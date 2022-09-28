Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Sept. 27, 2012
West Jefferson welcomed thousands of local people as well as visitors to the area this weekend, according to area event organizers.
Antiques, collectibles and art were the main attraction in downtown West Jefferson as the inaugural West Jefferson Olde Time Antiques Fair and Art on the Mountain coincided on Saturday.
The antique fair began at 8 a.m. and featured 42 vendors, showcasing their antiques and collectible items while AOTM kicked off an hour later and showcased 28 artists with their creations.
Organizers of both events saw a large turnout throughout the day, organizers said.
“We were surprised and shocked by the crowds that came in and were throughout the day,” said Keith Woodie of Antiques on Main and one of the event organizers. “The fair far exceeded our expectations.”
With 90 percent of the vendors coming from the Ashe County area, the fair offered items that drew in not only visitors but local residents as well.
“The mission of the West Jefferson Business Association is to promote downtown and encourage locals and visitors to come and see what our town offers,” said Ashe Mountain Times General Manager and event organizer Rex Goss. “Other than some limited parking concerns, we feel we accomplished our mission. We definitely got some very positive feedback.”
Many area businesses, from West Jefferson to Jefferson, reported increased sales and foot traffic throughout the day on Saturday, according to Woodie.
Woodie said the Ashe County Cheese Store employees said they were “covered up all day Saturday.”
“Gary Brown from Boondock’s said he saw a three hour rush unlike he had ever seen,” said Woodie.
“Even J&J Chop House in Jefferson said they saw an increase in their customers,” Woodie continued.
Organizers said they talked to Chief Jeff Rose of the West Jefferson Police Department and he said that the traffic was pretty smooth on Saturday, despite the crowds that traveled into the downtown area.
As for the art event at the Ashe County Arts Council, visitors to downtown could find art ranging from pottery and baskets to jewelry and barn quilt demonstrations.
“We had a wonderful day, it was beautiful weather with lots of people out and about,” said Rebecca Herman of the Ashe County Arts Council. “The vendors were pleased with the sales. It was one of the biggest attendances we have had in several years.
“Downtown West Jefferson was busy with folks visiting the farmers’ market, antiques fair and Art on the Mountain,” Herman continued. “We saw many local people out supporting the events along with many visitors from out of town.”
Both AOTM and the antique fair offered food for those visiting the events. On the BackStreet, funnel cakes, other sweet treats and sausage and country ham biscuits
could be found while a bake sale at the arts council featured a variety of homemade treats.
People attending the events also seemed pleased with how things went on Saturday.
“It was a good feeling to see so many people in West Jefferson,”
said Shelia Bare Helms who visited from out of town. “I hope the local business owners had a profitable weekend.”
Entertainment was also featured during the day with Southern Gospel greats The Bledsoes and Dancin’ Debbies and the Fleet Feet Cloggers.
“I loved all the dancers,” said Angela Shimel of West Jefferson. “The dancers were super and very entertaining and they drew a large crowd,” said Woodie.
Sept. 25, 2014
From teacher and community workshops to readings and lunches with regional, national and international authors, Ashe County’s celebration of reading, “On the Same Page” festival, concluded a weeklong series of events Saturday.
To cap off the festival, six writers were presented as winners of the 2014 Page Crafters Awards at the Ashe County Library on the final day of the event.
“Polonius says to Hamlet, ‘What do you read my lord?’ and Hamlet says, ‘Words, words, words.’ We’ve heard so many inspirational and exciting words this week,” said Sandy Lassen, a member of the literary festival committee. “Now we’re going to get to hear a few more, as we hear from, and congratulate, the winners of the literary competition.”
Each year during the literary festival, several writers are selected and recognized for works submitted to the Page Crafter’s competition. According to Lassen, the 2014 literary competition had several entries from North Carolina and Virginia, but the first-place winner for poetry was West Jefferson’s own John Hohn.
Hohn’s poem was called “This Quiet,” and was written about his mother, and the dining room furniture from Hohn’s childhood, which he calls his most prized possession. Hohn read his poem during the awards.
The second-place winner for the poetry competition was Cynthia Schaub from Greensboro. Schaub’s poem was titled “After Paris,” and was about the French citizens’ pursuit of Nazi sympathizers following France’s liberation following World War II.
Along with poetry, Page Crafters awards were also given for fiction and nonfiction entries.
The first-place award for fiction was presented to Alison Lord Stuart of Greenville for a short story called “Eileen,” written about a daughter’s contempt for her parents.
The second-place award for fiction was given to Mike Carta of Sparta, for a short story called “The Big Hole,” about a swimming hole.
The first-place award for nonfiction was given to Ken Burrows from Charlotte for “Last Waltz,” about he and his wife learning how to dance.
Finally, the second-place award for nonfiction was given to Linda Hudson Hoagland from Tazewell, Va., for a story about an encounter in a bar called “His Red Headed Wife.”
About the festival
“On the Same Page” was developed contiguous with the 2008-09 major expansion of Ashe County Library as a way to make use of the new structure when it reopened. The first community read, in fall 2008, was Lee Smith’s “Agate Hill.” In addition to the community read project, the festival has grown to include the writer’s competition, workshops, book fairs, school events, lunches with authors, readings and lectures. Among the authors presenting their works during the festival this year were Wilton Barnhardt, Georgia Bonesteel, Kathryn Stripling Byer, Donna Campbell, Wiley Cash, Elliot Engel, Georgann Eubanks, Philip Gerard, Alan Hodge, Robert Inman, Daniel Wallace and Allan Wolf.
Sept. 29, 2016
Veterans of the Vietnam War finally received a proper welcome home during a commemoration of the war’s 50th anniversary at the Museum of Ashe County History on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
“War is a very personal thing; it touches us deeply,” said Mik Mikulan, commander of the New River Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. “The sights, sounds and smells in a combat zone, or even a submarine, last a man or a woman their entire life.”
According to Mikulan, one of the things that many veterans from the Vietnam War never really received was a proper welcome home, due to the polarizing nature of the war.
As part of the Ashe commemoration, Vietnam-era veterans stood at attention and the 150 in attendance applauded and shouted “welcome home.”
“Regardless of whether we were volunteers or whether we were draftees, it makes no difference. We all stepped up and we all served our country, all over the world, in a variety of different ways,” Mikulan said.
Each of the veterans in attendance was presented with a certificate to honor their service in Vietnam.
MOAA also recognized Lillard “Lee” Eldreth, a veteran who died on May 5, 2016.
The 2008 Defense Authorization Act authorized the secretary of defense to conduct a program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, which was meant to conduct a commemorative program: “The secretary shall coordinate, support and facilitate other programs and activities of the federal government, state and local governments, and other persons and organizations in commemoration of the Vietnam War.”
History
The Vietnam War, the longest American war of the 20th century, resulted in nearly 60,000 American deaths and an estimated 2 million Vietnamese deaths. Even today, many Americans still ask whether the effort in Vietnam was a noble cause to protect the South Vietnamese from totalitarian government.
- The Vietnamese waged an anti-colonial war against France receiving $2.6 billion in financial support from the United States. The French defeat in 1954 was followed by a peace conference in Geneva and as a result, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam received their independence.
{li style=”list-style-type: none;”}
- Vietnam was temporarily divided between an anti-communist South and a Communist North.
- South Vietnam, with American backing, refused to hold unification elections.
- Communist-led guerrillas, the Viet Cong, had begun to battle the South Vietnamese government. As a result, the United States sent in 2,000 military advisers which grew to 16,300 in 1963, but conditions continued to deteriorate.
- South Vietnam lost the fertile Mekong Delta to the Viet Cong.
- President Lyndon Johnson escalated the war, commencing air strikes on North Vietnam and committing ground forces numbering 536,000 in 1968. The 1968 Tet Offensive by the North Vietnamese turned many Americans against the war. President Richard Nixon advocated Vietnamization, withdrawing American troops and giving South Vietnam greater responsibility for fighting the war.
- Nixon attempted to slow the flow of North Vietnamese soldiers and supplies into South Vietnam by sending American forces to destroy Communist supply bases in Cambodia, which violated Cambodian neutrality and provoked antiwar protests on our nation’s college campuses.
- Efforts were made to end the conflict through diplomacy.
- In January an agreement was reached; U.S. forces were withdrawn from Vietnam, and U.S. prisoners of war were released.
- In April, South Vietnam surrendered to the North, and Vietnam was reunited.
- The consequences of the Vietnam War can still be felt today. Congress enacted the War Powers Act in 1973, requiring the president to receive explicit congressional approval before committing future American forces overseas.
