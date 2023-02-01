Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Jan. 31, 2013
Hannah Blevins makes boys chase her.
A Jefferson resident, 16-year-old Blevins is a junior at Ashe County High School and revs up as a rising star in male-dominated drag racing circuits throughout the southeast.
Blevins has notched four drag racing championships and 100 wins since strapping in for the first time at age 8.
She developed a taste for speed while frequenting tracks with her father, Tim Blevins.
“I’ve raised her since she was born and that’s where we’ve always been: the racetrack,” said Tim Blevins.
While watching other kids compete in the junior dragster divisions, which is geared for aspiring racers for ages 8-18, Hannah knew she belonged behind the wheel.
“I saw the other kids do it and I wanted to try it,” she said.
While her time as a junior racer has presented her with ample opportunities for making lasting bonds with the other racers, Hannah is there to win.
“I told her that if she wants to race, we aren’t there to socialize,” said Tim Blevins. “We are there to win.”
Blevins record speaks for itself. With four titles to her name, she is earning at strips throughout the Carolinas where racing has long reined king.
She is not easily intimidated, either. While there may be only one female racer for every five male drivers, Hannah does not let the pressure of any race or situation bog her down.
“It has never intimidated me,” said Hannah. “It is a male-dominate sport, but every time I beat a guy, it shows a girl can do just as much as they can.”
Racing comprises a large part of Hannah’s life. A typical season on the circuit can last from anywhere from 36-40 weeks, with the majority of races taking place on the weekend.
Tim Blevins estimates they spend up to 15,000 miles a year on the road travelling to and from races that take them as far away as Maryland.
But for Hannah, the reward is worth the commitment.
“Each time I go (to the track), I’m inspired to win each race,” said Hannah. “You can’t win everyone of them, so I keep going back trying to win as much as I can.”
Hannah was 12 when she earned her first win, at the strip in Wilkesboro.
“The only thing that I remember about it is that I beat a kid named Taylor South,” said the precocious youngster.
When she is not competing, Hannah also spends quite a bit of time practicing for her next big heat, as well as the next phase of her career.
Now that she has reached the required age, Hannah is preparing to make the move to the hot rod circuits.
In just three and a half weeks, Hannah will get behind the wheel of a 1968 Chevelle at the Rockingham speedway.
“It’s going to be a big transition,” said Tim. “She will be going from a single cylinder engine to a high horse powered car with a heavy engine. In a hot rod, you go a lot faster and the car leaves quicker and a lot harder than the junior (dragster) would.”
Hannah said she is determined to make the transition and she wants to turn racing into a full-time career.
Considering her winnings in recent years in the form of savings bonds, Hannah may stand a good chance to do just that.
“That’s what I’m trying to get her to realize,” said Tim. “Hannah makes more on a weekly basis than these kids working at McDonald’s. She can race. She can do this without having to slave away.”
Hannah’s passion has not waned either.
“I love it,” she said. “I’m happy doing it and I want to continue to do that.”
Jan. 29, 2015
West Jefferson’s local hardware store, Parker Tie Co., led the world in Valspar paint sales through its Orgill distributor in 2014.
Orgill is a hardware distributor that delivers Orgill line products to more than 10,000 stores worldwide. Of those 10,000 stores, Parker Tie Co. sold more Valspar paint than any other store.
“That’s amazing for a little town like West Jefferson,” said Parker Tie Co. owner Rick Woodie about the high sales.
According to Woodie, a sales representative from Orgill just returned from a national sales meeting held in Memphis, Tenn. At the meeting, paint sales were posted for other sales reps to see.
“Parker Tie’s at the top of the list, and he’s in there with all these other sales guys from all over the world saying, ‘How do these people sell so much paint?’ So, it’s a mystery to them, as well,” Woodie said.
2014 is the first year Parker Tie led the world in paint sales through Orgill, but it’s not an aberration. According to Woodie, Parker Tie has been near the top in Valspar sales for several years.
“We’ve been No. 2 for the last two or three years, and last year we took over the No. 1 position,” Woodie said.
Parker Tie also held high sales before it switched to Valspar paint.
In 1999, Parker Tie was the sixth highest selling paint dealer of Sherwin Williams paint.
According to Woodie, Parker Tie Co. began to bring in small amounts of Valspar paint during the last decade.
“In doing that, we started seeing more of the professional painters coming to us, and then we learned the quality just seemed to be better,” he said. “Once we introduced it to our regular, walk-in customers, they agreed, and the Valspar brand just exploded in sales.”
Aside from the quality, another advantage of selling Valspar paint is the number of product lines it produces, ranging from high-end designer paint to cabinet stain.
This allows customers more options for quality, or if customers need to purchase less expensive paint through Valspar, they also have that option, he said.
Also, the high paint sales allows Parker Tie to sell its paint at a reduced price, according to Woodie. Representatives from Parker Tie visit hardware shows in Indinapolis and Orlando each year to find the best prices for products, hoping to pass those savings on to their customers.
“We try to promote (Valspar) through sales and promotions, and offer deals to our customers to help with their painting projects,” Woodie said.
He said part of Parker Tie’s success can be attributed to good prices and quality paint, but the leading reason for the company’s success is the service offered to customers.
According to Woodie, the employees in Parker Tie’s paint department keep track of the customers who buy paint from Parker Tie. The customers in the company’s database number 4,600.
The paint department also keeps detailed records of the paint formulas purchased by customers. According to Woodie, more than 17,000 formulas are stored in this database.
“That’s a service that not everybody has,” Woodie said. “You can come here, buy your paint, come back five years later, and say you need it for your bedroom, and we’ve got your formula stored.”
According to Woodie, a lot of dealers have color-match technology, but most don’t store that information to precisely match the paint later on. This kind of customer service is one of the ways Parker Tie’s business spreads.
“(Customers) tend to hear from other people, through word of mouth,” Woodie said. “To me, it’s the best advertising you can get.”
Parker Tie’s historic achievement in paint sales came at an ideal time. In July, Parker Tie Co. will celebrate its 80th anniversary. During its 80 years, the company has been sold five times, always to employees. Rick Woodie, and his brother, Terry, were the latest to acquire Parker Tie Co.
According to Woodie, selling the business to employees helps maintain the store’s customer base, as customers don’t feel like “someone new” is running the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.