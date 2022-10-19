Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Oct. 18, 2012
A mountain with more than 300 million years of history behind it celebrated its 56th birthday — as a state park — on Oct. 14.
More than 150 hikers and partygoers were greeted at Mount Jefferson’s mountaintop pavilion to celebrate the occasion and to sign a birthday card donated by Walmart.
Organized in 2010, Friends of Mount Jefferson promoted the value of the park to the local economy, the state, and the nation and worked to prevent the proposed closing of the park as a cost cutting measure for the state budget.
Park Ranger Tom Randolph led the fun with “Trees and Tee’s,” printing leaves on T-shirts while his daughter Aurora led children in making spiders from paper plates and pipe-cleaners.
“The event was created by the nonprofit Friends of Mount Jefferson, citizens that successfully prevented the closure of the state natural area on Mount Jefferson due to state budget shortfalls,” according to information issued by Friends of Mount Jefferson. “(We) convinced the North Carolina General Assembly that the $4 million in tourism dollars the park attracts to the area far outweighs the park’s operational costs.”
Throughout 2010 and 2011, the group underscored the features of the mountain, and held an educational forum on March 26, 2011 to solidify community support at the Ashe Arts Council. Speakers highlighted the archaeological, biological and geological significance of Mount Jefferson.
Mount Jefferson stands unattached to any nearby mountain range, a prime example of an inselberg, or a mountain-island. Nearby Pilot Mountain is a famous example of an inselberg.
Atop Mount Jefferson, hikers can view unobstructed panoramas in all directions into three states including eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northwestern North Carolina.
Land grants dating to 1800 record the name of Mount Jefferson as Negro Mountain, according to the release, and may have been used by runaway slaves as a safe harbor prior to the Civil War.
Oct. 16, 2014
The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 left more than 100,00 people homeless, killed over 250 people and leveled 17,400 structures.
The fire was the driving force behind President Woodrow Wilson proclaiming the first National Fire Prevention Day, which has evolved into National Fire Prevention Week.
The North Carolina Forestry Service paid a visit to the children at the Ashe County Childhood Development Center Thursday to teach them about fire safety.
“We team up with the West Jefferson Fire Department every year and come to the Ashe County Early Childhood Development to demonstrate what fire safety is,” said North Carolina Forestry Service Assistant County Ranger Anthony Farmer. “We bring Smokey the Bear. The kids really enjoy him. We talk a little bit about everything from home fire safety to forest fires,” he said.
“I enjoy this,” Farmer continued. “It’s one of the better parts of my job. These kids at this age, with their innocence, they’ll tell if Mom and Dad are doing something wrong and they don’t even know that they’re telling. The kids at this age don’t think they know everything.”
“Children at this age are so open to learn,” added Teressa Vannoy Goss, early intervention specialist at the Ashe County Childhood Development Center. “They’ve not gotten the attitudes or the pre-conceived notions.”
The autumn season ushers in the fall fire season, when the number of structural fires typically rise.
“A fire can happen anytime,” said Goss. “Children this age need to learn, if you see matches, or cigarette lighters, do not touch them, tell an adult. They need to learn that if there is a fire what to do, have a fire plan with their family and where to meet outside.”
This year’s National Fire Safety Week theme is “Smoke Alarms Save Lives: Test Yours Every Month.”
Oct. 20, 2016
Critics and normal moviegoers alike are clamoring over the release of “Hacksaw Ridge,” a movie depicting the bravery of American hero Desmond Doss, which is expected to be among the best war movies made.
Thanks to a special connection to an Ashe County resident, the Parkway Theater will play special showings of the movie on Nov. 2-3.
For the last 11 years, Dr. Charles Knapp, a local veteran, has served as chairman of the Desmond Doss Council. Knapp was also a special consultant for “Hacksaw Ridge.”
“What I’ve been doing is accompanying representatives from the film’s distributor, Lionsgate Films, doing focus group showings, and I’ve shown it to several thousand people,” Knapp said.
According to Knapp, the reaction so far has been “over the top.”
Rotten Tomatoes, a film review website known for being highly critical, gave “Hacksaw Ridge” a 93 percent positive review.
Due to Knapp’s connection to the film, four special showings for faith groups and veterans will be presented at the Parkway Theater on Nov. 2-3.
Capt. Douglas A Ehrhardt will join Knapp on WKSK’s Happy Time Show on Oct. 28 to discuss the special showings.
Starting on Oct. 26, 160 free tickets will be available to local veterans at the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce.
Veterans will need to present proof of their service, such as a military ID, before getting a ticket. Each veteran will also get an additional ticket for their spouse or a friend.
The movie will be officially released on Nov. 4 to 3,000 theaters in the United States and 2,000 more worldwide.
Ehrhardt said the following about the film:
“Charles gave me the opportunity and the honor to go down to Chattanooga where it was being shown at Southern Adventist University as one of the focus groups, so I’ve had the opportunity to see the film. That was only a director’s cut. He (Knapp) tells me that now that it’s finished, with music added and everything else, it’s epic.”
‘Hacksaw Ridge’
“Hacksaw Ridge” depicts the extraordinary true story of World War II medic Desmond Doss, played by Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spiderman”), who saved 75 men in a matter of hours without firing or carrying a gun during the bloodiest battle of WWII.
“It’s not a true to life story, it’s a true story,” Knapp said about the movie.
A devout Seventh-day Adventist, Doss was a conscientious objector who wouldn’t touch a gun, but didn’t want to sit on the sidelines while his friends were serving in WWII. Doss was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front lines without a weapon, except for a small Bible he carried with him.
While Doss believed the war was just, he also believed that killing under any circumstance was wrong.
Doss was criticized and even beaten by his fellow soldiers for his pacifism during boot camp.
However, Doss’ courage and faith won the admiration of his commanders and fellow soldiers, as he saved the lives of the very men who had persecuted him for refusing to carry a gun.
Doss was labeled the first conscientious objector (he called himself a “conscientious cooperator” as he volunteered) to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.
The film focuses mainly on a two-day period during the Maeda escarpment, known to soldiers as “Hacksaw Ridge,” because the battle was so difficult, it was like walking into a hacksaw.
Doss was injured during his service, caught tuberculosis while at the hospital and ultimately lost a lung, but survived his ordeal and lived his life near Chattanooga.
Doss received several awards for his heroism, and spent the rest of his life giving talks about faith, integrity and character.
Knapp’s involvement
As chairman of the Desmond Doss Council, Knapp was involved with the making of “Hacksaw Ridge,” meeting director Mel Gibson, producer Bill Mechanic and actor Andrew Garfield.
Knapp even had full access to the set of “Hacksaw Ridge,” which was filmed in New South Wales, Australia.
As a representative from the Desmond Doss Council, Knapp said his job was to maintain the historical accuracy of Doss’ life. The council’s mission statement reads as follows:
“Preserve, protect and manage the life story of Desmond T. Doss and his intellectual properties, collections and memorabilia in a manner that honors his legacy, his beliefs, his church and his God.”
Knapp called his opportunity to help with the movie a privilege.
According to Knapp, “Hacksaw Ridge” wasn’t the only project the Desmond Doss Council has been involved in. In 2004, the council was involved in producing a documentary about Doss, which has been televised on 16 occasions.
The council will also republished a book about Doss called “The Unlikeliest Hero: The Story of Desmond T. Doss,” written by Booton Herndon.
For Knapp, though, his involvement with the council is personal.
“I knew him personally,” Knapp said. “I had 26 years of active Army service, and I was at boot camp, and Doss was just about a year after his release from the VA for the treatment of his tuberculosis, and he came and gave our graduation address.”
Knapp will have another opportunity to honor Doss next week, by premiering a relic of Doss’ heroism.
“For 33 years, the original medal that President (Harry S.) Truman gave to Desmond Doss had been lost. We recovered the medal in August of this year,” Knapp said. “I was not permitted to show it at the Medal of Honor Convention, but I’m going to premier the medal nationally at the World War II Museum next week in New Orleans. The producer Bill Mechanic and Mel Gibson will be there, Andrew Garfield who plays the role and all the other talent will be there, and there will be a national press conference.”
Through film, literature and presentations, Doss’ legacy as an American hero continues to live on, and Knapp said he is proud to have been a part of it.
