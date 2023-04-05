Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
April 7, 2011
Blevins retires after 45 years as town barber
After 45 years of clipping, shaving and styling, West Jefferson barber J.E. Blevins, who has become a fixture on Jefferson Avenue over the past decades, officially hung up his clippers for the last time on Thursday, March 31.
Blevins said he has seen barber shops and barbers come and go during his long run in downtown West Jefferson. When he first opened his shop in 1966, Blevins distinctively remembers four different shops on Jefferson Avenue, home to 12 barbers.
“West Jefferson has been a great place to live and work,” Blevins said while putting the finishing touches on another satisfied customer. “I’ve seen a lot of changes in the town.”
Blevins cited his loyal customer base as a contributor to his long run and his patrons agreed.
“He’s an artist with the scissors,” Joe Barden said while receiving his final trim from Blevins.
Blevins’ wife, Sara, also retired from the county’s workforce last week as her final day at United Chemicon after 43 years coincided with her husband’s downtown farewell.
And what will Blevins do with his free time in retirement?
“I’ll probably put some miles on the motorcycle,” he said.
April 5, 2012
Hampton named football head coach at ACHS
Brian Hampton easily recalled the first question asked in his interview process.
His answer for why he wanted to be head football coach at Ashe County High and the first words for introductory press conference Tuesday were the same and quite appropriate.
“It’s good to be home,” Hampton said. “I hope to be here until I retire.”
Hampton was chosen to be the school’s football coach and a teacher in physical education by a six-member search committee. The committee forwarded his name to the Ashe County board of education, which worked with Hampton to allow him to break the news to his team at North Surry this past Friday.
The board, in its regular meeting Monday, voted unanimously to approve the 37-year-old Crumpler resident. Hampton will trade in a 51-mile trip to Mount Airy for a 20-minute ride of less than 15 miles.
“That’s going to be nice,” Hampton said with a smile.
In introducing Hampton, Ashe principal Jason Krider beamed and assured quality work had been done by the committee.
“It’s a great day for Ashe County High School to bring Brian Hampton back home as football coach,” Krider said. “We worked a lot of hours to get this.”
Krider thanked the board for their approval and his committee of athletics director Marc Payne, assistant principal Jerry Baker, social studies teacher Vernon Roten, English teacher Christy Rivers and ACS personnel director Lesia Nave. Krider assured there were no shortcuts to the final unanimous decision of the committee.
The search committee’s comments in a prepared statement reflected a new addition to the school with impressive personal skills. In the interview process, the committee said Hampton showed he was committed; approachable; has high integrity, ethics and morals; was a good fit; and would positively impact the lives of students beyond the football field.
“I truly believe he will challenge students to do and be their best in every situation,” Nave said.
“To me, I have one job, and that is to love these kids,” Hampton said. “They have one job, and that is to love each other. If we do that, we’ll be successful.”
Hampton said the product on the field will be a reflection of available talent in players and coaches.
“I’m in the process of working on that,” Hampton said of his staff. “I hope to finalize it in the next couple of weeks. I’ve talked to a few of the coaches (here) already.
“Offensively, it depends on who I want to highlight. If we have a tailback, you’ll see us in the ‘I’ formation. If we’ve got a quarterback, we’ll spread it out and throw. We’ll look at the type of players we have and go from there. Defensively, we’ll play a 3-4 with multiple packages. It’s easier to find three linemen than four, but it’s not hard to add a fourth. It’s simple and what we’ll start in.”
North Surry was Hampton’s first head coaching job following a stint as an assistant at Alleghany. He was also an assistant at Emory and Henry College, where he played and graduated in 1996, and at Chowan College.
Hampton coached the Greyhounds to consecutive winning seasons in 2010 (8-4, lost to eventual state champion Salisbury in playoffs) and 2011 (7-4, lost to Cuthbertson in playoffs). The program had been 10 years without such success. He was the Northwest Conference Coach of the Year in 2010.
“It was a great three years,” Hampton said. “We made some great relationships with the kids. It was the hardest thing to tell them I accepted a job somewhere else.
“I did a lot of growing up at North Surry. The first year was very trying. After going 1-10, I was trying to figure out if I can do this. I talked to a lot of coaching friends and they assured me I could.”
Hampton expressed sincere appreciation and was gracious in his comments about the North Surry athletics department and administration.
The position became vacant in December when Bill Strong, the Huskies’ head coach of the past six seasons, announced his retirement. Strong led Ashe County to a 41-32 record, including 29-13 in Mountain Valley Conference games, and extended a playoff appearance streak to nine.
Ashe athletics director Marc Payne said, “After two rounds of interviews and taking all things into consideration — knowledge, ability to build a program, work ethic and ability to cultivate positive relationships with players coaches and our community, I believe that Brian Hampton is the best fit for Ashe County High School.”
April 4, 2013
Ashe man attempts 3,000 mile trek
Eric Johnson is headed west to test his mettle and to raise funds for a worthy cause.
His mode of transportation: a bicycle.
On April 10, Johnson will depart from the port city of Wilmington on a trek that should have him arriving in San Francisco within nine weeks.
The purpose of his cross-country excursion is multifold.
For Johnson, a Lansing native, exercising and staying fit has always been a priority.
He ran cross-country and track at Ashe County High School and at University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Johnson said the idea for the planned journey sprouted from a conversation with a like-minded friend on how they could take their sense of adventure to the next level.
“We are always trying to do something to adventurous,” Johnson said.
He is also raising funds for Easter Seals UCP, a foundation to assist those affected by cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder.
“I was interested in raising money for a charity and (another) friend of mine, Lance Ballou, mentioned it to me,” Johnson said.
His friend and fellow biker has since backed out on the trip, but Johnson said he remains committed.
For the trip to be a success, Johnson had to work out the logistics and any potential kinks that could prove to be speed bumps.
There was also the question of training and whether he was up to the challenge.
Johnson, an avid biker since his early college days, began training for the trip on his days off from work and during the evening hours, he said.
“I would go out and ride until the sun went down,” Johnson said. “If I had enough time, I would go for a run, too, for my aerobic training.”
His plans for the trip will also require Johnson to abide by a strict schedule.
“My sister is getting married in nine weeks, so I don’t think she would be too happy if I missed her wedding for a bicycle trip,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who resides in Chapel Hill, will cut a diagonal path from his starting point in Wilmington before stopping over for a night stay at his parents’ house in Lansing.
His trip will resume the following day when he plans to ride through Damascus, Va., before connecting to a system of small highways, known as the Trans-American Trail.
From there, Johnson will continue to head west before merging onto a separate highway system in Pueblo, Colo.
For lodgings, Johnson will have to rely on the kindness of his fellow cross-country explorers.
By linking up with the digital community warmshowers.org, Johnson and other travelers can connect with people across the nation who are willing to take in weary travelers for a night’s stay and other accommodations.
In exchange, Johnson might be called upon to return the favor for another adventurer when he returns home.
He also plans to enjoy the outdoors by camping beneath the stars along the way.
While Johnson’s excitement for the trip continues to build, he is leery of the obstacles that could await him on the open road.
“The longevity (of the trip) is the biggest challenge,” Johnson said. “The time frame will be another challenge, but I think it’s doable. I will also be going through the Rockies and Appalachian mountains.”
Not having anyone to accompany him on the trip will also be difficult, Johnson said.
“I won’t have anyone out there with me, pushing me,” Johnson said. “It will all be on myself.”
