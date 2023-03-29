Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
March 29, 2012
Hiking 2,180-mile Appalachian Trail helps Crumpler widow overcome grief
When Meachele Martin of Crumpler lost her husband, Ray, to cancer she needed to find an outlet to help her cope with the long, and arduous grieving process.
She found that comfort through the serenity of being close to nature and the outdoors, which had become a favorite pastime for the family.
“I hiked because I needed to grieve,” said Martin. “I would go out in the middle of the night to hike. I just couldn’t sleep because I was grieving. I didn’t want to bother my kids either, so I just went into the woods. It was just easier.”
Ray Martin died in September 2010. In addition to Meachele, he is also survived by three sons: Shaun, Bradley, and Eric.
His passing was almost too much for her to handle. She wanted to find a way to manage her loss, and where life’s journey would now take her.
For Martin, the hikes seemed like the perfect reprieve from the pain of losing someone that had been a part of her for the past 27 years.
Family outings and outdoor excursions were nothing new to the Martin family.
They had long become accustomed to lengthy camping trips, and sharing a common connection with the natural beauty of the world. To them, 28-mile wilderness treks had become a routine family bonding activity.
Through her reflections on the excitement that once abounded in these family trips, Meachele decided it was time to take on a challenge that would test her not only physically, but emotionally, and spiritually, as she continued her quest for closure following Ray’s passing.
Following a dream she had shared with her husband to hike the entire 2,180 miles of the Appalachian Trial, Meachele decided she would go it alone to deal with the recent emotional turmoil, and to honor their common vision.
With her mind firmly set, Meachele quit her job as a CNA at Ashe Memorial Hospital, and began bracing herself for the journey ahead.
The announcement of her intrepid journey caught Meachele’s family off guard, but garnered their full support.
“There were times when we were a little concerned about her, but we knew she could handle it,” said her son, 25-year-old Bradley. “But I told her to have fun. She was going to do what she had to do.”
Against the odds
Already an experienced outdoorsman, Meachele knew the trail would push her to her limit, and maybe even beyond.
Not long after making the decision, she began a five-month training period that included seven- and eight-mile hikes on Mt. Rogers in Virginia three to four times a week.
The odds of Meachele finishing the trail were against her. The Appalachian Trail begins in Northern Georgia and ends on the summit of the Katahdin in Maine.
“Only 25 percent of those who start the trail actually finish it,” said Meachele. “I read the other day, that within the first 30 miles, nine out of 10 people quit. That’s before they take on the first major mountain. The number of women finishing it, especially middle aged, is even lower.”
God is watching over us
With a mountain of statistics saying it couldn’t be done, Meachele set out to complete her journey on March 5, 2011, near Springer, Ga.
Over the next seven months, Meachele could be found hugging the trail’s course and never took more than a few days off from hiking as she set out to compete her quest before the early New England winter arrived in Maine.
Her longest stretch on the trail was 29 days. She said she endured all that Mother Nature could throw her way, including spectacular lightning displays, and torrential downpours of rain.
“Walking in a thunderstorm was the scariest moment for me,” she said. “The first real one I saw was near Troutdale, Va., and all I could say to my dog was, ‘God is watching over us. We will be OK.’”
Along with the breathtaking sights she took in along several different mountain ranges, what Meachele remembers the most are the people she met along the trail.
As the weather improved and summer-like weather appeared, she said she began to happen upon more and more fellow hikers, and soon fell into her own little “hiker family” with several other kindred spirits.
After meeting a woman in Virginia who would become known as, “Tippy Toes,” the duo continued the trial together into Pennsylvania, and Meachele later waited for her for two and a half weeks in Maine so the two could summit together at the end of the trail.
She also met a gentleman who earned the trail name, “Delaware Dave,” who accompanied them on the final leg of the trail.
“It’s a social trail,” said Meachele. “The most rewarding part of the trip was meeting people for life, having new friends, and being able to have a shared interest that only so few of us have experienced.”
And as for Meachele’s trail name?
“Mothership,” she said a laugh and head, as she recalled the day she was informally initiated into the group.
“The kinds on the trail, they were several years younger than me and they began to call me ‘Trail Mom,’” she said. “Another lady, who was in law school, analyzed the name. She said that because I have kids myself, and since I was in the Navy for five and a half years, the name fitted me well.”
Finding closure through nature
Meachele said the expedition’s most splendid sights were the Hundred Mile Wilderness in Maine, along with the northeast’s many pristine ponds, which she said were ideal for swimming with the absence of insects.
Other moments on the trails she could stand to forget were the massive collection of colossal boulders she had to climb and scratch past during various stretches of rigid terrain in Pennsylvania.
For food, she mostly relied on hostels or hitched rides to a nearby town, where she would scrounge up easy to fix staples that didn’t require a heat source for preparation.
Granola bars, dehydrated foods, and what she called “mystery meals” dominated her diet.
Her living arrangements were comparative to the Spartans of ancient Greece.
“A tarp and a hammock,” she said. “That became my living room, bedroom, and kitchen.”
Meachele also learned how to become a more resourceful and efficient trail hound.
Through careful planning, she was able to trim her backpack to around 25 pounds, selecting only the essentials to pull her from one leg of the trail to another.
Meachele, along with her hiker’s family, finally reached the summit of the Katahdin on Sept. 28, just in time, as sheer exhaustion had begun to overwhelm her.
“I was like, ‘I did it, now what,’” recalls Meachele. “I can remember the night before, I was thinking, I finally did this, knowing so few people have done it.”
Aside from all the helpful trail knowledge she acquired through the experience, she also learned how to better handle the loss of a loved one.
“I have my moments, I think we all do,” said Meachele. “You don’t just give up a person that has been a part of you for that long.”
She also reemerged with important life lessons.
“Slow down,” Meachele urges others. “Take in every moment. When I get in my car, I don’t even drive the speed limit, because I just want to take it all in and enjoy life. That is so important, and don’t take that for granted.”
March 28, 2013
Cowboy church appeals to nontraditional worshipers
As are other churches in the community, Happy Trails Cowboy Church of Ashe is on a mission to save souls.
While their style of service may differ in regards to how traditional Protestant churches hold services, the message they are trying to convey remains unchanged, said Pastor Roger Blevins.
The local congregation of the greater cowboy church movement said they have found a receptive audience in Ashe County during spring 2008.
After meeting for nearly five years at the Blue Ridge Dinner Theater in Glendale Springs, the group moved to a new location in downtown Jefferson, located on East Main Street next to Rep. Jonathan Jordan’s offices.
Church deacon John Lisk said their goal is find people who are “unchurched” or unfamiliar with God and connect with them on a relatable spiritual level.
“We are not trying to take members from established churches,” said Lisk. “Our goal is find people who (do not go to church), witness to them and have a place for them to come (to worship). When you have good news it’s really not hard to talk to people. We are not much different than a traditional church, but it’s a different way of going about it.”
The church primarily appeals to what Lisk and other congregation members call the “cowboy culture.”
Lisk said this includes those who like to trail ride and participate in rodeos, but is not exclusively for outdoorsy or rustic minded churchgoers.
“Many people are intimidated by the trappings of a traditional church and that’s not for us to criticize,” said Lisk. “We are just trying to create an opportunity for people who in their minds are not (interested) in going there.”
Lisk added, “Many of our members don’t own horses, but like the culture.”
Lisk said the local cowboy church in Jefferson promotes a laid back and casual environment.
“We come to church straight from work,” said Lisk. “Some us have manure on our boots.”
While Lisk said although they may not be unwelcomed attending a more traditional church in that fashion, members of the cowboy church congregation may feel hesitant to “make themselves at home” as they would at their church.
“We are a come-as-you-are church,” said Lisk “There are no pretentiousness.”
“Some us like to wear cowboy attire and hats to church,” said Blevins. “We are not very judgmental at all. It doesn’t matter who comes in. We just want to share Christ with them and let them know we are concerned about them. There is no dress code or legalism of the church in that aspect.”
As with the atmosphere, the church’s sermon and worship service is also a change of pace compared to what other southern Baptists churches offer.
“Our pastor (Blevins) is very low key,” said Lisk. “He doesn’t stomp his feet or point his finger, it is a very comfortable service. Now, we preach right out of the book. There is no question of basic theology. But if we could have a campfire in there we would do that, too. We sit around and everyone has fun with one another. We also have a children’s church, too.”
“You can change the format of how the message is delivered, but you can’t change the message,” Blevins said.
Currently, the church supports a membership base between 30 to 50 members.
Lisk said a definite membership total is difficult to pinpoint because some of their members have affiliation with other churches, making them “partners” with the cowboy church.
While the community has been receptive of the church in its new location, Blevins said they have battled stereotypes and some criticism from traditional churchgoers.
“We did receive some criticism about preaching in the dance hall when we are out at Blue Ridge Dinner Theater, but I would preach in a bar if I could,” said Blevins. “You have to preach wherever the opportunity arises.”
Critics or not, the congregation is poised about what they can do for Ashe County.
“There is a new excitement about the cowboy church, its future and how we can impact the county,” said Blevins.
March 27, 2014
Lt. Steve Houck calls it a career, retires from sheriff’s office
Veteran lawman Lt. Steve Houck celebrated the end of his career with family and friends in a tearful retirement ceremony on March 21.
“He’s top-notch and it’s been a pleasure to work with him,” Ashe County Sheriff James Williams told the more than 50 attendees who had squeezed into a second floor conference room at the Ashe County Law Enforcement Center. “But even greater than that, it’s a pure honor to call (Steve) my friend. Always has been and always will be,” Williams said.
Houck has served with the ACSO since Dec. 3, 1990.
As he presented him with his service weapon, Williams said he and Houck had known each other since childhood, when they lived on opposite sides of the street. In the 1970s, the pair served together in the West Jefferson Police Department.
“With a lot more hair than we’ve got now,” Williams said, with a laugh.
And when Williams was elected Ashe County sheriff in 2006, he said the pair had an opportunity to once again serve together, despite their political differences.
“I think it was a shock to the world and everybody else when a former Republican chief deputy started work for a new Democrat sheriff as a lieutenant,” Williams said. “That usually doesn’t happen, but it was a no-brainer for me because friendships run a lot deeper with me than politics.”
An emotional Houck thanked his family and friends for their support, and said he was going to miss working with the men and women of the ACSO.
“I was instrumental in helping to hire probably the biggest part of them,” Houck said. “So, I feel like I’ve kind of did something right, because in the change of sheriffs, (Williams) did keep all of them hired in the past. I feel like we’ve had a real good department over the years.”
Houck told the crowd that he had been fortunate to work with former Sheriff Jim Hartley and Williams, and called the pair, “two of the finest men to be my boss that I’ve ever known.”
Echoing Williams’ statement, Houck said, “When (Williams) won the election, it really was unheard of that an incoming sheriff would keep a chief deputy of the opposite party. I was truly amazed when he offered me the position that I’ve held until today. I truly appreciate that.”
A tearful Pam Barlow, Ashe County’s clerk of court, told the ACSO that Houck’s departure would leave big shoes to fill.
“From my very first day working in the clerk’s office, he’s always made me feel welcome and always been professional,” Barlow said. “I feel proud to call him my friend.”
Barlow said the close relationship the clerk’s office has forged with local law enforcement is due, in part, to Houck.
“When you get off the mountain, sometimes people just don’t understand all the roles and relationships,” Barlow said. “They can’t believe that we’ve got everybody’s cellphones, but that’s just how you get it done, and Steve has always got it done the right way. He’s helped Williams and Bucky Absher and Jim Hartley, and they’ve built a great office on a firm foundation.”
