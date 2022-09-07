Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Sept. 6, 2012
As one longstanding business in the community turns out the lights for the last time, another is set to open in downtown West Jefferson.
Mo’s Boots of Boone will launch a second location in the former McNeill’s department store building at Jefferson Avenue and East Main Street.
A family-run operation, Mo’s Boots will cater to the working class man and woman with a competitive selection of brand name boots and clothing line.
Store Manager Kelly Hardy said the store would also entice prospective customers with country and rural style clothing, as well as wear suitable for Christmas tree workers.
Cathy Hardy, Kelly’s mother, said the family was attracted to the downtown location because of the store’s size and amount of window space.
The move is also bit of a homecoming for Cathy. She remains good friends with the building’s former owner and spent the Christmas of 1966 at the department store as an employee wrapping presents.
The boot store is just the latest in a line of business ventures for the Hardy family.
Cathy Hardy said the family had previously ran a hair salon, convenience stores and a tobacco outlet before some research by her son, Kevin Hardy, pointed them in the direction of providing attire for the “working man.”
This research became the working blueprints for Mo’s Boots, which has been open for the past seven years.
The store’s namesake, Cathy Hardy said, was derived from the initials of her granddaughters’ first names, which are Meghan Miller and Olivia Hardy.
Kelly Hardy, a 2000 graduate of Ashe County High and former sports writer, has since managed the Boone location and will take the brunt of those responsibilities in West Jefferson.
While there is some slight variation in what the two stores will offer, Kelly Hardy said customers can still expect the brands they have come to know and love at the Boone location, including Red Wing, Irish Setter, Rocky, Georgia and Durango work boots.
“We also want to continue the strong Carhart tradition in place here,” said Kelly Hardy, in reference to the popular clothing brand once sold at McNeill’s. “We will bring a full line of work boots, but we cannot bring all of the brands in Boone because of territorial rights.”
Mo’s already outfits the personnel that work at the Ashe County Detention Center and will have available work wear for firefighters and emergency first responders.
Scrubs for medical personnel are also on the inventory list at the downtown business, said Kelly Hardy.
Since the Boone locale was open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kelly believes this made matters difficult for his Ashe County customer base that traditionally worked these hours.
“We also want to try to stay open late for art crawls,” said Kelly. “We want to be public- and community-oriented.”
“This is a great opportunity for Ashe County residents for affordable work gear and clothing,” said Kelly Hardy. “I think people will be overwhelmed when they see our selection … that will amaze people the most.”
Sept. 4, 2014
Local artist Joni Ray was recognized for her work at a special symposium held at the Florence Thomas Art School, but unlike the other artists recognized at the symposium, Ray’s career is just beginning to blossom.
At 23 years old, Ray was the youngest artist recognized at the second annual Corey Anne Celebration of Women in the Arts, which was held on Saturday, Aug. 16. Five other women were honored for contributions they’ve made to the arts community during the past several years.
“It was just an honor to be there,” Ray said about the symposium. “I really didn’t know what to expect, I thought it was going to be an exhibition. But coming home and being a part of the symposium was special.”
Ray isn’t just a talented artist, she’s a unique artist. Rather than practicing the more traditional arts such as painting or ceramics, Ray uses a technique similar to the street artists found in cities like New York or Los Angeles.
By using an eco-friendly adhesive called “wheat paste,” Ray can create a collage on flat surfaces using items such as recycled newsprint. This, combined with other artists’ techniques, makes stunning and eye-catching works of art.
According to Ray, her style was inspired by street artists such as Swoon and C215. Like their work, Ray’s wheat paste art isn’t permanent. Eventually, street art wears away.
Aside from style, a common thread runs through Ray’s artwork. Ray said her art often carries environmentalist themes.
“I do stuff all across the board, but I like to focus on doing art about the environment and sustainable development,” Ray said.
Ray originally grew up in Ashe County, and as a child, she was inspired by her older sister, who creates ceramic pieces.
According to Ray, she would visit her sister in the art studio at App State and hang out with the college students while they were busy crafting their works of art. At that point, she decided to be an artist herself.
In her junior year, Ray left Ashe County High School for the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem. She was able to experiment with a variety of art mediums. She followed in her sister’s footsteps and attended Appalachian State University, where she focused her time on sustainable development rather than art.
After graduating from App State in 2013, Ray and her sister spent six months traveling across Mexico and Central America. While traveling, Ray and her sister did volunteer work, including building an eco-friendly home. During an interview, Ray made light of her volunteer work abroad.
“I just wanted to work on my Spanish and take in the sights,” Ray said.
Ray has her artwork exhibited in art galleries across the region, and sells a lot of her work through galleries. She also sells her work to friends and acquaintances. Ray prices her work by the square inch.
However, Ray said she doesn’t want the headache of owning her own gallery. Rather, she would like to display her art for everyone to see in the form of murals.
“I like the idea of making art that isn’t for sale,” Ray said. “I would like to paint murals and do public works.”
Aside from her artwork, Ray is like any other 23-year-old from the High Country. She said she loves the outdoors, and she spends a large portion of her time on the river and hiking through the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Like everyone else, Ray cannot know what the future holds. She does like the area, but would like to move at some point. She likes creating art, but is open to a career in sustainable development.
For Ray, life is much like her street art; nothing is permanent.
Sept. 8, 2016
A new horse-drawn carriage business is ready to go in West Jefferson, and will be offering rides every weekend for the near future.
The horse-drawn carriage business will be operated by local business owners Debbie and James Pucci, who also recently opened Rabbit Trails in West Jefferson.
The Puccis have already launched “test runs” through the town, and had their first paying customers, Tommy and Carolyn Beatty of Matthews, last Saturday.
“When we were in town, we had literally hundreds of people waving at us, giving us the thumbs up, taking photos; it was overwhelming in a good way,” said Debbie Pucci about her initial ride. “My favorite thing was to see the children’s faces. Their eyes got really big and their mouths dropped open, like they couldn’t believe what they were seeing.”
Pucci said she also hopes the horse-drawn carriage business adds to the aesthetic of the town, and brings a sense of nostalgia to West Jefferson.
“There is a handful of people who disagree with what we’re doing, but the overwhelming majority of people seem to love it,” Pucci said.
The Puccis will have two Percheron horses pulling one of three carriages during rides. Those include a 10-person wagon, a two-seater carriage and a vis-a-vis, which will be used for special occasions such as weddings, proms and parties.
The Puccis plan to rotate four or five horses into the two slots during their rides.
According to Pucci, Percheron horses are bred to work and enjoy physical activity.
She said her horses will get frequent breaks, have access to water and wear special shoes, and will not be working near their full capacity.
For example, two of her horses, Rosie and Daisy, can pull about 6,000 pounds combined, according to Pucci. Even if the duo of horses carried a heavy load, pulling 10 people each weighing 300 pounds, the total would only equal half of what they can pull comfortably.
“It’ll be like a joyride for them,” Pucci said. “We have little babies, like our dog or our other animals, and we also have our big babies, our horses. We care deeply about taking care of our horses.”
For sanitation, horses will wear what Pucci calls “bun bags,” which will catch the waste deposited by the horses.
“We’ll also have ‘potty pads’ inside the bags with a special enzyme that will take care of the odor,” Pucci said.
The horses are planned to be decorated with a collar, harnesses, red pads and silver. Also, the horses’ hooves will be decked out in paint and glitter.
James Pucci will serve as the carriage’s coachman, while Debbie plans to face the passengers and tell them about West Jefferson. Both will be wearing western-themed clothing.
For added safety, each carriage will have reflectors, turning signals and break lights.
“My in-laws started a horse and carriage business in Wilmington 27 years ago, so James has been around this business all his life,” Debbie Pucci said.
The Puccis plan to offer horse-drawn carriage rides from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Rides will cost $9 for adults, $6 for children ages 3 to 12, and will be free for children younger than 3.
The one-mile ride will take passengers from Jefferson Avenue to Main Street, then to the backstreet before circling back around to Jefferson Avenue, then down Main Street to the Parkway Theatre, then toward the Honey Hole before circling back to the beginning.
Each loop through town is expected to take about 30 minutes.
