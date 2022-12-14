Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Dec. 20, 2012
Excited, and more than a little nervous, first graders from Blue Ridge Elementary took the chance to be interviewed by ABC’s Nightline reporter Janice McDonald on Dec. 13.
The late night news program was in Warrensville Thursday morning filming a segment featuring BRES students asking President Barack Obama and family questions about Christmas.
The episode is scheduled to air tomorrow night, Dec. 14, at 11:35 p.m.
Under the glare of multiple lights, cameras and a boom-microphone, first graders Chase Miller, Carrigan Kearley, Katelyn French, and Alicia Deardorff asked the President why the carpet in the Oval Officer is blue, what the President does for his job, and how the First Family celebrates Christmas in the White House, among other questions.
The idea for the light-hearted interview came during the delivery ceremony for the White House Christmas tree, when BRES first grade teacher Amanda Estes helped her husband Beau, and father-in-law Rusty, deliver the official Blue Room Christmas tree to the White House on Nov. 23.
Each fall, Blue Ridge first graders attach tags to area Christmas trees as part of a mapping project. The tags ask the tree’s new owner to respond and include the name of the town that becomes each tree’s final destination. This year, students attached tags to trees at Peak Farms during a visit on Nov. 8, as the farm was preparing its Trees for Troops donation.
“A reporter happened to see a tag on the White House tree, and that’s what sparked the interest,” said Ashe County Schools Public Information Officer JoAllen Lowder. “From there, the entire interview idea came together really fast.”
Estes said her students use the tags to write special messages and decorate before being attached to trees and sent to troops and their families for the Christmas season.
“It’s always a lot of fun and the kids enjoy it,” said Estes on Nov. 17. “This year, we included the White House Christmas tree and we’re hoping to get a response from the President.”
With any luck, her students will learn the President’s answers tomorrow night.
Dec. 18, 2014
Local author and photographer Dr. Douglas Butler has received a 2014 Willie Parker Peace History Book Award from the North Carolina Society of Historians for his book, “North Carolina Civil War Monuments: An Illustrated History.”
According to Butler, “North Carolina Civil War Monuments” describes the origins, evolution and breadth of North Carolina’s post Civil War memorialization beginning with the state’s first monument, dedicated in 1868 in a Fayetteville cemetery, through the well-known courthouse memorials of the early and mid-20th century.
Photographs of each monument, all taken by Butler, are included, showcasing the variety of the state’s Civil War commemorations.
“What I do as a part of this project, I have a traveling photo exhibition, and I give lectures also,” Butler said. “At one of the lectures, somebody suggested that I be nominated for this award.”
The award, named in honor of philanthropist and historian Willie Parker Peace, was established in 1958 and recognizes outstanding books detailing North Carolina history.
Butler accepted the honor at the society’s annual meeting in Mooresville.
“Basically, it’s for outstanding books detailing North Carolina history,” Butler said, about the award. “It has to be about North Carolina, but it doesn’t have to be by a North Carolina author.”
However, Butler is from North Carolina, and resides in Crumpler when not on the road.
According to Butler, a panel of three judges decides who receives a Willie Parker Peace Award, and the judges must reach a consensus.
In all, 125,000 North Carolinians fought in the Civil War; more than 30,000 died. Following the conflict, 109 monuments — 101 Confederate and eight Union — were raised across the state during the century after Appomattox. Butler’s well-documented book details these efforts, officials said.
“Raising these monuments could be challenging,” Butler said. “Funding was always difficult. Transporting massive granite blocks and placing a bronze figure atop a 30-foot high pillar presented technical challenges.”
Butler cites a wide variety of sources in his book: contemporaneous newspaper accounts; minutes of contentious planning sessions; manufacturers’ advertisements and catalogs (soldier statues were often mass-produced and could be ordered through salesmen or a catalog); authorizing resolutions; and sales contracts.
“North Carolina Civil War Monuments” was published by local book publishers, McFarland & Company Inc. of Jefferson.
The book is available at the Ashe County Arts Council, Museum of Ashe County History, McFarland, or from the author at www.northcarolinacivilwarmonuments.com, where further information can be found.
The North Carolina Society of Historians, established in 1941, strives to collect, preserve and perpetuate North Carolina’s rich history. For further information, visit www.ncsocietyofhistorians.org.
Dec. 15, 2016
The North Carolina Department of Commerce released its county tier designations for 2017, and gave Ashe County a Tier 1 designation.
These designations, which are mandated by state law, play a role in several programs that assist in economic development.
According to Ashe County Economic Developer Cathy Barr, the 40 most economically distressed counties are designated as Tier 1, the next 40 as Tier 2 and the 20 least distressed as Tier 3. The Tier system is incorporated into various state programs to encourage economic activity in the less prosperous areas of the state.
With Ashe County’s designation as a Tier 1 county, it will be open to more state programs than if it were listed as a Tier 2 or Tier 3 county.
Tier designations determine eligibility for a number of different grant programs that N.C. Commerce administers, including building reuse, water and sewer infrastructure, and the downtown revitalization Main Street program.
Tier designations also play a role in the state’s performance-based Job Development Investment Grant program, serving as a mechanism to channel funds for infrastructure improvements to less populated areas of the state.
Using a formula outlined in General Statute §143B-437.08, N.C. Commerce gathers required statistics for each of North Carolina’s 100 counties, applies the formula and required adjustments, and assigns a tier designation ranking.
The rankings are based on an assessment of each county’s unemployment rate, median household income, population growth, and assessed property value per capital.
In addition, any county with a population of less than 12,000 or a county with a population of fewer than 50,000 residents with 19 percent or more of those people living below the federal poverty level are automatically classified as Tier 1.
Ashe County has been designated as a Tier 1 county since 2015.
“It is not surprising that Ashe County once again has been classified as a Tier 1 County,” said Cathy Barr, Ashe County’s director of economic development. “One of N. C. Department of Commerce’s qualifiers in classifying a county as a Tier 1 is any county with a population less than 50,000 people and a poverty rate of 19 percent or greater. This criterion automatically qualifies Ashe County as a Tier 1 county.”
“The good news is that Tier 1 counties receive consideration over Tier 2 and Tier 3 counties when a Tier 1 County applies for N. C. Department of Commerce grants,” Barr said.
In all, 10 counties will change tier designations for 2017: Cherokee, Mitchell, Person and Yadkin counties will shift from a Tier 2 to a Tier 1 ranking.
Guilford County will change from a Tier 3 to a Tier 2 ranking. Lenoir, Nash, Perquimans, and Rutherford counties will move from Tier 1 to Tier 2 counties. Haywood County will shift from Tier 2 to Tier 3.
For more information about the tier designation system visit: nccommerce.com/research-publications/incentive-reports/county-tier-designations.
