Oct. 11, 2012
A decade after the introduction of 3G wireless Internet to the United States parts of Ashe County still go without access to mobile internet.
And Ashe County is not alone — the Federal Communications Commission estimates that more than 1.7 million Americans have no wireless access of any kind, over more than 653,000 road miles.
The FCC hopes to rectify that with a more than $20.7 million grant to Carolina West Wireless to eliminate gaps in wireless Internet coverage over the next two years thanks to the FCC’s new Mobility Fund auction.
“As a result of the auction, new mobile infrastructure deployment will begin in 31 states with areas that currently lack access to 3G or 4G mobile service,” said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski. “People in affected areas will soon have greater access to the job, education and health-care opportunities of America’s world-leading mobile economy.”
In Ashe County alone, more than 1,300 residents have no current access to wireless Internet coverage across nearly 100 road-miles.
Surrounding counties have similar dead-zone issues.
Watauga County, for instance, has an estimated 77 road-miles and an unserved population of 870 residents.
Avery County has 97 road-miles of outages and nearly 1,600 residents with no access, while Alleghany County has just 20.5 road-miles without access and just an estimated 102 residents without wireless Internet access.
Johnson County, Tenn., has 55.8 unserved road-miles and 714 residents without access, while Grayson County, Va., has more than 400 unserved road miles with more than 2000 residents without access.
“Millions of Americas live in communities where current-generation mobile service is unavailable, and millions more work in or travel through such areas.
To accelerate our nation’s ongoing effort to close this mobility gap in a fiscally responsible manner, this rulemaking seeks comment on using reserves accumulated in the Universal Service Fund to create a new Mobility Fund,” according to FCC.com “The purpose of the Mobility Fund is to significantly improve coverage of current-generation or better mobile voice and Internet service for consumers in areas where such coverage is currently missing, and to do so by supporting private investment.
The Mobility Fund would use market mechanisms — specifically, a reverse auction — to make a one-time support available to service providers to cost-effectively extend mobile coverage in specified unserved areas.”
The FCC is expected to spend $500 million in one-time aid to tribal and rural areas and $50 million a year to continue the new phases of the effort elsewhere across the country.
The networks set for construction through the program will span 83,000 new U.S. road miles, according to Genachowski.
The FCC received 900 bids from 38 companies participating in the auction, which ended Oct. 3. The nation’s largest wireless service providers, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint did not participate in the bidding.
Remaining bidders were smaller local and regional carriers, including Carolina West Wireless.
The Federal Communications Commission regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. It was established by the Communications Act of 1934 and operates as an independent U.S. government agency overseen by Congress.
Oct. 9, 2014
Only the bravest souls in Ashe County should visit the Lansing School, which has been converted into a haunted house for the sixth straight year to celebrate the Halloween season.
“It’s a lot of fun, I really enjoy it,” said Brenda Reeves, an owner of the facility. “It’s like trick-or-treating again.”
According to Reeves, volunteers from all over the county worked for about a month and a half to prepare the haunted house.
“We began setting up in mid-August, and had it ready to go in the last week in September,” Reeves said. “Putting it together takes a lot of work.”
The abandoned Lansing School building is filled with more than decorations and scary scenes. The Haunted House offers live actors, special effects and music. Visitors will walk through nearly three football fields’ worth of terror, and it is not for the faint of heart.
According to Reeves, many visitors go through the Haunted House multiple times per season, because different volunteers and actors make the Haunted House a new experience each weekend.
Using Facebook, the Lansing Haunted House has gained traction on social media.
“I think the website’s been good, and people make posts to our Facebook page,” she said. “I think it’s a good way to get the word out.”
For example, an eerie video of bats flocking around the Lansing School was posted to Facebook on Sept. 27. The Facebook post said the following:
“Even the bats came out for our opening weekend! Check it out! Come out and see us tonight starting at 7 p.m.! Only for the bravest of souls!”
The Lansing Haunted House opened two weekends ago on Friday, Sept. 26. The Haunted House will open at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. Admission is $5 per person paid at the door.
Parking will be available in the gravel lot of the school, and at the American Legion ball field. Food will be provided by Trail Life USA Troop 2201.
Oct. 13, 2016
Local artist Raney Rogers recently started painting a new mural of the side of the Regency Properties building in West Jefferson.
According to Rogers, “The Poppy Project” will be a very colorful mural when finished, and will depict an outdoor scene of poppy flowers.
Rogers started painting last Friday, and plans to finish the new mural within the next two weeks.
The Poppy Project will replace “History of Ashe Through the Ages,” a mural located at Regency Properties in West Jefferson, which was painted over on July 18.
At the time the mural was painted over, it was the oldest mural in Ashe County. “History of Ashe Through the Ages” was completed in 1996 by local artist Jack Young.
The mural depicts historical aspects of Ashe County transitioning between the four seasons, spanning the wall’s entire length.
“History of Ashe Through the Ages” was privately commissioned by Robbie Franklin, the owner and founder of McFarland & Company Inc. Publishers, who was using the Regency Properties building as a warehouse at the time.
Ashe County Arts Council Director Jane Lonon believes “History of Ashe Through the Ages” helped launch a public art movement in West Jefferson.
“His (Franklin’s) investment and forward-looking vision for what public art would mean for West Jefferson (and all of Ashe County) was greatly appreciated,” Lonon said on July 18. “And that model was copied time and time again with the creation of the other murals in West Jefferson. The arts council commissioned and paid for six other murals in downtown.”
There are currently 10 official murals in West Jefferson, and the addition of the poppy mural will push that total back up to 11.
