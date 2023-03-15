Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
March 10, 2011
The lady in the journal: Civil War buff hopes to unravel mystery of soldier
The identity of an Ashe County Civil War soldier is being sought by a local re-enactor after his journal surfaced at a Kansas estate sale.
Local writer and history buff Clint Johnson says Larry Kaufman of Derby, Kan. stumbled onto the leather bounded diary in Wichita about five years ago and purchased it for $5.
Over the course of the next five years, Kaufman did his best to transcribe the entries, trying to unlock clues to the past and the soldier’s legacy. Almost four months ago, Kauffman passed it on to fellow history buff, Paul Butler who also spent some time pouring over the writings.
He soon discovered the soldier was enlisted with Company A of the 26th Regiment North Carolina Infantry, also known as the Jeff Davis Mountaineers, who were known to have originated in Ashe County near the outbreak of the Civil War, says Johnson.
Once he realized the diary’s historical significance, he contacted Col. Skip Smith, group commander of the 26th Regiment of the N.C. Troops reactivated because he knew “the huge part the 26th figured into the war.”
Eventually the diary was passed on, once again, this time to Johnson, an Ashe County re-enactor for the regiment.
Johnson explained the soldier’s story takes a romantic turn by the discovery of a locket containing the picture of a dark headed woman with the inscription of the name Lotta at the bottom.
“I speculate Lotta was probably his girlfriend or wife and less likely his sister,” Johnson said. “She is the key to whoever he is.”
The soldier’s entrees begin on May 18, 1861 when he volunteers for service and receives a bounty of $10. His writings are short and to the point, denude of any major details of his identity or the extent of his participation with the regiment.
He outlines his company’s departure from Jefferson for Raleigh, highlighting stops in Statesville and Salisbury before reaching the coast and camps in and around Morehead City.
Altogether, the journal’s entrees number around only a few pages, with the writer making a draft entry in pencil and then a final entry in ink.
“He may have done that because of the pencil [marks] fading away due to the humidity of the coast,” said Johnson.
The mystery soldier’s entrees end on Jan. 27, 1862 when he indicated that his company settled in at Camp Branch. According to Johnson, the writings ceased about six week’s prior to the regiment’s first major engagement at the Battle of New Bern. Ashe County’s Company A of the regiment would eventually stand bayonet to bayonet with Federal forces in the Battle of Gettysburg.
Because the soldier’s writings stop before the regiment’s thrust into conflict, Johnson says it is possible he died in camp from diseases, a common occurrence for soldiers at that time.
It is unlikely that he dropped or lost the journal because of its condition today, says Johnson.
One theory proposed by the group of re-enactors is that if the solider just simply stopped writing for an unknown reason, a Federal soldier could have confiscated it at the Battle of New Bern.
How exactly the journal came to rest in Kansas is also puzzling to historians because there were no soldiers from that territory present at the regiment’s first battle.
March 6, 2014
ACSO charges three in North Beaver Baptist Church arson
After an investigation spanning 19 months, Ashe County Sheriff James Williams said Monday charges have been filed relating to the July 29, 2012, fire that destroyed North Beaver Baptist Church.
“(We felt we knew) for quite some time who (burned the church), but it just took a lot of hard, dedicated work to put this together,” Williams said in a March 3, interview. “Just the nature of it, being a church and a house of worship, we wanted them in custody bad.”
Damion Okoyia Blevins, 21, of Todd, was charged with Setting Fire to Burn & Aid the Burning of a House of Worship (Class E Felony), Breaking and/or Entering a Place of Worship with intent to Commit a Felony/Larceny (Class G Felony) and Larceny after Breaking or Entering (Class H Felony) by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
Blevins’ bond was posted at $500,000. He is currently incarcerated for discharging a weapon into a residence, along with several additional charges.
Anthony Dustin Graybeal, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with Setting Fire to Burn & Aid the Burning of a House of Worship a (Class E Felony), Breaking and/or Entering a Place of Worship with intent to Commit a Felony/Larceny (Class G Felony) and Larceny after Breaking or Entering (Class H Felony). Graybeal’s bond was posted at $500,000.
Kellie Elizabeth Wolfe, 17, of West Jefferson, who was 16 at the time of the alleged arson, has been charged with Setting Fire to Burn & Aid the Burning of a House of Worship (Class E Felony), Breaking and/or Entering a Place of Worship with intent to Commit a Felony/Larceny (Class G Felony) and Larceny after Breaking or Entering (Class H Felony). Wolfe received a bond of $500,000.
The lead detective, Phil Howell, said he knew the case would be difficult to solve because physical evidence is normally destroyed in arson cases.
“Arson cases are so difficult to solve, only somewhere around 11 percent (nationally),” Howell said.
A quick response by emergency personnel, however, left much of the rear of the church intact, Howell said, which preserved some physical evidence he was able to use in the case.
“We had some items that we were able to send to the lab to get prints off of,” Howell said.
Within four months, by November 2012, Howell said he was able to piece together a likely scenario for the crime, and compiled additional evidence through a series of interviews.
“It was pretty much interview, after interview, after interview,” Howell said. “We probably interviewed more than 30 people.”
Howell, who spoke with District Attorney Tom Horner’s office at various times during the investigation, said he felt relieved when he felt he had compiled enough evidence to bring charges.
“We knew the story,” Howell said. “It was simply trying to get all of the evidence. Once (Horner’s office) was cool with us charging them, I think that was the point where we relaxed a little.”
Williams said the investigation is not over, however, and said his office could charge two more individuals in the case.
“They’ll be sweating bullets,” Williams said. “We’ll find them shortly.”
March 10, 2016
Project launched to save historic church in Todd
A local group called Friends of St. Matthews Chapel is working to restore the historic church located in the Todd community.
“We’re just a group of people who feel passionate about the church,” said organizer Helen Barnes-Rielly. “It’s a need in the community, and we each feel strongly about it.”
According to information from the group, St. Matthews Chapel was built in the early 20th century in a Gothic Revival architectural style.
The chapel was also one of several Episcopal mission churches established after the creation of the Jurisdiction of Western N.C., along with St. Mary’s in West Jefferson and Holy Trinity in Glendale Springs.
“It’s an amazing church, the inside is just beautiful, but the outside is deteriorating,” Barnes-Rielly said.
According to Barnes-Rielly, restoring the roof alone will probably cost approximately $25,000, and while Friends of St. Matthews Chapel picked up momentum last fall, the group is still short of money, raising $10,000 since the project’s inception.
In order to raise money for the project, Friends of St. Matthews Chapel launched a page on www.youcaring.com, a fundraising website.
The page can be found at the following link: www.youcaring.com/friends-of-st-matthews-chapel-523475.
“The church is an important part of the community’s heritage and there is widespread interest in restoring and preserving it for the community,” said a description on the You Caring page. “The Todd community has already come together to clean up the grounds and do urgently needed repairs. And we want/need to do more.”
There will be music at the Todd Mercantile on March 25 in order to raise money to help restore St. Matthews Chapel.
According to Barnes-Rielly, if St. Matthews Chapel was restored, the group would like to see the building used as a community center and venue for events.
Friends of St. Matthews Chapel is a nonprofit corporation organized under the laws of the state of North Carolina and has tax-exempt status.
