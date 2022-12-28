Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Dec. 27, 2012
When North Beaver Baptist Church was burned to the ground in July by arsonists, to many it seemed like God was not near at all. This tragedy sparked West Jefferson United
Methodist Church to reach out to provide some resources for a new beginning for the church and its members.
Some may have thought the idea of selling Christmas trees in the heart of Christmas tree country seemed ridiculous to believe any significant financial result would be attained. However, with the Fraser Firs and wreaths made available by good Samaritans, the project began. More than $15,000 was raised to help NBBC with rebuilding.
Advertising was completed across North Carolina through churches, friends, the Ashe Mountain Times and real estate agents. Volunteers from both churches were asked to cut, bale, transport trees to the people at the Methodist church who then sold trees, wreaths and loaded cars, pick-ups and trailers.
Other volunteers provided food and drinks for those on the tree lot. Many volunteers and church members spent time to make a difference for NBBC.
Church members from both churches agreed that the blessings given to the people came from working hard together, appreciating each other’s skills and willing spirit, praying to have God’s favor for the project, laughing at situations that arose during a day and learning of the concern and well wishes for NBBC from those who came to the tree lot.
Trees from the project went to Maryland, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.
Some individuals stopped at the lot to give a donation because they can’t have a live tree in their home. Others gave extra to provide a tree for someone that couldn’t afford to pay for one.
Some volunteers got a laugh when a few customers said they couldn’t believe that Methodists were helping Baptists, but they appreciated the joint project of Christians helping Christians.
“Many times members of North Beaver Baptist stated they were so thankful for the help and all we could think was this is what God calls us to do,” read a statement released from WJUMC. “Scripture says to us: ‘What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have. Give, and it will be given to you.’ Our appreciation goes to North Beaver Baptist for giving us the chance to grow in our faith.”
Dec. 25, 2014
Elk Shoals Methodist Camp has been sold for $1 to the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church.
“The board of directors sold the camp to the Western N.C. Conference for $1,” said an email from Pete (camp director) and Peggy Parish. “This is a very sad time.”
According to the Parishs, they were contacted by phone on Saturday, Dec. 6, alerting them the sale took place, and received confirmation in an email the following Monday. They were not allowed to be present at the meeting where the sale transpired.
The Parishs said they have not received official notification from the conference about the sale, only from the chairman of the Elk Shoals board, who originally contacted them to report the sale.
Also, according to the Parishs, two members from the Elk Shoals board of directors were absent during the vote. Also, only one voted against the motion to turn the camp over to the Western N.C. Conference.
According to Pete Parish, the camp was formally owned by the board of directors, Elk Shoals Inc., which operated as a nonprofit with the required “trust clause” that named the conference as the receiver if Elk Shoals Inc. was dissolved.
“I really can’t give you any more details right now, we are still awaiting some official words from the Western N.C. Conference, and it’s very complicated,” Pete Parish said.
After multiple attempts to contact the Western North Carolina Conference since Dec. 16, the Ashe Mountain Times has still not received a reply from the WNCC about how the sale affects Camp Elk Shoals.
Camp Elk Shoals is home to a variety of activities and programs, such as the interfaith camps that began in 2002 as a response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The interfaith camps brought children from Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths together for a week of fun and team-building in the High Country.
Under the previous ownership, Elk Shoals offered area residents a man-made beach with access to the New River.
Dec. 22, 2016
A new Dr. Pepper museum and restaurant is set to move in to the old Artist Theatre building in West Jefferson, and has received a boost from the North Carolina Building Reuse Program.
The new business will be called “Doc’s on Main,” and according to West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price, the new commercial establishment will contain a retail outlet for Dr. Pepper memorabilia, a Dr. Pepper Museum and a restaurant.
“This is going to be a great addition to Downtown and Main Street and I look forward to the completion,” Price said. “This will give locals and visitors a place to eat, purchase merchandise and enjoy a little more History of West Jefferson and Dr. Pepper Bottling. Michael and his father Kyle Vannoy have done a great job in keeping this business in operation and growing the business as it is known today by using the pure cane sugar in the bottled drinks.”
According to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Doc’s on Main will receive a $50,000 Building Reuse Grant for their project to renovate the old Artist Theatre building.
The old Artist Theatre building was constructed in 1927 and has been vacant for three months. The grant is part of a total capital investment of $646,000.
The Town of West Jefferson will also give $2,500, or 5 percent, to the renovation project.
“The business will honor the presence of a Dr. Pepper bottling plant in West Jefferson that has been in operation since the 1940’s,” Price said. “The project will result in the creation of five jobs.”
According to Price, the interior will be uplifted and reconfigured to accommodate a restaurant kitchen, dining space and new retail area. Major renovations will consist of plumbing, HVAC, electrical work, doors and windows, framing of interior walls and drywall installation.
Building Reuse
The Building Reuse Program, under the Rural Grants/Programs Section of the North Carolina Department of Commerce, provides funding through grants to local governments for building projects.
Funding is available for three different categories:
- The renovation of vacant buildings
- The renovation or expansion of a building occupied by an existing North Carolina company wishing to expand in their current location and
- The renovation, expansion or construction of health care entities that will lead to the creation of new, full-time jobs.
The program requires a cash match equal to the grant request amount, and the local government must contribute at least 5 percent of the cash match. The cash match shall come from local resources and may not be derived from other state or federal grant funds.
The grant was one of 26 grant requests totaling $8.7 million approved by North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory on Dec. 15. The requests include commitments to create a total of 1,183 new jobs.
“These grants help create modern infrastructure that enables North Carolina’s less populated communities to attract investment and grow their local economies,” McCrory said. “Business-ready buildings, water and sewer systems, and industrial access are among the prerequisites for success in today’s economy.”
Authority members review and approve funding requests for grant and loan programs. The programs are operated by the Rural Economic Development team at N.C. Commerce, which is led by Secretary John E. Skvarla, III, and Assistant Secretary Dr. Patricia Mitchell.
Grants support infrastructure development, building renovation and expansion, and site improvements.
Since its creation by Gov. Pat McCrory and the North Carolina General Assembly in 2013, the Authority has approved approximately $128 million in awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.