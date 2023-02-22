Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Feb. 21, 2013
By some projections, today’s generation of workers may experience up to seven career changes in their lifetime, said Steve Clayton, a business professor at Wilkes Community College.
To help Ashe County’s rising workforce prepare for the right career, and potentially many more, the Ashe Campus of WCC opened its door to Ashe County Middle School students Friday afternoon.
The purpose of the day-long field trip was to give students a broad stroke of programs available in their hometown. WCC’s Ashe Campus provides training and classes for a variety of career and educational paths, according to the school’s website.
“We are always pleased to partner with Ashe County Schools in providing students exposure to college and reinforcing the importance of post-secondary education in today’s ever-changing economic environment,” said WCC-Ashe Associate Vice President Chris Robinson. “For eighth graders, this is particularly important as they begin planning their high school courses for the next four years. Our goal during the ACMS visit was to let students know about the educational opportunities available right here in our community and to also let them know that college at WCC or at any other institution is doable.”
Broken down into 20-minute segments, students were ushered from classroom to classroom as they learned about careers in the fields of business, health care, engineering and cosmetology.
Clayton’s classes focused on what students could do with a business degree; what types of courses they could expect to enroll in; and how the changing nature of the global economy will require versatility and perhaps even more education after college.
“I’m on my third career,” said Clayton. “Every job I’ve had required at least two years of school. All of my life, I’ve thought about what my next job will be.”
Friday’s sessions were also comprehensive, as well as informative in what to expect in the real world.
Clayton said decisions students make today would have an impact on them as adults.
“When you get to be my age, you will be the result of the cumulative decisions you’ve made,” said Clayton.
Clayton also talked about how competitive college acceptance can be at regional and state universities.
“How many of you plan on going to college?” asked Clayton.
More than half of the students present raised their hands.
“My, we have an ambitious group,” he said. “What do you think the average grade point of average is for acceptance at Appalachian State?”
“A 4.0,” said one student.
“Actually around a 3.5,” said Clayton.
Miriam Little, cosmetology coordinator for WCC, spoke of a different career path that required a more hands-on approach.
Instead of earning traditional semester hours, students enrolled in the college’s cosmetology school had to complete 1,500 actual on floor hours, said Little.
“Cosmetology is not for everyone, but it is a great field,” said Little. “We are on the largest growing industries in the world. The beauty industry is big. For a lot of women, that’s the biggest pampering thing they do.”
The cosmetic arts include hair styling and coloring, manicures and pedicures, and other beauty enhancement services.
“We are an artistic business and that’s the fun part about it,” said Little.
Little also demystified myths surrounding cosmetology.
She said cosmetology was not just for girls, and noted the skill styling of one of her male students.
Little also said cosmetic arts were not age specific and told the story of a 65-year-old whose lifetime dream was to work in the field.
Celia Robinson, Director of Continuing Education at WCC, provided highlights of the college health and science department.
WCC offers training for the fields of nursing, phlebotomy, dental assistance, respiratory therapy and emergency medical services.
The school also hopes to add radiology to that list by Fall 2013, said Ceila Robinson.
Chris Robinson said Friday’s visit might just be the beginning for local students.
“Whether they are looking to attend a four-year university or to learn a trade, we are here to assist them and help make their dreams come true,” said Chris Robinson. “These young people have a wealth of potential and we look forward to working with them as students in the coming years.”
Feb. 19, 2015
The Ashe County Public Library was paid a special visit by former Presidents George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln on Saturday, thanks to the local performance group, Generation Excellent.
The performers included local home-school students Quinn Privette, Kaleb Miller, Owen Kolseth and Isaac Kolseth, playing Washington, Adams, Jefferson and Lincoln, respectively.
During the performance, Generation Excellent told several fun facts about the various presidents throughout the history of the United States. The information was soaked up by a crowd of parents and children who were visiting the library.
For instance, the youngest president in the nation’s history was Teddy Roosevelt at 42 years old, while Ronald Reagan was the oldest president, taking office at 69 years old. While running for office, Reagan said he recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his 39th birthday.
There have also been several presidents related to one another. George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush were father and son, and so were John Adams and John Quincy Adams. Also, Teddy Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt were distant cousins.
Presidents have come in all shapes and sizes, from Lincoln who stood at 6 feet 4 inches, to William Howard Taft, who weighed in at more than 300 pounds. A common story of Taft is that he was once stuck in the White House’s bathtub.
Also, each president had their own way of exercising. John Quincy Adams was a first rate swimmer, Rutherford Hayes was a great crocket player and William McKinley’s idea of exercise was reading a book.
Nine presidents never attended college, the last of whom was Harry Truman; 10 presidents were generals in the military; and some presidents were considered “war heros.”
Tons of other facts were expressed during the presentation, such as how George Washington danced with every woman at his inauguration except for his wife.
But the presentation wasn’t all goofy facts either.
Children in attendance learned about the history of the White House and other details about presidencies.
Jefferson, for instance, looked toward the future by supporting the Lewis and Clark expedition and committing to the Louisiana Purchase, which doubled the size of the United States. Also, John F. Kennedy wanted to make the world a better place by establishing the Peace Corps.
Each president had their own way and plans for how to make the United States a better place to live, which is why they are commemorated.
Generation Excellent is a group of home-schooled students in Ashe County that also gives a variety of performances. Some programs focus on the founders, while others focus on spreading the Christian message of peace on Earth, such as participating in Operation Christmas Child, an outreach program of Samaritan’s Purse utilizing shoeboxes with items for needy children.
Feb. 16, 2017
First grade students were roaring with excitement on Feb. 13 when mascots and representatives with the High Country Grizzlies football team visited Ashe County elementary schools to reward them for reaching their reading goals in the Grizzlies first ever Cub Club Reading Program.
The Grizzlies banded to encourage first-grade students at Westwood, Blue Ridge and Mountain View Elementary schools to read during the months of December, January and February. The program started on Dec. 18 when mascots and team representatives visited the three elementary schools to interact with the children, read stories and explain the program. On Feb. 13, the team returned to all three schools to congratulate the students on their accomplishments.
“We had a full turnout with the reading program at all three schools,” said Program Coordinator Sandra Peterson. “It’s incredible. We love to challenge our students.”
According to Peterson, all three schools met their goals with all students participating in the reading program. Not only were students awarded a bag of goodies, free tickets and a Grizzlies T-shirt, but they were also given a Subway party to be held at a later time for the students to celebrate with the team’s mascot. In addition, the classes will also be recognized at one of the Grizzlies football games this season.
In celebration, Margaret Moore, a former teacher and wife of former Appalachian State University coach Jerry Moore, who led the Appalachian State football team in three national Championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007, read a children’s books and did a word game with the students from all three schools.
According to club sales representative David Riker, the program started earlier in 2016 in Watauga County and the team had been wanting to expand it to Ashe County. He contacted Peterson with the idea of bringing the program to Ashe County.
“Reading goes hand-in-hand with everything,” said Peterson. “That’s what makes you successful in life. Reading is the pathway to everything.”
Ricker also stated that the Grizzlies are hoping to expand these programs in the future and are considering holding a reading program for fourth, fifth and sixth grade students.
“We want to be an asset in the community,” said Ricker. “Anybody can put a football team together. We want our team members to be infiltrated in the community. It’s about the people here and being a good role model for the children.”
This is the Grizzlies first football season and while the team is excited to play their first game on March 25, they are also thrilled to continue supporting the community, an organization official said.
“Our goal is to support our school systems. We do this with God passion. He has given us a platform to work with and we need to start growing men and woman from this age,” said General Manager William Thompson. “We can’t just wait for them to become adults. We’ve got to do it from here and we’ve got to do it the right way. The football part takes care of itself. It’s not just about winning games. You build the foundation with the brick and mortar and the rest just takes care of itself.”
The High Country Grizzlies are a professional football team in Watauga County and representing the high country. They are a indoor football team and a charter member of the National Arena League set to begin play for its inaugural 2017 season.
