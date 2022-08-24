Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Aug. 23, 2012
Local volunteers are putting an innovative spin on an old idea in a bid to ensure nobody in Ashe County goes to bed hungry.
Out Grow Hunger, a first year pilot program brings together local churches, farmers and food pantries to grow and distribute fresh, locally grown produce for use in food pantries.
“The idea is very simple,” said the Rev. Rob Brooks of Ashe Outreach Ministries. “By focusing and becoming a community of gardens, we can pull a little bit of produce from everybody’s garden and hopefully out grow the problem of hunger.”
Ashe Outreach also traditionally prepares and sends out 300 backpacks of food per week during the school year to children in need. In total, the organization distributes more than 20,000 pounds of food per month to the residents of Ashe County.
But Out Grow Hunger is a little different.
“We’re bringing together a bunch of people to feed each other, which is what we’ve done as a people since the first gardens,” said Brooks. “We’re establishing abundance for those that don’t have enough, so that everyone will have something.”
The idea of growing and giving is not a new one, according to Out Grow Hunger Coordinator Jane Gardner.
Ashe County growers donate their extra produce to the project, which builds the distribution network needed to efficiently get that produce into the hands of people that need it most.
“We’re taking an area and a people that have always been good at growing things and trying to create a new model to try and fit today’s world,” said Gardner. “Basically, many folks are already growing, but there isn’t a central point of distribution.”
With produce, though, distribution is the challenge.
“Timing is important with fresh food,” said Gardner. “In some ways, we’re reinventing the wheel, but we’re one of the first programs that has tried to create a coordinating group.”
Gardner said the project keeps a close eye on produce donated to it daily, weekly, and monthly to determine the best ways of using donated produce.
“We haven’t found anybody that is already doing what we’re trying to do,” said Gardner. “Right now, we’re trying to figure out what our goals actually are.”
But what do you do with fresh produce when you can’t turn around and immediately give it away? Out Grow Hunger is working to flash freeze it.
“The ultimate goal with this flash freezing process is to take the food that’s grown here and preserve it until we’re ready to make a larger batch of stew, or use it in some other way,” said Gardner.
The program isn’t focused only on growing and distributing produce — Out Grow Hunger is working to grow Ashe County’s next batch of farmers as well.
“Looking back in history, especially in rural communities, everybody took care of each other,” said Gardner. “Older folks provided the wisdom and experience, and younger folks provided the strong back. In some ways, we’ve lost that.”
In May, Out Grow Hunger partnered with the Ashe County Farmer’s Market and students from Mountain View Elementary in planting orchards of fruit trees, grapevines and blueberry bushes the students will later harvest.
The orchard, the first of its kind in Ashe County, is an important step in helping the next generation know how to feed themselves, said Gardner.
“A big part of the draw behind Out Grow Hunger, for me, is that the community would raise food for the purpose of feeding those that were hungry, but also teaching people how to care for themselves,” said Gardner. “We’re not here to feed people and make them dependent upon us. This is all about self-sufficiency.”
Gardner said she hopes the Out Grow Hunger program becomes a program that is able to change mindsets.
“It’s a very basic idea, but planting a garden and being able to see things grow, literally from the ground up, can really build self-confidence in people,” said Gardner.
Still, as a project in its early stages, Gardner said Out Grow Hunger will use any produce donated.
“We’ll take any produce we can get,” said Gardner. “Anybody that has anything they’d like to contribute, we’re taking and distributing produce right now.”
Gardner said she hopes more families and organizations will partner with Out Grow Hunger in the future to ensure the organization always has the food it needs to distribute.
Aug 21, 2014
Earlier this year, four young girls represented Ashe County on rodeo’s biggest stage: the 2014 Jr. High National Rodeo Finals in Des Moines, Iowa.
The four include Mattie Colvard, Addie Fairchild, Gracie Fairchild and Olivia Townsend. Only nine other contestants represented North Carolina at the national rodeo finals.
In order to qualify for the national finals, the girls participated in the state final for the N.C. High School and Jr. High School Rodeo Association. The state finals were held May 23 to 25 at the Lone Hickory Arena in Yadkinville.
The contestants who attended the state finals were all competing for the chance at taking their ability to the national finals. The Top 4 in each event earned the honor of representing North Carolina in Des Moines, Iowa.
Colvard qualified to compete in four events at the national level. Colvard finished the year as North Carolina’s Rookie of the Year, Reserve All Around Cowgirl, first place in the state in pole bending and team roping, second in goat tying and third in breakaway calf roping.
While in Iowa, Colvard and her team roping partner finished in the Top 30 in the nation in their second performance.
“Needless to say, she is already geared up to compete again next year,” said Amy Colvard, Mattie’s mother. “Mattie and her brother and sister choose rodeo as a way of life. They practice every day and compete almost every weekend.”
Sisters Addie Fairchild and Gracie Fairchild finished in the Top 4 in the N.C. Junior High School Rodeo Association. Addie finished first overall, winning the all around title, while Gracie finished first in the state in barrel racing.
Both of the Fairchilds earned positions to compete at the National Junior High School Rodeo Finals in Des Moines, Iowa.
Addie was chosen out of 1,500 students for a National Academic Scholarship, and placed in the Top 5 in her second performance of breakaway roping. Gracie ended up in the Top 25 in the nation in barrels category.
According to information sent by Addie’s and Gracie’s parents, the sisters have their eyes set on winning a national championship in their near future and continuing their rodeo career through college and professionally.
Townsend qualified at the North Carolina State Finals to compete in three events at the national level. Townsend finished second in the state in breakaway calf roping, third in team roping and fourth in pole bending.
While at nationals, Townsend finished in the Top 30 in the nation in her second performance of pole bending, competing against more than 160 other contestants.
Aug. 25, 2016
An escape room is a physical adventure/mystery game where players are locked inside a room with no idea how to escape, so participants must search for clues and solve a series of puzzles to figure their way out.
This kind of game is relatively new, with the first escape room in the High Country opening in West Jefferson about one year ago. Even though the escape room opened with little fanfare, owner Zeea Jones hopes the room becomes a long-term fixture of entertainment in Ashe County.
“It’s definitely an intellectual pursuit,” Jones said. “It’s maybe better for families with older children that can help solve the clues.”
Jones is also the owner of Great Southern Gothic, a multi-dimensional store in West Jefferson.
According to Jones, she had three spare rooms in the upstairs space she was renting, and didn’t know what to use them for when Great Southern Gothic opened 16 months ago.
Shortly after her opening, a patron told her she should turn the additional rooms into an escape room.
“I had to do some research, because I had never been to a room escape, so I just made my own version of what I thought it should be,” Jones said. “I think the thing that sets mine apart is I have three rooms. Most room escapes only have one room they need to escape from.”
The Great Southern Gothic escape room isn’t scary like a haunted house, but does have a creepy vibe. Because the escape room is on the second floor, it can become hot, feel claustrophobic and has a strong smell of herbs, making it a full sensory experience.
Participants will need to search for keys to correct doors, use black lights, etc. According to Jones, it typically takes participants about one hour to complete the challenge, but will help out visitors if they need a clue.
“It’s designed to be a little creepy,” Jones said. “The youngest I’ve had so far was 8, and she actually helped her parents. She was actually almost crying when she came in, because she thought it would be really scary. But then she started liking it after she saw what it was.”
According to Jones, the response to the escape room and Great Southern Gothic in general has grown since its slow opening.
“It’s been kind of a slow buildup due to the fact that I’m on the second floor, but the response once people find out about me is usually, ‘I’m glad you’re here,’” Jones said.
Jones also explained the unique name of her store.
“We sort of live in an untamed wilderness where there can be mystery. There’s a lot of folklore and ghosts stories, so my store is named after the mysterious side of the South,” Jones said. “And it’s not all about the Appalachian Mountains. I have some things in there from Texas and Louisiana. So, interesting things like art and old magic and root working from the South.”
Great Southern Gothic sells a wide variety of items, ranging from artwork and jewelry designed by Jones, bath and body works, herbal treatments and locally handmade items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.