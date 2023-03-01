Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Feb. 28, 2013
Punishing rain in late January that led to unseasonable flooding across the high country also did as much as $80,000 in damage to the site preparation project at the Ashe County Airport, according to Ashe County Manager Pat Mitchell.
On Jan. 30, parts of Ashe County were battered by up to seven inches of rain in just three-and-a-half hours, which led to overflowing creeks, flooded basements and road closures across much of the county, and did considerable damage to the Ashe County Airport.
Mitchell said the airport, and downstream, damage where erosion washed away much of the fill dirt that was designated for the ongoing runway lengthening project, was estimated between $60,000-$80,000.
“Now that we have the damage assessed and know what we need to be doing, N.C. Department of Transportation Aviation has determined that up to $80,000 in grant funds that we have available can be used to do the repair work,” said Mitchell in a Feb. 25 interview. “I haven’t been told that this repair work will affect (the runway project’s) timetable.
We’re hoping that since the project is still in its winter shutdown, they’ll be able to make these Mitchell said that work was authorized on Feb. 25.
James Moose, a project manager with the Charlotte-based civil engineering consulting firm AVCON Inc., said he was notified that erosion and sediment control devices at the Ashe County Airport had failed on Jan. 30, causing damage to property downstream from the project.
“After the (Jan. 31) site visit, I contacted (North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources) to let them know what had happened, the extent of the damage and our effort to repair,” Moose said in a letter to Mitchell on Feb. 4.
“On Wednesday, Jan. 30, the airport, as well as most of North Carolina, experienced a rain event that caused damage to the site preparation for Runway Extension project,” Moose said. “Based on weather reports for that day for the airport, the project received between four and seven inches of rain in approximately 3.5 hours.”
According to Moose, his company followed DENR requirements for the design of erosion and sediment control, which are based on a storm that occurs once every 10 years.
“The rain event that occurred on Jan. 30 was between a 50-year and 100-year storm,” Moose said. “The size of the storm and the amount of rain overwhelmed many of our erosion- and sediment-control devices and drainage features.”
Sediment traps along the length of the project route, including D and E, “failed and blew out,” according to Moose, requiring them to be rebuilt.
“The neighbor downstream of Sediment Traps D and E had considerable damage to their driveway,” he said, adding that the damage should be repaired as soon as possible.
Drop Inlets D-7 and D-8 sustained “considerable damage and erosion,” he said, and both were unable to handle the amount of water.
“The excess water bypassed the drop inlet and blew out the side of the ditch and berm on the east side of the drop inlet,” he said.
Moose said the erosion varied in depth and width, but affected the entire length of the slope. He said the slope damage should be “repaired and re-matted and seeded as needed.”
Filled with silt, Sediment Trap I, “should have all silt removed and the dam and weir assessed for damage,” Moose said.
“In order to protect the site and downstream neighbors from any potential runoff due to future rain events, the work should be completed as soon as practical,” Moose told Mitchell.
Recently, unanticipated changes including an underground stream and more rock than predicted forced county government to re-bid the final stages of the Ashe County Airport runway lengthening project, according to Mitchell.
Vannoy General Contractors was forced into an additional winter shutdown in October of 2012, and began monitoring the site for any additional erosion. Federal Aviation Administration officials then told the county the entire project needed to be re-bid to finish remaining site preparation, in addition to the paving and landing project.
A number of change orders modified the first contract’s parameters, according to Mitchell, including an underground stream and more rock than was first anticipated.
Mitchell said she had originally hoped to continue the original contract with Vannoys, but after consulting with officials from the aviation division of the N.C. Department of Transportation, and the Federal Aviation Administration, she was told that the county needed to cease the original contract since federal dollars was funding the project.
According to a consulting report issued by the state’s aviation division authorities, Ashe County airport officials are responsible for the estimated $32 million per year in total economic impact, which affects about 220 county jobs, as well as more than $220,000 per year in tax revenue from airplanes and hangars housed at the airport.
The ACA runway is approximately 4,300 feet long and 75 feet wide. When the construction project is completed, the runway will total more than 5,000 feet in length, with an additional 300 feet of emergency overrun that will offer pilots an additional margin of safety.
The project, which first began in October of 2011, was made possible through a $2.5-million matching grant.
Feb. 26, 2015
Bee populations have suffered large scale losses during the past few years, and while these problems continue on the national level, the landscape for bees has improved in Ashe County.
Shelley Felder, owner of the Honey Hole and former member of the Ashe County Beekeepers’ Association, said she has noticed the turnaround at the local level the past two years.
“I’ve noticed a distinct change in the last two years. For one, there are more beekeepers in Ashe County, and there’s better information available now about the problems that the bees are facing,” Felder said. “More hives are now making it through winter.”
Rather than one problem causing trouble for bees, Felder said bees face several interconnected problems, a “perfect storm” that threatens their survival.
According to Felder, the No. 1 reason for the hardships bees have faced during the past five years is this – beekeepers took too much honey from their beehives. Bees produce honey to eat during the winter, and beekeepers take some of this honey to keep or sale.
However, if bees have too much honey removed from their hives, they run the risk of starving.
Another issue facing bees is a lack of food that can be collected from foraging.
“One of the big problems with the bees nationwide is they don’t have enough to eat,” Felder said. “The meadows and the fields they used to forage on are now driveways and housing developments.”
Felder recently gave a presentation for the Friends of the Library about the problems plaguing bees. Through this educational effort, word began spreading across Ashe County, and measures have been taken to assist the health of local bee populations.
“People are now planting bee-friendly flowers and plants; people, who aren’t even beekeepers o do their part, are now planting plots of wildflowers for bees,” Felder said. “It’s cool. People are becoming aware.”
Another factor affecting the health of bees are varroa mites, an external parasite that spreads lethal viruses that impact beehives.
“Varroa mites devastated hives in the mid-80s, and chemical companies really scrambled to find something to battle the mites,” Felder said. “While there were some early treatments that were successful, sadly, it also killed bees.”
In quick succession, varroa mites became resistant to initial treatments, causing companies to produce increasingly lethal chemicals for the mite problem. The chemical treatments, in conjunction with pesticides, caused unhealthy chemical buildup
“These problems are all connected,” Felder said. “The old class of pesticides are insecticides, which kills bugs … well, bees are bugs. The new class of pesticides are called neonicotinoids. So bees are bringing pesticides back into the hive, and all that’s well and good if they have strong immune systems, but if they have a varroa mite load, or have been poorly fed, they won’t have what it takes to survive.”
Fortunately, beekeepers have become aware of these problems, and many try to keep their hives as chemically free as possible, she said. This, along with helping local bees get more food, has led to a recovery for local bee populations.
According to Felder, this turnaround is very important since bees play such an important role in food production. Not only do bees help pollinate fruits and vegetables, they also assist in the growth of foods fed to livestock.
“Bees are the cornerstone of our ecosystem. They provide us with one third of our daily food supply,” Felder said. “I think this saying sums it up pretty well: We once grew food without chemicals, but we’ve never grown food without bees.”
Other areas in the United States have not experienced a turnaround like Ashe County has.
Another set of statistics from the USDA suggests that bees have been steadily decreasing in population for the last 70 years. This is occurring due to losses of entire colonies of bees, know as “Colony Collapse Disorder,” or CCD.
According to information from the USDA’s website, the number of managed honeybee colonies in the U.S. has decreased from 5 million in the 1940s to 2.5 million today. At the same time, the call for hives to provide pollination services has continued to increase.
“If losses continue at the 33 percent level, it could threaten the economic viability of the bee pollination industry. Honeybees would not disappear entirely, but the cost of honeybee pollination services would rise, and those increased costs would ultimately be passed on to consumers through higher food costs. Now is the time for research into the cause and treatment of CCD before CCD becomes an agricultural crisis,” according to the USDA.
Felder said little has been done to help in the recovery of bees in the United States. There has been greater funding for research from Bayer Crop Science, but few legislative actions.
At this point, bee populations have had a difficult time surviving long term in California, due to a variety of factors. Felder said beekeepers from the East Coast actually send bee colonies on trucks to California to assist crop production.
This news was first reported by NPR on April 25, 2014, by Sam Sanders in an article titled “Why Are Thousands Of Bees Dying In California?”
However, the situation for bees has improved in Europe after the European Union banned neonicotinoid pesticides on April 29, 2013. The EU has also placed stricter regulations on genetically modified organisms, culminating in several GMO-free zones in Europe.
Feb. 23, 2017
Several Ashe County High School students with the Beta club are ecstatic after winning first place in the North Carolina State Convention on Feb. 3.
For the competition, the team had two hours to build a Rube Goldberg machine from supplies they brought with them to the competition.
The competition took place at the National Beta Club North Carolina State Convention in Greensboro on Feb. 3. According to teacher Christy Rivers, this is the first time the team has ever won first place in the competition, and it was also the first time the competition was offered at the state level in North Carolina.
The Beta Club also has a national-level convention in Orlando, Fla., this summer and the team is eligible to attend and compete with student teams from across the country.
Rivers stated that the students are working on raising funds to help pay for this trip.
The winning students included Melissa Ramos-Chapuz, 12th grade; Jacob Key, 11th grade and current Beta Club president-elect; Tate Hudler, 11th grade; and Lucas Pruitt, 11th grade.
“We were the only team that wasn’t as hyped up as everyone. We stayed calm and finished with five minutes remaining,” said Ramos-Chapuz. “We are really proud of what we did because we thought our invention was really unique.”
“Planning was crucial for us,” said Pruitt. “We were the last team to start building because we planned everything out first, but it worked to our advantage. We wanted to build a complex system because we knew we would be judged on that.”
“It was really cool to hear our name being called out in front of thousands of people across the state,” said Key. “It felt great to know that our hard work paid off.”
The teacher sponsors for the Ashe County Beta Club include Christy Rivers, Sarah Tugman, Zack Russ and Rebecca Wells.
“It was a highlight of our school year for sure,” said Rivers. “We are super proud of these kids for representing ACHS so well and really hope they can make it to nationals.”
Beta Club is a national academic and service club for upperclassmen students. Students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, have no grade lower than a C, no discipline infractions and complete service requirements throughout the year to be eligible for the club. The Beta Club has been a part of ACHS since 1999.
The club also has students competing in several other competitions at the convention, including group talent, scrapbook, banner, and academic tests. According to Rivers, there were about 50 students from ACHS who attended the convention in an overnight field trip.
