Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
April 30, 2015
Ore Knob Mine exhibit officially opens
The Ore Knob Mine exhibit installed in the Museum of Ashe County History officially opened to the public on Saturday, April 25.
The exhibit places visitors in the middle of a 19th century mining shaft, complete with wood framing, old mining gear and two manikins busy at work. The exhibit also features a diorama of Ore Knob Mine as it looked in the 1870s.
According to Ramona Renfroe, director of the Museum of Ashe County History, the diorama was built by a group of volunteers who put in approximately 1,000 man-hours to complete the project. Jerry Brown, the president of the Ashe Historical Society, headed up the project.
“This was mostly done by volunteers. It was the same group of guys that worked on the train (Virginia Creeper diorama),” Renfroe said. “They did an absolutely amazing job.”
Volunteers first began working on the exhibit last spring and were divided into day and night shifts. Several of these volunteers had experience working on miniaturized dioramas due to their assistance with the Virginia Creeper display, also located in the Ashe museum.
“It was a great pairing of our nighttime volunteers and our daytime staff and volunteers,” Renfroe said. “So, I think that culmination between the two groups really made this a better exhibit than we ever could have imagined.”
According to Renfroe, the diorama is based off an old diagram for Ore Knob Mine dating back to 1873. The diagram was drafted in France, and diagram notes are written in the French language.
Along with the diorama, the exhibit also features actual equipment used by miners in the 1800s. Most of this equipment was donated to the Museum of Ashe County History by various donors.
One notable mining antique featured in the exhibit is a “torch helmet.” This metal helmet provided miners protection from falling debris, and also provided lighting. The front of the helmet carried oil and a torch, and when lit, miners would walk through mine shafts with flames emitting from their helmets.
Lesser versions of this helmet carried a lit candle, rather than a torch and oil.
Both manikins showcased in the exhibit are dressed in mining clothes from that era, and one manikin is wearing a candle-lit helmet.
According to Renfroe, the manikins were too “pretty” when they arrived at the museum, and volunteers had to work hard to make them look more like miners.
Ore Knob Mine has had a storied history in Ashe County since its opening in 1800 by Meredith Ballou. The mine was first opened in search of iron, but was abandoned when Ballou discovered the mine was almost completely filled with copper.
The Buckhannon Company later mined for cooper in Ore Knob, beginning about four years before the start of the Civil War in 1861.
Production increased in 1873 with the involvement of the Clayton Company, which continued until 1877 when the price of copper dropped. Partial mining work continued until 1880, when production stopped completely.
According to Renfroe, the Ore Knob community built around the mine was the largest community in Ashe County at that time. The Ore Knob Mine was reopened from 1954 to 1962 by a Canadian company called Appalachian Sulphides.
“In the 1800s it was a boom town,” Renfroe said. “It was a company town. There were between 700 and 1,000 people that worked there in the 1870s. So there was a whole town around Ore Knob Mine.”
According to Renfroe, the Ore Knob Mine exhibit is important for several reasons. The exhibit showcases the mine as one of the major extractive industries in Ashe County’s history.
Ore Knob Mine is often associated with negativity, especially after the EPA’s involvement in cleaning environmental damage from the mine in 2008. The death of miner Roy Gentry in 1959 and the murder of two people at Ore Knob Mine in 1982 also weighed heavily on the minds of many in the community.
Rather than focusing on the negativity, the museum’s new exhibit shows Ore Knob Mine in a positive light.
“Right now, we’re looking at the EPA issues and the environmental issues. Why did it get to this point? Because it was valuable. There were a lot of people who were positively impacted by this mine,” Renfroe said.
April 24, 2019
Citizens march against child abuse
The weather was clear Wednesday, April 17, as Ashe County citizens gathered outside of Ashe Memorial Hospital. The group was set to march to the Ashe County Courthouse, raising awareness for child abuse and the Guardian Ad Litems.
The event was organized by Guardian Ad Litems and the Ashe County Department of Social Services. A GAL acts as a voice for a child in a bad situation, according to Ashe County GAL Supervisor Michelle Dix.
“Where DSS looks at the whole family, we only focus on the child,” Dix said. “These children really need a voice.”
As they marched across Jefferson and U.S. 221, with the Jefferson Police Department directing traffic, the crowd let its voice be heard with the chant, “No excuse for child abuse.” As they walked up the hill to the courthouse, statistics made out of pinwheels flowered the median in the road.
According to the stats, 202 reports were made to the DSS in 2018, there are 44 children in foster care in Ashe County, two children aged-out of foster care in 2018, there are only 16 GALs and 44 foster families in Ashe County.
When they got to the top, everyone took a moment to settle in and cool off, before Ashe County Commissioner Todd McNeill, playing the part of MC, kicked off the speaking portion of the event.
First was a performance from a group of students from Ashe Day School, who sang a few songs for the crowd. Next was the Hon. William “Bill” Brooks of the North Carolina 23rd District.
Brooks spoke about the value the GALs have in a courtroom and how every child wants a loving, caring and united home.
“(GALs) are the face and the face and the voice of that child in and out of the court room,” Brooks said. “It’s a blessing that in a world where child abuse is more prevalent than ever, to know that they are out there.”
Following Brooks was Ashe County DSS Director Tracie Downer. Downer said all children are caterpillars, but they need love and attention to become a beautiful butterfly. She added that the work the DSS and GALs do is important to the community, families and the children.
Dix was the next to speak, echoing the sentiments of Brooks and Downer and giving a reminder of what the GALs do. She also pointed to her daughter, who joined the family at 13 as a foster child. Dix said that while many families shy away from older kids in the foster system, the family welcomed her with open arms.
Dix also spoke about the need for more GALs in Ashe County, with so few currently. She said that the workload they go under is tough, but they can’t let their work stop.
The final person to speak was U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx. Foxx spoke about hearing about child abuse and how she takes it to heart.
“It is a very uncomfortable and painful thing to talk about,” Foxx said. “I don’t like violence, not in movies and especially real life. It just breaks my heart.”
Foxx mentioned that child abuse is a universal issue, that politics don’t stand in the way of prevention and how Democrats and Republicans in Washington D.C. all work together to act against it. She also told the story of how she helped foster families in North Carolina while in the State Senate. She said one of the her proudest moments was passing a bill that allowed people to foster children if their home’s water came from a well.
After all of the speakers had wrapped up, the collections of concerned citizens went to stick pinwheels in the lawn in front of the courthouse. Part of the Pinwheels for Prevention movement, the pinwheels represent the efforts to change the way the nation thinks about child abuse, while being a symbol of support for those affected.
April 29, 2020
Spring sports season cancelled following school shutdown
While many held out hope, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association officially canceled the rest of the spring sports season Friday, April 24. The decision came after Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier that day that NC public schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association originally announced March 12 that play would be suspended until Monday, April 6. However, the suspension was extended to May 18, following the closure of schools until at least May 15 before the announcements April 24.
“(The NCHSAA) had left the window open when they initially suspended it,” Ashe County High School Athletic Director David Koontz said. “My heart is heavy for student-athletes, especially our seniors.”
In total, the ACHS Huskies have 25 seniors on spring teams.
“I’ve thought about my coaches a lot. They put so much time into preparing for the season, the season had gotten underway and they were just as excited as our kids were,” Koontz said. “The work that they had put in on the front end, it’s tough to know you’re not going to see the end result of that.”
Koontz said the cancellation, as hard as it is, is a life lesson. He said ultimately the safety and health of the student-athletes and coaches is the most important thing.
The NCHSAA’s board of directors is currently working on how to deal with things such as student physicals, summer activities and where the high school sports world goes from here, Koontz added. He said athletic directors from around the state would be meeting Wednesday, April 29, to learn more about what the future holds.
