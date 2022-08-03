Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Aug. 2, 2012
Area residents, business owners and others with an interest in the town of Jefferson were invited to a meet-and-greet on Monday at the 1904 Courthouse in Jefferson.
The Olde Town Jefferson Business Association coordinated the event and invited business owners, churches as well as anyone else who wanted to learn more about Jefferson or help to promote the town.
“This is a membership drive to get people to come out who are interested in Jefferson,” said Stacy Maye, president of the association. “We want to let everyone know about future projects to promote Jefferson.”
Maye said the group has goals of beautifying the area as well as bringing in more tourism.
Its mission statement offered the group’s overall goals and reads, “We endeavor to foster a sense of community between individuals, businesses and faith and nonprofit organizations in Jefferson by promoting commerce and tourism as well as sustaining our unique cultural atmosphere by celebrating our past and embracing our future.”
Those attending the event were given more information about the history of Jefferson and were treated to musical entertainment, a bounce house for the kids as well as a tasty meal.
The 1904 Courthouse Museum was also open for visitors to explore the exhibits and experience firsthand the history of not only Jefferson, but also Ashe County.
Maye said that several area businesses and individuals had been help to, and supporters of, the association, including Becky’s, Truett and Maria Weaver and the 1904 Courthouse Museum.
Association board members are Maye of Mountain West Builders as president, Garry Elliott of Barr Insurance as vice president and Christy Wagoner, a certified public accountant with her own tax service, as treasurer.
July 31, 2014
This year’s Summer Reading Program ended with a bang Saturday, as the Friends of the Library held a carnival for children who completed the program.
According to Peggy Bailey, the youth services librarian at the Ashe County Public Library, more than 500 children participated in the summer reading program.
Of those, more than 200 qualified to participate in the carnival, which is a higher percentage than previous years, according to Bailey.
“They had a goal that they had to reach to come to the carnival,” she said. “They had to read a total of 10 hours, which averages about 15 minutes a day, taking away the weekends.”
The reason we do this is because the children can lose up to a month’s reading level if they don’t read during the summer, Bailey said, adding, “So when they go back to school, all these kids who have read will have not lost any reading ability.”
According to Bailey, the program can be beneficial for children who struggle with reading.
Reading during the summer allows these children to move at their own pace, and possibly close the gap with their peers, she said.
“Children who are being read to are hearing sounds, they’re seeing letters and they’re recognizing that letters make up words,” Bailey said. “So, they are learning the building blocks for reading before they actually start reading.”
She said children who are not exposed to books before they begin reading have a difficult time catching up to fellow students.
According to Bailey, the library rented five inflatable objects for the carnival — a rock wall, a jumping pit, a T-ball game, an obstacle course and a wrecking ball game.
“This is the best thing they’ve done yet,” parent Gwendolyn Rash said about the Summer Reading Festival. “I am impressed as a parent.”
An event the size of the Summer Reading Carnival takes more than careful planning, it also takes volunteers and sponsorship.
“The teens have been so wonderful about helping out this year,” Bailey said, about volunteers from Ashe County High School.
The carnival was funded by the Friends of the Library, many members of which also volunteered their time on Saturday.
Also, several professors from Appalachian State University took part in the event.
Food donors included the Hotel Tavern, McDonald’s, Ingles, Lowes Foods and Welch’s Produce.
Aug. 4, 2016
The Worth House, a site of historical significance in Jefferson, was demolished on Wednesday, July 27.
“At one time, it was the center of the town and town life,” said Museum of Ashe County History Director Ramona Renfroe about the Worth House. “They were always throwing parties and they would have a lot of folks over. It was absolutely beautiful on the inside.”
According to previous owner Thomas Worth, the property, located at 203 East Main St. in Jefferson, was once owned by America C. Bower, the widow of George Bower, who was one of the most influential men of his time during the early formation of the town of Jefferson. Bower served Ashe County in the North Carolina Senate for many years.
The property was purchased by local physician Dr. Levi C. Gentry in 1867, who constructed a residence on the property during a time of accelerated growth in the town of Jefferson.
Gentry served as one of the initial examiners for the first board of commissioners in Ashe County to determine who was eligible to work on public and toll roads during that time.
Gentry was also an incorporator of the Ore Knob Mineral Railway Company created by legislative act in 1881 and served in the N.C House of Representatives.
The property was purchased in 1902 by W.M. Transou from Gentry’s widow, and later purchased by Walter Haywood Worth in 1910, who had opened the first bank in Ashe County, called Bank of Ashe, in October 1903.
Worth served as cashier of the bank until 1920 when he was elected president; he also served two terms as Ashe County Clerk of Superior Court and as mayor of Jefferson for several years. He was also involved in farming, timber and livestock.
According to Thomas Worth, the Bank of Ashe was originally opened in the Jefferson Hotel in 1903, which was next door to Dr. Gentry’s house. The bank later moved into the Ashe County Courthouse sometime after its completion in 1904.
The Bank of Ashe merged with the Northwestern Bank in 1938, and Walter Worth died in 1941. His widow, Maude Allen Worth, continued to live in the house until her death in 1962.
Afterward, the house was occupied by two of their children, Josephine Worth and Walter Allen Worth, until their deaths in the 1980s.
According to Thomas Worth, the house was originally constructed without the columns and widow’s walk on the front portion of the house.
The Bank of Ashe built a building in Jefferson in 1917 and had several white bricks left over from the facade of the Bank of Ashe building, which is still standing to this day.
According to Renfroe, leftover white bricks were later used to build columns on the Worth house.
According to Thomas Worth, he acquired the property in November 1996 through his corporation New River Trading Company.
For several years, the property was repaired, painted and reconditioned and attempts to sell the property were made. During this time, the house repairs and improvements stabilized the deterioration of the house and kept it preserved.
In 1998, Thomas Worth placed the property on the National Register of Historic Places. That October, the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee determined the property was potentially eligible for inclusion on the National Registernband added it to the study list for potential nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.
The property was given the title of “Gentry-Worth House, Jefferson, Ashe County,” as there was already another Worth House on the National Register in Wilmington.
While one more application would have likely placed this house and property on the National Register, a decision was made to wait on the final application to see if a prospective purchaser would want this designation and the potential tax credits available.
In October 2004, the property was sold to Ann Winebarger.
According to Winebarger, she intended to make necessary repairs to the Worth House, but due to the recession of 2007, she was unable to do so.
“I really intended to save the house, and I would have endeavored to do so, but in speaking with some of the real estate people and some of my friends, people who know more than I do, they’re looking at it as a very expensive project,” Winebarger said during a Jefferson Board of Aldermen meeting on May 23.
The property was later condemned by the town of Jefferson, making in just a matter of time before if was demolished.
“I spent much of my early childhood in that house and have many memories and stories from times with my grandmother and uncles and aunts,” Thomas Worth said about the house. “This is a very sad moment and a loss of a historical treasure for the town of Jefferson.”
