Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Nov. 1, 2012
The arrival of a late-season hurricane impacted the Atlantic seaboard hard — and ushered in early season snowfall across Ashe County and the High Country.
Hurricane Sandy devastated Jamaica, Cuba, the Bahamas, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and much of eastern America with battering winds and punishing rainfall.
But for the High Country, Sandy brought mostly snow.
Sandy brought sustained winds of more than 35 miles per hour, with gusts up to 65 miles per hour, and heavy snowfall across parts of the high country.
The storm’s arrival prompted Gov. Bev Perdue to declare Ashe and 23 other western North Carolina counties as a state of emergency Monday afternoon as residents along the state’s highest peaks braced for a heavy blanket of snowfall.
“People need to continue to take (Hurricane Sandy) seriously as we face flooding in the east and significant winter weather in the west,” said Perdue. “I urge North Carolinians in the impacted areas to take the necessary precautions to stay safe in this storm.”
The Oct. 29 declaration comes just days after Perdue declared a state of emergency for counties in the eastern part of the state, following high winds and devastating rain as Sandy passed by the Outer Banks on her way to New Jersey and New York.
The declaration includes 24 counties in the mountainous western part of the state, including Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk,
Rutherford, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey Counties.
According to a news release issued by Perdue’s office, the declaration allows utility and other large vehicles to enter the state and relieve impacted areas.
“It also gives Department of Public Safety Secretary Reuben Young the authority to deploy the State Emergency Response Team to take necessary action to ensure the safety and protection of people in North Carolina,” read the release. “In addition, the declaration prohibits price gouging.”
The storm also left more than 2,000 Ashe County residents without power Monday night, as high winds damaged power lines throughout Blue Ridge Electric’s service area.
Most outages were restored by early Tuesday morning.
Power outages throughout the area were reported beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, according to Renee Whitener, BREMCO’s director of public relations.
“Outages were scattered across all counties in BREMCO’s service area but areas of concentrated outages also occurred where several entire circuits serving communities were affected,” said Whitener.
Linemen repaired damage to the electric system, restoring power to 2,017 members who reported power outages, mainly in the Baldwin community and along N.C. 163.
Watauga County reported similar outages, as 1,908 members in Vilas reported problems.
Alleghany residents reported outages, with nearly 900 residents in Pine Swamp and Chestnut Grove areas affected while 49 members reported outages in the Patterson area of Caldwell County.
“Even with a strong right-of-way maintenance program to protect power lines from trees and winds to maintain reliable electric service, extremely high winds in this storm brought down trees and limbs outside of the right-of-way onto power lines, leading to outages,” Whitener said.
Whitener also said that members of Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation and other regional utility companies were ready to lend assistance if necessary.
He said BREMCO linemen would likely lend the effort to aid power restoration work in the northeast United States that the storm hit harder, leaving millions in the dark.
Nov. 6, 2014
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and Frank Packard of Todd was one of many young men to be drafted into that war, serving for a year between 1968 and 1969 at the peak of conflict.
Packard is one of 2,364 veterans living in Ashe County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Packard submitted this photo, taken in June 1969, saying that it captures the reality for young men who served during the Vietnam War.
“It was just young men who felt strongly enough about their country that they were willing to serve when called, in spite of the fact that in the time that it was increasingly being perceived as an unpopular war,” Packard said.
The men photographed were with Company B of the 4th Battalion 39th Infantry of the 9th Infantry Division, Packard said. At this point in time, they were operating in the Mekong Delta, a hotbed for guerilla warfare.
The man on the stretcher in the photo is Barry Rebinovitz, a foot soldier who died due to his wounds. His injuries were congruent with a trap set by the Viet Cong, a tactic commonly used in guerilla warfare, according to Packard.
Packard said that an AP or UPI news photographer took the photo from a UH-1 helicopter, which was called in to evacuate the wounded.
Doc Cannon, the helmetless medic in the center of the photo, received a letter from his mother weeks after the picture was taken. She told him that this picture was on the front of either the New York Times or the New York Post, Packard said.
From the left, also pictured are Sgt. Perry, Packard himself (although hidden behind Perry’s helmet), Smitty and company commander Capt. Mukoyama (with the glasses and helmet).
Packard did not know the names of the men in the far back or the far right. He said that he only knew some of his fellow soldiers by last name, as they were referred to in the military.
While Packard has not been able to pinpoint the publication that the picture was
originally printed in, he has kept in touch with his platoon leader, Carl Ohlson, an artist who painted his own rendition of the photograph.
“I submit this photo to honor and recognize all those in the High Country who served in Vietnam as we celebrate Veterans Day,” Packard said.
Although the war was publicly unpopular at the time, soldiers who served and died during the Vietnam War should not be honored any less, as they fought years ago for the same freedom soldiers fight for today, Packard said.
“These men and women who have been willing to answer the call are responsible for the freedom we have today,” Packard said.
As many Vietnam vets have only just begun to open up to each other about their experiences, it becomes clear that the public’s opinions on the Vietnam War at the time had a lasting effect on its veterans.
According to Packard, coming home after the war was a hasty change of environment, and the fact that veterans weren’t received well by the American public at the time weighed heavily on Vietnam vets.
“You were in the rice paddies one day and, three or four days later, you were on the streets trying to get back into doing things the way you hadn’t done them for a year,” Packard said. “You had your family to support you, and that was it.”
It is important to honor not only the veterans who returned home, but also those who sacrificed their lives during this war, Packard said.
According to the U.S. National Archives, 58,220 soldiers died during the Vietnam War.
“The real recognition and honor deserves to be focused on all those who served willingly and with a sense of duty during this very difficult time in our country’s history, but came home to a country which, for the most part, turned its back on that service and did not want to hear their story,” Packard said. “Most importantly, it should honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, including the young soldier on the stretcher in the photo.”
Nov. 3, 2016
Students at Ashe County Middle School witnessed a rare treat during a pep rally on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, when four faculty members kissed a local pig named Caboose.
Seeing the faculty kissing a pig was a reward for the ACMS student body, which raised $2,240 for a school project that will teach students about kindness, while also teaching literary skills.
“At the end of last year, we came up with this idea to have a schoolwide read; a book the whole entire school would read, including all the students, faculty, custodians, everybody,” said ACMS media specialist Sheila Richardson. “We wanted it to be a book that was academically sound, that we could teach our curriculum with, but also teach the soft skills, like kindness.”
The book selected for this task was “Wonder,” by R.J. Palacio, a popular book about a child with a deformity who goes to school for the first time.
“We decided on this book because it’s something everyone would like — boys and girls both would be able to connect with it,” Richardson said. “Also, one of the things we were trying to do is have a schoolwide thing to bring in school unity.”
Students were given a big incentive to raise $1,000 to purchase the new books; ACMS Principal Dustin Farmer agreed to kiss a pig if they reached their goal.
At the time, the book was expected to be reprinted in paperback during the summer, which would have reduced the cost of the books. However, due to “Wonder’s” popularity, it stayed in hardback, keeping the costs up.
Due to this change, students were asked to raise even more to cover the costs, with more faculty volunteering to smooch a pig if students reached their goal.
The student body managed to raise $2,240 for the book project, placing Farmer, Richardson, ACMS Assistant Principal Elaine Cox and custodian Jimmy Black on the hot seat.
“I think the pig kissing part was a big incentive for the students, especially since Jimmy (Black) was going to do it,” Cox said. “The kids love him, I think because they interact with him pretty often.”
Out of the four volunteers, Black did receive the largest ovation from the student body. All four gave the pig a smooch, and after some goading from the students, Cox even kissed Caboose on his backside.
Caboose belongs to a school bus driver named Danny Shinn, who volunteered his pet pig after hearing about the project.
“This was a lot of fun,” Shinn said after the rally.
The project
In a way, Friday’s fun was a kickoff for the exciting “Wonder” project at ACMS.
For several years, the middle school has had a new dedication to teach “soft skills” to students, such as kindness and respect. This year, students will be given a dose of soft skills, while also learning important literary skills by reading “Wonder.”
According to Richardson, having the entire student body and faculty read the same book at the same time is a new idea at ACMS, an idea she thinks will bring the school closer together.
“This book is a really good choice for students, because the main character feels like an outsider, and I think everyone in middle school feels that way at some point,” Richardson said.
“Wonder” is a novel about August “Auggie” Pullman, a 10-year-old with a rare medical facial deformity, commonly known as Treacher Collins syndrome. Due to numerous surgeries, Auggie had been home-schooled by his mother, but his parents decide to enroll him in a private school.
Despite Auggie’s difficulties, he leaves a lasting impression on his fellow students and the school itself.
According to literary specialist Julie Taylor, “Wonder” isn’t just a way to teach students valuable lessons, it’s also a strong piece of fiction writing.
“This book is an English teacher’s dream,” Taylor said. “It has strong characterization, symbolism, allusion, a good plot; those are important concepts to teach students.”
Students will read the book during language arts classes and each class will discuss the book in a different way.
As part of the project, students will make videos, performance pieces and works of literature about what they learned reading the book. Everything will be tied together in a “culminating event” on Dec. 19, when students will decorate Christmas trees using different themes.
“Think back to what you remember from school; it’s probably not doing activities,” Taylor said. “I think activities like making videos or doing a performance leaves a big impact on students.”
