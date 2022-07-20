Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
July 19, 2012
As Ronda Flemming, a Relay for Life volunteer from Yadkin County, reverberated the powerful message that “we will find a cure for cancer,” the sun peaked through an ominous canopy of clouds Friday evening at Ashe County High School.
Despite the imminent threat of showers and thunderstorms, local survivors and their support networks, as well as anyone else touched by the disease, hit the track at the high school’s football stadium to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.
No one is immune to cancer’s ravenous affects, whether it is by the way of a personal battle or learning of a friend or family member’s diagnosis, said Fleming.
“If you have ever heard the news, ‘sit down, you have cancer,’ you know that very second, you are a survivor,” said Fleming. “Because if you don’t believe that no one will.”
Relay events can serve as sort of a catharsis for some survivors and supporters as they try to do something positive with the surging amounts of negative energy, she said.
Fleming said the events are also “a place to celebrate the life of someone you love.”
Local team member and volunteer Nancy Reeves said the annual event, which is held in similar communities nationwide, is more than just a fundraiser.
“We all know so many people touched by cancers and so appreciative of the work everyone does to raise and money and cure this terrible disease,” said Reeves.
Ginny Haynes, a Relay market development director from Elkin, said Ashe County’s Relay for Life events were “near to my heart.”
Haynes said she drives to Ashe County from Elkin at least once a month to keep tabs with the latest fight against cancer.
During her time in Ashe County, she also came to know the late Mickie Jones, who she credits with teaching her everything she knows of the area. Jones had also kept a special place in her heart for the event.
“We are carrying on a great legacy in Mickie Jones,” said Haynes.
Guest speaker Dr. Yvonne Mack also spoke to the impact cancer leaves on families and victims, as well as how Relay can unit communities.
“Tonight we are celebrating your accomplishments and your journey, and especially your survival,” said Mack. “Can is no fun. It hurts. Your treatment hurts.”
Mack continued, “but you are all survivors. You cry. You laugh. You love, and give reason to all of those around you.”
As local cancer survivors and their caregivers took to the track for the Survivors Lap — officially kicking off the walkathon — an overarching rainbow streaked across the sky as they rain relented for at least one moment of celebration and victory.
July 17, 2014
Ashe County’s Annette Bednosky was the first female finisher at the Grandfather Mountain Marathon on Saturday, July 12, finishing with a time of 3:28:35.
Bednosky, 47, of Jefferson, is a frequent competitor in the Highland Games running events. In June, she also won the Critter Crawl, a 5K race up Grandfather Mountain.
“If I can run it, I’m happy,” Bednosky told race organizers.
The 26.2-mile race was part of the 59th annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Boone resident Caleb Masland won the marathon with a time of 2:47:55, a full 17 minutes ahead of his closest competitor.
“It was tough — definitely the most challenging marathon I’ve ever run,” Masland said.
This was the first time Masland, 33, had competed in the event. He is an accomplished athlete and running coach who runs for Sketchers Performance. He is also a three-time competitor in the Boston Marathon and also completed the New River Marathon.
He said Saturday’s race was much harder than other marathons he has done.
About 320 participants began the race at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone. The race finished at MacRae Meadows in Linville.
Taking second place at the marathon was Ron Fleming, 34, of Rocky Mount, with a time of 3:05:19, followed by Matthew Hitechew, 32, of Newland, with a time of 3:12:55.
“The scenery was really beautiful, but overall the marathon was pretty brutal,” said Fleming, a second-time participant in the marathon.
Following Bednosky’s finish was Alisha Little, 33, of Lenoir, at 3:31:14, and Phyllis Tsang, 32, of Charlotte at 3:32:57.
The course record still stands at 2:34:51, set by Michael Harrison in 1994. The women’s course record was set at 3:01:54 by Patti Shephard in 1997.
Race organizers, including coordinator Jim Deni, were pleased with how smoothly the marathon went on Saturday.
Racers, ranging in age from 15 to 75 and from 31 states and Singapore, competed in the race, which climbs from an elevation of 3,333 feet to 4,279 feet.
“The trick to running this is if you attack it, you’re going to blow up,” Deni said. “If you go out hard and say, ‘I’m going to crush this course,’ it will crush you.”
The Highland Games continued Sunday with the Scottish worship service, Scottish athletes’ demonstrations and clinic, border collie demonstrations, musical entertainment, Highland dance competitions and the Parade of Tartans.
July 21, 2016
“History of Ashe Through the Ages,” located at Regency Properties in West Jefferson, was painted over on Monday, July 18, ending its 20-year run as Ashe County’s oldest mural.
According to local artist Mary Wells, she has been selected by Regency Properties owner Andrea Witherspoon to paint a new mural as a replacement.
“I’ve been wanting to do a mural in town for several years, so I’m excited, and I’m excited my son’s going to help me,” Wells said.
According to Wells, she and her son, Justin, will be painting a colorful floral pattern requested by Witherspoon. Even though Wells has painted several smaller murals in the past, she called the upcoming project a “big feat.”
History of Ashe
“History of Ashe Through the Ages” was completed in 1996 by local artist Jack Young.
The mural depicts historical aspects of Ashe County transitioning between the four seasons, spanning the wall’s entire length.
“History of Ashe Through the Ages” was privately commissioned by Robbie Franklin, owner and founder of McFarland & Company Inc. Publishers, who was using the building as a warehouse at the time.
“I contacted a good friend of mine, Jack Young, and he offered a very congenial, low cost offer to paint the mural,” Franklin said.
According to Franklin, the mural took a couple months to complete, and Young left some fun details behind in the mural.
For example, a tree in the mural featured a carving of a heart, along with the initials RF + CJR inside. It’s the type of carving that young teens in love might make on a tree.
The carving was actually a reference to the love shared between Franklin and his wife. The initials RF + CJR stand for Robbie Franklin and wife Cheryl Jane Roberts.
“I had the idea for doing a mural in town for several years before it came up,” Franklin said. “I was really plugged into the arts council at the time, so it was really more for them, and for the town, as well.”
According to Franklin, he believes “History of Ashe Through the Ages” opened Ashe County, particularly West Jefferson, up to the idea of using public art to beautify the community.
“I think it’s been a success, and I definitely had in mind to start a mural program to kick-start West Jefferson’s reputation as an arts community,” Franklin said.
“I think people saw that mural, and then other murals started popping up throughout town.”
Ashe County Arts Council Director Jane Lonon agreed that “History of Ashe Through the Ages” helped launch a public art movement in West Jefferson.
“His investment and forward-looking vision for what public art would mean for West Jefferson (and all of Ashe County) was greatly appreciated,” Lonon said. “And that model was copied time and time again with the creation of the other murals in West Jefferson. The arts council commissioned and paid for six other murals in downtown.”
According to Lonon, she’s sad to see Ashe County’s first mural be painted over, but is excited about the prospect of a new mural going up.
“I’m very sad to see that mural go. It was the first,” Lonon said. “Stylistically, it was distinctively Jack, and the subject of ‘Ashe County through the Seasons’ told such a story of Ashe County’s history. But it was 20 years old. None of the murals will last forever. Some can be touched up, some can be repaired, but the bottom line is that weather and age will eventually take its toll.
“The real estate office expanded a couple of years ago and it was necessary to add in a back door and window to the office space. That meant altering the mural at that time. Those architectural changes to the building obviously changed the look of Jack’s mural,” she said.
According to Lonon, it’s the arts council’s hope that art can continue to be used in a “beautiful, positive, and enjoyable way” in Ashe County.
