, to earn an additional $15,000 for their school. If they win the award, students would also have the opportunity to work with MIT Media Lab experts to bring their App idea to life.
From Jan. 16 to Feb. 14, anyone can vote to help Fiscal Empire win the Fan Favorite award by texting the code found next to the team’s entry at https://appchallenge.tsaweb.org/vote to 22333.
The Fan Favorite and Best in Nation teams will present their completed Apps at the annual Technology Student Association Conference in Orlando in June, courtesy of Verizon Innovative Learning.
According to the student team, Fiscal Empire would allow users to learn the basics of financial literacy by creating a fictitious business that develops into an empire. The app teaches users about finance through lessons that lead into games. The users will learn the basics of financial literacy, including the following lesson topics: financial responsibility, banking, taxes, insurance, loans and money management.
“Jacob first came to us with the idea,” said Pruitt. “Our goal was to come up with an app concept. When we did our research, we discovered that the past winners came up with Apps that was beneficial to the community.”
“We decided to form an app that teaches financial literacy,” said Key. “If it was just a bunch of lessons, people wouldn’t be interested in it. We decided to combine it with a game to make it interesting and more accessible to users. The way it works, as you complete lessons, you are awarded fake money to build your own company in the game.”
According to Key, users earn points (money) each time they complete a lesson. They can then use this money to develop their own virtual company by purchasing resources such as employees, buildings, ect., which will increase the value of their fiscal empire. The App gives a sense of competition by allowing friends to compare their companies, especially in classrooms, the App’s target audience, which will encourage users to complete more lessons.
“We started researching community problems and we found that one of the past winners invented an App to help navigate blind students through their schools,” said Pruitt. “We thought we should find out something that should help people. We found that there aren’t a lot of classes that teach you fiscal responsibility and two -thirds of Americans cannot pass finical literacy tests.”
While the challenge started back in August for school students, the Ashe team students did not learn about the competition until the end of October and only had a little more than a month to finish the plans for the App by Dec. 8. The team worked heavily outside of school hours researching potential problems, writing essays on the App’s importance and functionality, developing potential formats and visuals and preparing videos and concepts.
The students have really enjoyed the challenge due to the teamwork and the problem solving experiences it has brought to them.
“One of my things is finding out how to solve a problem,” said Key.
“I’m a filmmaker and I really liked making the video. It was very different for me as I didn’t have as much experience making informational documentaries,” said Pruitt.
“It’s hard to get people interested in how to do their taxes, banking and interest,” said Goodman. “To provide a way to help my peers learn about it and prepare to be an adult, I thought that was pretty cool.”
Verizon Innovative Learning, the education initiative of the Verizon Foundation, created the annual app challenge in partnership with the Technology Student Association, and in collaboration with the MIT Media Lab, to spark greater student interest in science, technology, engineering and math, and provide hands-on learning experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.