Jan. 3, 2013
Mark Legge has always found enjoyment tinkering, hammering and reshaping metal.
Whether it is through blacksmithing by his fire stoked forge in a small red shop near his Crumpler home, or putting together pieces of discarded rakes and propane tanks to form decorative landscape pieces, Legge has pretty much done it all.
As a 9-year-old, Legge could be found in his neighbor’s backyard taking apart and reassembling his bicycle.
No matter what the task at hand, Legge just found genuine satisfaction working with his hands and exploring his creativity in the industrial arts.
After high school, he earned his welding certification and moved into an industrial setting and factories where he found readily available work for his skills in metal works.
He remained in the contained, controlled environment for decades before he finally broke loose in favor of a setting that allowed his artistic side to flair.
About 10 years ago, Legge took up blacksmithing, which he said has become a lost art.
Until then, Legge primarily worked with the blow torch as a welder, so transitioning to the old fashioned style of shaping and bending metal that harkened to the period when the hammer and anvil dominated was indeed a different pace.
“It was a big learning curve,” said Legge on tackling the more archaic form of metal work. “Sort of like stepping back in time.”
Soon he began crossing over traditional works, like blacksmithing, and more modern forms of metal fabricating, like welding, to tame his artistic desires and continue to push the boundaries of what constituted art.
After a while, he began to turn out metal turtles, chickens, and frogs that could adorn and add flair to about any style of home.
A skilled bike builder, Legge used his trade skills to form, bend and twist protective pieces for his built from scratch motorcycle.
He continued toying with various side projects in his home while keeping his nine-to-five job, but always dreaming of a time when he could branch off and turn a hobby into a career.
Then, while working as a machinist at GE Aviation in West Jefferson, he finally decided to just “go for it.”
“The more I got involved with it (metal works), the more I decided it was what I wanted to do,” said Legge while eyeing his latest works from his metal building that sits hidden above a hill on Highway 16.
First came a vision. Then a name, and later a matter of implementing what he wanted to do.
As of Tuesday, Legge has launched Black Anvil Welding & Blacksmithing, LLC, which is located near his home just off the South Overpass Ramp in Crumpler.
His vision?
To provide practical forms of metal fabricating while incorporating his artistic flair to sell his passion to whomever his work speaks to.
His friend, Mark Blevins, lets him roam freely at Rainbow Recycling as he searches for landfill destined pieces of metal that he plans to give new life to in his next creation.
“There’s no better feeling than taking nothing and turning it into something,” boasted Legge. “The more I do wit it, the more I become enlightened.”
Legge has mastered the art turning the obscure into something defining, meaningful and unique.
For his metal chickens and turkeys, he turned pliers into beaks and rakes into tail feathers. The bottom of a propane tank became a safe and cozy shell for his tin man turtle.
Legge also wants to give back to his trade.
He welcomes the opportunity to pass on what he knows about blacksmithing, so the trade never truly dies out.
“With the knowledge I got and if someone wants it, I am more than happy to help them out anyway I can,” said Legge. “I’m already seeing the welding beginning to become phased out with this next generation.”
Most importantly, however, Legge, like any man who is trying to make a living in an unforgiving economy, he is just happy to be doing something that he loves.
“I will enjoy this venture so much because I don’t see it as a job,” said Legge.
Jan. 1, 2015
The late Max Weaver, a career chemist for Eastern Chemical Company, and a former Ashe County resident, accumulated 268 U.S. patents and thousands of vials of custom made dyes.
Of these, 98,000 vials, as well as tens of thousands of dyed fabric samples and notes, were donated to N.C. State University’s College of Textiles. The Max A. Weaver Dye Library will now be available to researchers around the world and to keep his name alive for years to come.
David Hinks, director of the Forensic Sciences Institute at N.C. State, praised Eastman for having “the foresight to bring their technical expertise to the public through N.C. State for the common good.”
“It’s a treasure trove of data that has never been published or shared outside of a small group of scientists and engineers. Now, we can make this collection available to the entire world to help advanced science,” Hinks said.
Hinks has been selected to oversee the Dye Library research. Dyes are no longer just used in traditional fields such as textiles and plastics. Dyes have emerged in cutting-edge
technologies such as medicine and forensics. One of the important aspects of Weaver’s research includes dyes that can color only cancer cells and leave healthy cells their normal color.
“That allows doctors to identify the cancer, but also, by shining a tunable laser onto that area, the dye will absorb the energy of the laser and kill the cancer cell,” Hinks said. “Dyes can also influence the collecting power of solar panels.”
According to Hinks, Weaver’s work also has applications in forensics.
“The comparison to DNA evidence, the general courtroom view of fiber analysis in criminal cases, is not as well-regarded because there is not a robust statistical database of dye and fabric samples,” Hinks said.
With the Max A. Weaver Dye Library, the database has grown from 1,000 samples to more than 100,000.
Weaver graduated from Lansing High School in 1954. He received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry, magna cum laude, from King College in Bristol, Tenn., in 1958. Weaver began his 29-year career with Eastman immediately after graduation, and also continued his education, receiving his master’s degree in chemistry from East Tennessee State University in 1963.
After his retirement in 1987, Weaver served as an assistant professor of chemistry at King College for seven years, and served as a consultant for Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, Milliken and Company in Spartanburg, S.C., and Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tenn.
Weaver contributed numerous articles to science journals and books. He received the Patenting Distinction Award from Eastman Chemical Company in 1994, the Patenting Career Achievement Award in 2007 and the Research Medal from Worshipful Company Dyers, Society Dyers and Colourist in London, England, in 2003.
As a member of the American Association of Textile Chemist and Colorist, he received the Olney Medal and the Henry E. Millson Invention Award in 2002. He was named Speaker of the Year by the American Chemical Society in 1984-85.
In 1991, his alma mater, King University, awarded him with an honorary doctor of science degree. In 2007, he was awarded King University’s Distinguished Alumni of the Year. Weaver lost his battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in October 2012, and is buried in the Weaver Cemetery in his beloved Teaberry section of Ashe County.
“Max would be pleased to know that the dyes library is being used for new research, but he wouldn’t want a fuss to be made about him,” said Stewart Witzeman, the director of the Eastman Innovation Center laboratory.
“He did amazing work and he left quite a legacy and, just as importantly, he’s universally regarded as one of the finest people you could ever meet,” Witzeman said. “While Max would probably not like the fuss being made over him, I have been inundated by the number of Eastman team members and alumni who knew Max and have commented on the appropriateness of this recognition for an outstanding inventor and wonderful human being.”
Jan. 5, 2017
Santa has passed through Ashe County, and so has Toys for Tots. The members of the Marine Corps League High County Detachment 1389 had a successful year this Christmas season with the inaugural Toys for Tots helping more than 150 children and families in Ashe County.
“We had an outstanding first year,” said Luke Whichard, coordinator of Toys for Tots for the High Country Detachment 1389. “Donations went very well. Our goal this holiday season was to help 100 and we helped 162, nearly doubling that number.”
“It went a lot better than we could have ever anticipated,” said Tom Northrop, commandant with the High Country Detachment 1389. “A lot of our success was thanks to Whichard. He was the main man behind the whole operation. We also had quite a few volunteer who helped us out and a great response from the community. Everyone in the community pitched in, including local families and businesses.”
Toys for Tots was established in 1947 and donates toys to children from families in need during the Christmas season. Every year Toys for Tots operators hold more than 700 campaigns across the nation and donates over 7 million dollars of toys to children every year across the United States.
Toys were donated by corporations, including small businesses and large chain stores — along with local residents and families.
Toys were given out to families on the last week before Christmas and were distributed at the Ashe Art Theater building.
Whichard also wanted to thank everybody who donated to Toys for Tots and the school system for giving them the opportunity to work with in finding recommendations for the program.
He is also thankful for Dr. Pepper allowing the Marine Corps to use the old Ashe Theatre building as a distribution center during the holiday season.
“I got so many emails and phone calls thanking us for our support and for our program. Many of these parents didn’t have anything to give to their children and I’m so happy we could help them this year,” said Whichard.
The Marine Corps League High Country Detachment 1389 has helped families obtain toys for children since 2011.
They previously held a program called “Stuff the Truck. Sergeant at Arms Jim Prim stated that the “Stuff the Truck” event donated toys to more than 60 families last year. Whichard decided it was a good time to expand the program and looked into bringing Toys for Tots to Ashe County.
The Ashe County Detachment is already looking ahead at future plans. They will be planning fundraisers for Christmas in July and will also start planning next year’s Toys for Tots a little bit earlier to keep the group from becoming overwhelmed.
Northrup stated that they hope to increase the number of kids reached in Ashe County every year by 10 to 15 percent.
“We got quite a few toys left over from this year’s operation which is a good thing. It will help us get a head start on the next Christmas season,” said Northrop. “Everything we collect, whether it be toys or donations, goes into the Toys for Tots fund and it will stay here in Ashe County. The only thing we can do with the donations is purchase toys. Our main priority is to help those children every year who slip through the cracks. We’re looking to do this again and making this an annual thing in Ashe County.”
