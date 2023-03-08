Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
March 7, 2013
Ashe County native C.R. “Cliff” Sturgill has published a collection of short stories and is using the achievement to honor his mother, the late Janet Sturgill of Jefferson.
His book, “Dreams From the Heart: Tales of Hope & Love,” was written during the course of several years. Some stories were inspired by real life experiences, and some were inspired by the author’s thoughts on life, love and relationships.
“The collection might be my mid-life crisis in words,” Sturgill said. “I think the themes are ones that almost everyone can relate to. A lot of people that I know and have known are not in happy, healthy relationships. I think we’re all pretty much seeking the same thing in love and relationships, if we’re not lucky enough to already have it.
“One theme that a lot of my stories have is that even when love has faded and grown cold, it can still be rekindled,” he said.
Sturgill came up with an idea in 2010 to have his short stories published and print one copy to give his parents as a gift for Christmas. He didn’t follow through with the idea, but promised himself he would in 2011.
The following summer, Janet was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, a disease Sturgill had researched years before to include in one of his stories. On Jan. 12, 2012, Janet succumbed to the disease.
“I have a lot of guilt and sadness at not having given her that gift in 2010 or at least in early 2011,” Sturgill said. “You always think you have more time.”
Now, just a little more than a year after her death, Sturgill has published his book, in honor of her and the support she always gave him, and to raise money to help fight pancreatic cancer.
Janet Sturgill was unaware of her son’s project to have the book published. He said he knew she would have been excited and proud at seeing his stories published.
“I wrote one last story for her; kind of my personal goodbye,” he said. “She probably wouldn’t have been thrilled at having her pictures in the book or the fuss being made over her, but I know she would have been happy about the money going to help others and just seeing my stories published.”
Ten percent of the purchase price of the book will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to help them achieve their goal of doubling the survival rate of pancreatic cancer by 2020.
The disease was familiar to Sturgill before his mother was diagnosed. In 2009, he wanted the character in one his stories to contract a disease that was very deadly, had very few symptoms and would cause his death in a matter of months. He said after several days of research, he settled on the deadliest disease that he could find that met all three objectives, pancreatic cancer.
“It was very hard to deal with my mother being diagnosed with that same deadly disease a couple of years later,” he said. “That story is still tough for me to read.” During the first week of his book’s release, coworkers purchased his author copies. He donated 100 percent of those purchases to PANCAN, making his donation $350 by the end of the first week. His original goal was to donate $1,000 to the group, but he says he is hoping to be able to increase that goal.
“If my donations can help someone else survive, or at least live a little longer with pancreatic cancer, then maybe my mother’s death won’t have been in vain,” C.R. said.
March 5, 2015
The New River flows through the heart of Ashe County, providing the county with a precious natural resource, history, recreation and tourism.
The importance of the river to the area can’t be understated, but the river still faces a couple problems — problems that can be handled through education and preventative action, officials say.
According to George Santucci, director of the New River Conservancy, one of the serious threats facing the New River is the gradual destruction of vegetation on the river’s banks. These zones are call “vegetated buffers” and help prevent a variety of problems for the river.
“Unfortunately, one of the greatest threats to the river is the degradation of those buffers along the streams and river,” Santucci said.
According to Santucci, vegetated buffers provide stability to the riverbanks, which prevent them from eroding.
“Mud, by volume, is probably our largest pollutant in the river,” he said. “I know mud doesn’t sound like a pollutant, but if you have gills, and live on the bottom of the river, you’re not very excited about mud coming into the river.”
This is very detrimental to small organisms in the river, partly because mud destroys the habitats they like to live in, he said. According to Santucci, whenever mud seeps into the river, it settles at the bottom, filling in natural nooks that smaller creatures like to live in.
Harming the smallest forms of life in the river, the insects, will eventually harm the other organisms in the river’s food chain. Some of this erosion is natural, but buffers would help with natural erosion, as well, he said.
“There is some portion of erosion that will happen during time, there’s absolutely no doubt. Substantial flood events happen or ice, like we’re having now that scours the banks of the river, cause erosion,” Santucci said. “But again, heavily woody vegetated buffers are resilient against those forces.”
Establishing vegetated buffers, complete with trees, shrubs and flowers, also add a completely different ecosystem that supports the aquatic life in the river.
Ideally, rainwater would seep into the ground, enter the groundwater table, replenish aquifers and springs, and would eventually end up in the river. Water would be slowed down by vegetation, and enter the river in a slow, natural way, he said.
However, when rainwater falls onto areas that are paved, such as towns and parking lots, the water isn’t allowed to seep into the ground. Rather, the water is funneled and directed into the river at higher velocities, contributing to erosion, he said.
“The more we denude the river banks, and the more we pave, that increases storm flow, and that increases those storm events to cause greater erosion than would be natural,” Santucci said.
Greater erosion also causes the river to widen, which decreases the river’s water level and slows down the flow of the water.
Solutions
Fortunately, there are several simple solutions for preventing many of the problems the New River faces, mainly by restoring vegetation along the river, Santucci said. This could prevent erosion, restore ecosystems and increase depth.
“If every inch of the river had a minimum of 30 feet of woody vegetation on it, that would slow so much of the storm water down that the force and impact of storm water on river banks would be much less,” Santucci said.
For anyone lucky enough to own property near a river or stream, planting trees or shrubs near these bodies of water could help prevent erosion, he said. This is especially important for property owners with river frontage, because erosion can destroy their riverfront property.
According to Santucci, these solutions are interconnected. With less erosion, less mud will fl ow into the river and insect populations would flourish, along with the fi sh and amphibians that eat insects. The river will stop widening and the depth will increase.
Reestablishing vegetated buffers can also be done on an organizational level. The New River Conservancy has a program called “River Builder,” where employees and volunteers replant vegetation along riverbanks.
“It is a fairly inexpensive program, and it’s a great way to restore those buffers,” Santucci said.
According to Santucci, River Builders has planted more than 88 miles of vegetation along rivers and streams in North Carolina (along the New River watershed) and planted more than 800,000 trees and shrubs in that area.
The bulk of the funding for River Builders comes from the North Carolina Clean Water Management Trust Fund.
March 9, 2017
The Ashe County Public Library promoted its activities and resources to the public and county and state officials during its Day in the District on March 4. According to Ashe County Librarian Suzanne Moore, the state legislature’s appropriations committees is preparing to draft its 12 annual spending bills to fund the government for the next two years. The Day in the District was held to promote the library’s importance to an ever growing community.
“State aid is what helps us to be able to have access to our resources,” said Moore on March 4. “We appreciate the dedication we receive from our federal and state governments. Today, I’m met with our elected community and state officials and talked about how we appreciate the funding we receive and showed them how we use the money and resources that are provided for us to benefit our library patrons.”
The Ashe County Public Library provided statistics for the current fiscal year from July 2016 to the present day. More than 65,000 books, audio book and periodicals have been checked out of the library since July 2016. The library has also hosted more than 100 programs for encouraging lifelong learning and reading.
The library promotes reading and education through book clubs for adults, author visits and yearlong reading challenges for all ages. The Ashe County public library also offers programs in arts and crafts, music, yoga, recipe swaps and guests speakers.
“I lived in this county for two and a half years and this is a wonderful place to bring kids,” said parent Natasha Moore. “I’ve been bringing my children here two to three times a week every week since I moved here. It’s a good place for kids to learn, play, read and grow. They do so many activities for people of all ages here and I’m a big supporter of books. Of all the libraries I’ve been to, this is probably the best library I’ve found for children.”
In addition to reading materials, the library offers 38 public computers equipped with Internet, Microsoft Office 2016, basic photo and video editing software and other programs.
During Day in the District, patrons and officials had a chance to explore what the library had to offer while enjoying refreshments and a chance to meet the library mascot, Arly the Fox.
State and county officials, including county commissioners Gary Roark, Paula Perry and William Sands and N.C. Rep. Jonathan Jordan and U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx also visited the library and spoke with library directors on the programs and resources offered by the library.
Foxx read a children’s book titled “The Fox in the Library” to children, parents and library patrons.
“Libraries have always been important and are now more important than ever,” said Foxx. “People need information, and our libraries are vital for that. I’m a big supporter of libraries and always have been. They deserve support from all levels of our government at the local, state and national level. I’m a strong believer in a limited federal government, but libraries deserve our support even from the federal government because we rely on an educated citizenry. This is a fantastic library for such a small community, with wonderful volunteers and directors.”
Physical library materials are provided through state funding and supplemented by the Library Endowment Funding for the digital collection. In addition, funding for N.C. Kids is provided by the state in partnership with the North Carolina Public Library Directors Association.
