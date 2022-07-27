Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
July 26, 2012
The current exhibit in the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center features a solo exhibit by local contemporary folk artist Cher Shaffer.
Shaffer is a contemporary folk artist with themes ranging from childhood images of rural life on the farm to fantasy environments rich with bright colors.
“We are excited to have Cher’s artwork in the gallery,” said Jane Lonon, executive director of the Ashe County Arts Council. “Her use of color, shape and images creates a warm, happy eclectic exhibit.”
Self-taught artist Cher Shaffer draws inspiration for her works from her life experiences and her rich heritage. Born in Georgia in 1947 to a mother of Native American descent and a German father, she cherished nature as a child and recalls her youth with warmth and fondness. She began painting 30 years ago, her creativity triggered by the death of her mother. Her artistic expression soon transcended paint and brush, however, to include a huge variety of media; among them stone sculptures, woodcarvings and found object assemblages. Her creations are intensely personal, reflecting at turns both her joy in being alive and her fascination and fear of death, darkness and other terrors.
“Art expresses the true inner nature of humankind in all its endless variety,” said Shaffer. “It mirrors and records the beliefs, fears, joys, customs and heritage of the individual, community and world. Shapes, lines and colors express what no words are able to.”
“I have been an artist for all of my life. I was born in Georgia, and grew up on a farm,” Shaffer continued. “My folks were people of the Earth. My mother was Cherokee and Melungeon. My father was German and Cherokee. Their families were very different, but both had agricultural roots. I grew up with a love of all things natural. I was an observer, and a gatherer of images and stories. These all became a part of my visual library.”
Shaffer’s work has been shown nationally and internationally, and is in over 15 different museum and public collections. Her work is in the collections of celebrities, such as Oprah Winfrey, Whoopie Goldberg, Rob Reiner, Henry Winkler, Jane Fonda and others. Shaffer has been included in many publications, books and in a documentary that aired on the BBC.
In 1989, her work was featured in a book, written by Ramona and Millard Lampell, “O’Appalachia.” She has had three retrospective exhibitions, and has been included in numerous group shows.
“My life and work have now become as one,” said Shaffer. “With each painting or sculpture, I travel back and forth from memory to present. The mountains and hollows of Ashe County have stirred primordial chords in my soul, and I am creating from a place that feeds my memory and soul. Both whimsical, and dark, I express my inner most feelings. I feel as though I have come home to Paradise, my paradise. My life has been a journey through and back to my Paradise.”
July 24, 2014
When the Model T Ford Club International visited West Jefferson on July 14, it brought more than beautiful Model Ts to Main Street, it also brought spending money and appetites.
“We really appreciate the hospitality that everyone from the High Country has shown us,” Model T Club executive director Steve Bumgarner said.
Bumgarner, this year’s tour host, said 247 Model Ts visited West Jefferson on Monday, July 14. Many of the tour members visited shops in town and members also got together for lunch at Shatley Springs.
According to Tamee Terry, Shatley Springs’ office manager, tour members buzzed in and out of the restaurant from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Terry said hundreds of Model Ts and others visited Shatley Springs.
“It was awesome; people were stopping just to see their cars up close,” Terry said.
At an average of two people per car, Shatley Springs served approximately 700 people on Monday. The club paid with a group payment.
Several West Jefferson business owners and employees also noticed a modest boom in business on Monday.
Boddy Scarlett, owner of Scarlett Creek in West Jefferson, said a larger than average crowd visited his store Monday. He reported a modest increase in sales during the tour.
“I think (events) like this bring in people who wouldn’t ordinarily come in to town,” Scarlett said. “The more events we have, the more publicity the town will get.”
Janet Day, co-owner of Good Ole Days and the Candy Shack, also reported above average business during the Model T tour.
However, more traffic doesn’t always mean higher sales. Carol Ruff from local retailer Mo’s Boots said the business experienced much higher traffic, but very few visitors actually made purchases.
The club
According to Bumgarner, the Model T Ford Club chooses a different tour destination each year. The High Country was the location for its 58th annual tour.
According to Bumgarner, next year’s tour will be held in Branson, Mo.
West Jefferson was just one stop among several during the High Country tour, which stared on Sunday, July 13. The tour also visited Boone on July 13, Grandfather Mountain on July 15, Wilkes County on July 16, Linville on July 17 and Mystery Hill and Blowing Rock on July 18.
According to Bumgarner, the Model T Ford Club International has about 4,000 members worldwide.
During Monday’s stop in West Jefferson, the club’s first vice president Ross Lilleker took part in a brief interview with Skyline TV.
During the interview, Lilleker indicated the group’s membership is very diverse, with members from all over the globe taking part in the High Country tour.
Lilleker said several visitors came all the way from England, and one tour member hails from Holland.
J
uly 28, 2016
The Forest Ridge Assisted Living team of staff and residents recently joined to show support for local law enforcement in Ashe County.
Residents and staff presented a variety of goodies to the West Jefferson Police Department, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson Police Department.
Included in the baskets were thank you cards created and signed by FRAL residents, hand sanitizer, beef jerky, chewing gum and more. The group tried to choose items that the officers would be able to use while they are out on patrol.
“With all of the madness and sadness in the world right now, our Forest Ridge family felt the need to do something to show support for our local police,” said Cameron Keziah, administrator of FRAL. “Our residents are still an active part of the Ashe County community and enjoy these outreach projects where they present gifts of appreciation.”
During the presentations, the residents and staff were treated to a tour of the Ashe County jail.
Without taking a break, the FRAL team is now collecting school supplies to donate to the Stuff the Bus school supply drive, sponsored by Yadkin Bank.
“Each year we try to collect school supplies for area children,” said Heather Samudio, director of community relations at FRAL. “Our staff and residents alike have such a good time shopping for the supplies and delivering them to Yadkin Bank. Throughout the year, students from the schools and area churches make a great effort to visit Forest Ridge to perform and spend time with our residents. Doing our part for the school supply drive gives us a chance to help those who have brightened our day.”
Individuals who wish to donate for the supply drive may drop off items at Forest Ridge from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. any day of the week or at Yadkin Bank from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Aug. 15.
The FRAL team will continue to be busy even after the school supply drive is finished, as it continues preparations for its annual fall festival.
This year’s festival is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at 151 Village Park Drive, off Oakwood Road, in West Jefferson. The festival features entertainment, a free barbecue lunch with all the fixings, games, a bounce house, face painting and more.
